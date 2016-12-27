Pensions: Mind The Gap Between Contributions And Benefits

There are many reasons that I am skeptical of recent stock market highs (NYSEARCA:SPY). One of the constant themes I see when I read and study different countries in the world is the lack of accountability in government. Many readers here on Seeking Alpha have been paying into pension schemes for their entire lives. Unlike me, they will likely receive some, or all of their benefits. Like me, they could be around to see the economy fall into recession because of them. Before going on, I recommend readers gain some background by reading, " Where Is Your Pension Going To Be When You Retire."

Crippled Finances

Few governments in this world have a handle on their finances, fewer still are doing anything about it. To be sure, economists are always waiting with an explanation. Modern Monetary Theory tells us that the government will always be capable of paying its debts. But the rich world continues to age and the pension and social security bills are growing. Worryingly, the recipients of those benefits will control the majority vote in most of the world. Alexander Fraser Tytler, an admitted cynic towards democracy, describes it this way:

"A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits…"

Mr. Tytler seems to be prescient in his predictions, made some 200 years ago. While I am a strong proponent of democracy and capitalism, I am aware they have gaping flaws and are not free from corruption. Politicians that chase power at the expense of all else only need to promise reduced retirement ages and increased public benefits to find themselves in power. Confounding the strong representation of pensioners in the popular vote is the fact that younger people are not even turning out to vote.

A Rock and a Hard Place

It is not so hard to believe that politicians will say whatever is needed to rise to power. Do many people not "expand" on the truth when vying for a job? I have had engineers and tradesmen work for me that could hardly hold up to their resume. This is exactly what the far-from-center political movements around the world are doing. Poland, France, U.S.A, Greece, Spain - the list of countries who have been fed false promises by their politicians numbers nearly every country in the world. We have now come to expect it. Even in Germany, an often cited example of fiscal control, the pension scheme is entirely funded by existing payments. Where will those payments come from when the number of pensioners severely outnumbers the workers? And how can this be changed? If you cut benefits you risk a humanitarian crisis. If you fail to cut benefits you edge closer to economic collapse. To be sure there is a solution in the middle, but the longer countries wait to deal with the situation, the more precarious it becomes.

At the high end of this chart, we have Poland. Now, one would look at the chart and say to themselves, "We should do something about that." Not in Poland. After popular discontent following a slashing of benefits in 2012, the government simply reversed the decision and saw their approval ratings skyrocket. It does not matter that the country is ebbing towards an economic collapse, it only matters that the pensioners receive their benefits - they are the ones with the majority vote.

An Example To Follow From Down Under

If you look to the far right of this graph you will see four non-European countries - three of which I have lived in. And, while the situation in Japan, the USA, and Canada are not perfect, they are far better than those of Europe. Canada has resisted the urge to lower the retirement age and has actually managed to increase it to ease the burden despite a large pensioner base.

However, the star performer of the world is Australia - a retirement plan I participated in for four years before leaving, and one which should act as an example to the rest of the world. In Australia, your employer pays some percentage (~9.5%) of your salary into a private pension fund called Superannuation. The fees are low, and a small insurance payment covers you and your family for incapacitation, death, or disability. This can't be touched by you unless under extreme economic duress, or if you leave the country permanently. The long run benefits of this system will be astounding, not only for those holding their money in their own accounts, but also for the governments that implement such plans.

As most of the world succumbs to economic stagnation and eventual decline from social benefits, Australia's pensioners will have the sound knowledge that they control their own pensions. The government cannot touch it, take it away, or reduce it. Sure tax rates could be changed, retirement ages could be changed, but since the government doesn't have the fiscal liability of a vast army of pensioners, the likelihood of a "bail-in" is far less likely.

Takeaway

As we move into 2017, we are unlikely to see a change. I could hope for a change of heart of the world's politicians, but I know we won't see it. As long as people are willing to vote for their immediate prosperity over long term prosperity, the politicians will continue to provide cash for votes. As long as the majority of the voting population are the ones receiving those benefits, the politicians will continue to buy their votes. At this time, we need to educate the voters, we need to hold governments accountable, and we need to find a way to force politicians to plan for the long term, rather than do whatever needs to be done to secure the next election.

