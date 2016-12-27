Fault Lines In The Nvidia Story

Gaming - The Story

The outlook for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in gaming looks bright. To paraphrase the firm's CFO and CEO: Just the game League of Legends has over 100 million players a month. This compares to 60-80 million total gamers at the time of Nvidia's Maxwell generation of chips. "Everyone" 10-15 years old plays games, and gaming is social. As Nvidia makes better GPU gaming cards, game makers make better games that the new cards can handle." (All Nvidia executive comments cited here are from the company's November earnings call.)

Though unstated by Nvidia executives, it seems logical that the social aspect of games, and the development of better games, would attract more people to become gamers. Then, with an increasing number of gamers, game developers would be motivated to invest more to create more and better games. As the upward spiral continues, Nvidia would continue to sell ever-better graphics cards at higher prices to a growing number of gamers.

Click to enlarge

Image: Nvidia's most capable graphics card, the GTX 1080 (Source: Nvidia website)

Gaming - Fault Lines in the Story

While gaming is Nvidia's bread and butter, and the company certainly has a rosy future in this area, any market has its limits. As the selection and quality of games improve, existing gamers may be persuaded to buy more games, but the number of non-gamers converted into gamers may be small. For example, it could turn out that few of those 10-15 year-olds who now play simple games on a phone or tablet ever "upgrade" to a gamer-quality game. And existing gamers may not accelerate their current upgrade cycle (e.g., every three years). If this were the case, the gaming market could already be reaching saturation.

Autonomous Driving - The Story

In the U.S., Nvidia's Drive PX 2 hardware supports Tesla's autopilot function. In China, Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Nvidia have partnered to develop autonomous vehicles. Overall, "more than 80 automakers, tier 1 suppliers, startups and research institutions developing autonomous vehicle solutions are using DRIVE PX," according to an Nvidia press release.

Autonomous Driving - Fault Lines in the Story

Of the 80 automakers and other entities working with Nvidia on autonomous driving, we don't know how many are also working with other potential suppliers, nor do we know how many will ever be a significant customer of any supplier.

Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is developing its own system-on-chip for Autopilot and plans to contract with Samsung to manufacture the chips. This raises two risks for Nvidia: 1) Tesla could compete in the "autopilot chip" market, and 2) the fact that Tesla can hire staff capable of designing these chips tells us that the skill set is spreading and other firms could similarly hire staff to design these chips.

Nvidia's other competitors in the autonomous driving market include Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Bosch and a Delphi-Mobileye (DLPH/MBLY) partnership.

Data Center - The Story

In short, the data center story is that Nvidia's sales are growing rapidly and have a long runway.

In the words of Nvidia's CFO, the firm's data center revenue "nearly tripled from a year ago and was up 59% sequentially to $240 million."

To paraphrase Nvidia's CEO about future prospects:

Data applications will be virtualized in the datacenter or in the cloud, and applications will become increasingly GPU accelerated. There are 5 million to 10 million hyperscale datacenter nodes. You're going to see GPUs being added to a lot of these nodes so that you could accelerate responses. Every single query that will likely come into the datacenter will be an artificial intelligence (AI) query in the future.

On the enterprise side, a lot of the enterprise market is going to go toward AI, with firms using AI to simplify business processes, to find business intelligence or insight, or to optimize the supply chain, their forecasting, or the way that they find and surprise and delight customers.

Data Center - Fault Lines in the Story

Google apparently purchased only 2,000 GPUs for AI training of Google Translate, when the firm performed an AI upgrade of the previous version of Google Translate. These GPUs worked in tandem with an unspecified number of Google's Tensor Processing Units, which use an ASIC chip to accelerate AI processing. (Source: NYTimes Magazine, Dec. 18, 2016, "Going Neural," p. 60). If Google can train an AI translation program with just 2,000 GPUs-and those GPUs are now available for other projects - the ultimate market size for GPUs may be smaller than some project.

Alongside Google, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is also developing ASIC chips, and Barron's magazine has mentioned a "Sunway" ASIC developed in China.

Virtual Reality - The Story

Nvidia's CEO was less ebullient about VR than about the other three markets, giving this high-level summary: "VR and AR will redefine entertainment and gaming. A great experience requires a high-performance GPU, and we believe we're still in the early innings of these evolving markets."

Virtual Reality - Fault Lines in the Story

While virtual reality would appeal to many existing gamers, they would be able to run VR software with an upgraded gaming PC, which they might purchase on their usual upgrade cycle.

The market for VR beyond gamers may remain a niche market, with a limited number of customers purchasing VR systems that many can use. In the area of training, for example, a single VR system could be used to help train many teen drivers over time. As for entertainment, I can imagine that pinball fanatics, for example, might prefer to drop ten bucks now and then to binge-play VR pinball at a VR arcade rather than purchase VR hardware and software.

Conclusion: Nvidia's future growth may not be as remarkable as some project, presenting downside risk.

Caution/disclaimer: Do not rely on any part of this narrative, or the headline, in making any investment decision. Owning individual stocks is inherently risky. No investment recommendation is being made here. The stock of any company mentioned here may become worthless at any time, e.g., upon company bankruptcy. Or the stock price could soar, or do anything in between. Before making any investment decision, consult a financial adviser and read and understand the company's 10-K and 10-Q reports, the company's financial statements, and transcripts of the quarterly conference calls; identify and evaluate company, industry, economic, and political scenarios; and then make your own decision. The author is merely an amateur individual investor, with no financial training, and the headline and narrative above, and the assumptions and calculations on which they are based, are likely to have substantive errors, omissions and/or misinterpretations. In fact, the author wrote this article largely in the hope that other Seeking Alpha readers would identify any such errors and point them out in the comments section. Moreover, company circumstances may change at any time, and any such information will not be updated by this author. For these reasons, do not rely on any part of this narrative, or the headline, for any investment decision.