Tom Price Appointment Bodes Well For Biotech In 2017

Biotechnology stocks, particularly pharmaceutical stocks, are likely to do well in 2017 for several reasons. The likely appointment of Dr. Tom Price to serve in Donald Trump's cabinet as Secretary of Health and Human Services will be a major plus for 2017.

Drug companies have underperformed the market in 2015 and 2016 for two major reasons (apart from the specific situations of particular companies). Biotechs outperformed the market from 2009 until mid 2015, creating the perception they were overpriced. Then the pricing of drugs was brought into question, leading to fears that insurers and in particular Medicare/Medicaid would force prices down. The famous Hillary tweet and the rhetoric of Senator Bernie Sanders made it seem like pharmaceutical companies might be headed towards non-profit status.

The chart of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) reflects that:

While Donald Trump has tweeted that "I'm going to bring down drug prices," he has also announced his nominee for Health and Human Services (which oversees Medicare, Medicaid, and much more). Apparently prices will be brought down through competition and deregulation, not by the government setting prices. At least that is the stated philosophy of Dr. Tom Price.

Dr. Price worked as an orthopedic specialist before being first elected to Georgia state Senate in 1996. He was elected to Congress in 2004, where he has served on the House Ways and Means Committee's subcommittee on health.

Dr. Price favors the free enterprise model for medicine. He wrote and sponsored the Empowering Patients First Act, a potential Republican alternative to Obamacare. The Act does not abolish Medicare or Medicaid, but does use tax deductions and credits to help individuals and organizations afford medical insurance. Dr. Price is particularly concerned about overregulation of doctors and the costs of medical malpractice lawsuits.

The act does not cap the prices of medicines. However, if it were to result in health insurance being more expensive to some citizens, it could conceivably result in some curtailment in the ability to pay for medicines. For instance, he has supported proposals allowing for a fixed contribution to Medicare insurance per beneficiary, which might result in private Medicare policies that cap drug expenses.

The main takeaway for investors is that the Trump administration is not likely to change the general laws on drug pricing. There still could be investigations of the most egregious cases of unjustified price increases, and individual states can take some actions to freeze or lower prices.

Orphan drug pricing should be safe, which had been a particular concern of investors. Orphan drugs have a limited number of potential patients, so prices must be high to recover development costs and to show a profit. Companies like Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) should benefit from increased investor confidence in their models, which require high prices for drugs helping patients with rare diseases. The same is true of drugs that target cancers targeting uncommon mutations. Many larger companies are pursuing orphan drug development now that the model has proven to be profitable. That was the whole idea when Congress passed the Orphan Drug law: to encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases by creating a financial incentive.

Tom Price will probably find some Senators are opposed to his nomination, but I doubt they would be able to stop it. The American Medical Association endorsed him. But per the New York Times ("Trump's Health Secretary Pick Leaves Nation's Doctors Divided"), a petition opposing him was signed by some 5,000 doctors. Also, there has been some criticism of his trading in healthcare stocks while serving as a member of Congress.

I believe all investors should adjust their models for pharmaceutical companies' future earnings. Any fighting over drug prices will take place between private insurers, as we saw, for example, with Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) Harvoni.

Given the sensitivity of the issue, companies will likely not typically be making substantial price increases in existing drugs in 2017-2018. Revenue and earnings increases will be driven by volume, which is subject to competition for most diseases.

The greatest beneficiaries will likely be companies that are still in the clinical stages with their pipelines, or that have clinical pipelines that are relatively large compared to their current commercial revenues. Pipelines have been devalued by the market in 2016 due to uncertainty about pricing. For at least the next four years, companies should be able to set the prices of newly approved drugs based on their value to patients and their insurers.

The usual caveats to investing in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies apply. Many drugs in clinical pipelines fail to achieve FDA approval. Even if a drug is approved, it is likely subject to competition. Drugs have a limited proprietary life, so generic or biosimilar competition may affect the future revenue and earnings of specific companies. Ultimately the value of biotech stocks depends on the earnings they produce, including projections of future earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD, ALXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own about 20 biotechnology stocks.