REIT Awards 2016: The Best And Worst Of The Real Estate Sector

REIT Awards 2016

With 2016 ending, we take a look back at the performance of the real estate sector. The Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) are up 2% on a price basis on 6% on a total return basis.

So how does 2016 stack up by historical standards? Believe it or not, the seemingly strong 6% return is actually among the lowest annual returns since the beginning of the "Modern REIT era" in 1992, a testament to the robust performance of the real estate sector over the past quarter century.

Since 1992, the NAREIT Equity REIT total return has averaged 12.7% annual return with a 18% standard deviation.

Major Theme: Interest Rates

In 2016, we can't talk about REITs without talking about interest rates. With global interest rates falling to historic lows, investors seeking income poured into "bond-alternative" sectors including REITs, utilities, preferred stock, and corporate bonds.

We continue to note in our research that the average REIT is fundamentally not bond-like and that these high interest rate correlations are an exception to the rule of the past quarter century.

Whether it is fundamentally justified or not, though, interest rates ran the show in 2016 for REITs. Over the past decade, only 2013 saw higher "REIT/rate" correlations than 2016.

Sector Recaps in Two Sentences Or Less

Data Centers: (+27%) There were over 1.1 Zetabytes (1,100,000,000,000,000,000,000) of data sent through the internet this year. And is just the beginning.

Industrial: (+24%): E-commerce sales grew nearly 15% this year and accounts for 50% of the incremental growth in retail sales. All those packages require a lot of warehouse space.

Single Family Housing: (+23%) The newest sector grew up a lot this year with the Blackstone Invitation Homes IPO.

Student Housing: (+17%) Millennials demand the best. Colleges have increasingly turned to student housing REITs to deliver the newest and most luxurious dorms.

Hotels: (+13%): Remember when everybody was worried about Airbnb? Hotels had their best year ever in 2016 in terms of occupancy.

Manufactured Homes: (+9%) 2016 will be remembered as the spiritual rebirth of the rural blue collar working class. Manufactured housing will benefit as their incomes rise.

Net Lease: (+6%) The most interest-rate-sensitive REIT sector. They saw the best of times and the worst of times.

Office: (+5) Office REITs rallied as President-Elect Trump filled his cabinet with Wall Street-friendly members. Be careful what you wish for: deregulation could mean less back-office jobs at financial and law firms.

Shopping Center: (-1%) The shocking bankruptcy of Sports Authority was painful, but overall store closings were otherwise at post-recession lows. Brick and mortar retail looks healthy heading into 2017.

Healthcare: (-1%) The plan to repeal and replace Obamacare has a lot of these REITs on edge.

Apartment: (-5%) New supply growth has heated up significantly in 2016 and will remain high through 2017. Rent growth has cooled as new completions have opened at the fastest clip in decades.

Mall: (-9%) E-commerce has taken away incremental market share, but don't write off the mall sector yet. The sector was up double-digits in 2014 and 2015 and continues to look healthy despite its vocal critics.

Storage: (-13%) The highest flying REIT sector of the past five years got ahead of itself during last year's rally and new development of storage facilities has heated up from low levels. The reversal was sharp and quick but the correction appears overdone.

Best and Worst Performers of 2016

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) led the way in 2016, followed by CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE:DFT), EastGroup Properties Inc. (NYSE:EGP) and PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), and First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) round out the top 9.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the worst performer of 2016, followed closely by Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP), Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR), Macerich Co. (NYSE:MAC), CubeSmart Common Shares (NYSE:CUBE), Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE:OHI), and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) fell by 12% or more this year.

Bottom Line

We would like to thank our readers for their continued support and insightful comments in 2016. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

