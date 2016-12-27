Zayo: Transition Period For The Company; Fiscal 2017 Results Are Key To Bull Thesis

I have no doubt that bandwidth infrastructure is one of the most critically important assets currently being built within the United States. Unfortunately, I also know that bandwidth infrastructure has historically been a terrible place to invest your money. Companies rushed into building out the structure in the early 2000s, and the rush into the technology was an exhibition of classic irrational exuberance.

Overcapacity quickly became a problem, as well as overbuilding on similar routes, which lead to aggressive pricing competition between firms. Given that many of today's bandwidth-intensive processes (big data analytics, cloud computing, consumer demand via streaming video) simply did not exist or were in their infancy at the time, many of these firms eventually went bankrupt.

Are operators smart enough to learn their lesson? If you think so, Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) seems like an excellent choice. The demand problem has certainly abated; consumer and business demand for bandwidth is expected to grow 53% annually from 2015 to 2020 (after exponential growth over the prior five years) and traditional wired traffic is expected to grow 22% annually. Nonetheless, Zayo faces a problem in trying to compete for its share of the pie in this market: its size.

The company is competing with massive incumbent local exchange carriers ("ILECs") like AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ), infrastructure providers like Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), and regional competitors operating under similar business models. Most of these companies have substantially higher access to capital, as well as more brand clout with customers. Wonton expansion in this space has never been rewarded, and that won't change in this next flurry of activity; see Google Fiber's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) struggles and hard-learned lessons.

By extension then, Zayo must be an exceptionally nimble operator in order to be viable. Management must have the foresight to develop (or acquire) assets in the right locales, picking up the crumbs that larger players leave behind. The company has decided to focus on a few key areas, which are based upon its operating segments:

Dark Fiber Solutions. Dark fiber is currently unused fiber. Given the immense costs of laying fiber-optic cable, substantial overcapacity is generally built in order to keep companies from having to dig up the cable and lay more in the near future. Zayo gives customers access to its unused cable, who "light" it using their own equipment. Customers are generally large enterprises (government institutions, school districts, etc.) that have demands in excess of what can be attained via usual methods, such as absolute control of a network and latency. These are set up as long-term contracts (5 to 20 years), with monthly payments and annual payment escalators.

Network Connectivity. This is the "catch-all" segment, primarily made up of Zayo's infrastructure solutions across its metro, regional, and long-haul networks, via services like wavelength, Ethernet, IP, and SONET. Like Dark Fiber, these aren't consumer solutions, but companies that require 10G bandwidth across their networks at minimum (financial services, healthcare companies, other large businesses). Contracts of 2-5 years are the norm.

Colocation & Cloud Infrastructure. This segment provides data center infrastructure solutions (colocation, cloud, hosting) via solutions ranging from simple server support to comprehensive IT infrastructure environments. Like Network Connectivity, 2-5 year contracts are normal.

Canadian Operations. Zayo Group acquired Allstream, a Canadian bandwidth and telecommunications provider, late in 2015. Eventually, Zayo aims to consolidate Allstream's fiber and colocation assets into the company's other segments, but in the meantime as this restructuring takes place, the segment reports its results separately.

This is, by all accounts, a roll-up strategy. Investors need to remember that Zayo was founded less than ten years ago in 2007, but the company has made 39 acquisitions since then for net consideration of $6.4B (including the $1.4B for Electric Lightwave, which the company just announced, but not yet reported in a quarterly filing).

I will give management credit for doing what appears to be an excellent job of acquiring and tucking-in these operations into the operational fold. Reported integration and transaction costs have been minimal ($21M in fiscal 2016), particularly when compared to acquisition sizing ($1,300M worth of assets), and Zayo makes little effort to exclude those costs as part of any non-GAAP measures.

Electric Lightwave Acquisition

The announcement by Zayo late last month that it would be acquiring Electric Lightwave was not surprising, as deal-making is in this company's DNA. However, it will be the second-largest deal in the company's history at $1,420M in total cash consideration. This will be another big boost to consolidated revenues, with Electric Lightwave likely to provide a 25% driver to the top line in fiscal 2017 by itself.

Importantly, these assets are extremely complementary to what Zayo currently holds. Up to this point, Zayo has primarily been competing on the Eastern seaboard, with only some marginal assets in California, and elsewhere along the Western United States. Electric Lightwave has spent years developing core long-haul fiber assets to connect most markets west of the Rocky Mountains, particularly in key routes like Las Vegas to Phoenix, along with assets in metros like Portland and San Diego.

The company was actually in the midst of separating into two separately-managed business (Electric Lightwave and Integra) in order to divide its fiber assets and its competitive local exchange carrier ("CLEC") business. Zayo stepped in as a buyer before that separation was completed.

Like most deals, the purchase looks very solid against Zayo's current valuations: transaction was done at 7.9x adjusted EBITDA, 6.5x with synergy expectations. Zayo by comparison has traded >15x TTM EV/EBITDA for the entirety of its existence as a publicly-traded company. While not explicitly stated, this deal should be accretive to earnings per share once synergies are accounted for.

Zayo's Inflection Point

While the company has managed to be positive on a free cash flow basis in the past (and did so again in Q1), Q1 of 2017 was the first quarter of GAAP profitability for Zayo in its operational history. The slow and steady growth in its legacy business (new service installations/annual price increases outpacing churn) has finally yielded operating leverage, leading the company to the promised land of operating in the black. Analysts expect this trend to continue, with the company expected to report marginal positive earnings per share in 2017 ($0.35/share is the current consensus for full year fiscal 2017).

Investors would glean more from looking at cash flows. Zayo Group provides some interesting granularity on this issue, which shows that the long-term value of the contracts that are booked greatly outweigh the upfront cost and maintenance capital expenditures to maintain them:

*Zayo Group, Fiscal Q1 2017 Earnings Release

On average, Zayo Group believes the value of its contracts are greater than 2x the associated costs, with an average payback period of 26 months. Not bad. The flip side being that the vast majority of the company's assets have not reached that maturity age yet. It remains to be seen if yields are as favorable as management believes, or that churn rates remain low.

As a further boost for Zayo Group, it is unlikely that the company will pay any meaningful cash taxes for the next five years at minimum. At the end of the company's most recently ended fiscal year, Zayo has $1,213M of federal net operating losses ("NOLs") and $401M of NOLs in foreign jurisdictions. Further adding to the total, Zayo recently acquired more than $400M in NOLs as part of its Electric Nightwave acquisition. These NOL carryforwards begin to expire in 2019, and will be gone fully by 2035. Investors are banking on these assets to help boost profitability in the medium term.

Above, you can see that on a GAAP EBITDA and EBITDA margin basis, Zayo Group has had a few stumbles along the way as it worked out deal integrations and built its business outside of Dark Fiber. Fiscal 2015 in particular was volatile, and contributed to volatility that was present in the equity price at the time. Beyond those issues, I would also keep in mind that my metrics are also impacted by reported GAAP income tax provisions, which is obviously not reflective of the actual cash tax rate given the NOLs the company holds.

Nonetheless, there is a clear acceleration in EBITDA over the past six quarters, and leverage (net debt/EBITDA, interest coverage) is down significantly since fiscal 2014, in spite of the recent deal acquisition activity. The overall outlook is getting far more positive, particularly given the "earnings crossover" into profitability.

As a result, this change in sentiment is also reflected in the company's debt offerings. The company's unsecured 2025 bonds (CUSIP 989194AL9), which were issued at a 6.375% coupon more than a year ago, currently trade well above par, and have rallied significantly this year after collapsing post issuance. Sentiment is starting to shift, even among more risk-sensitive fixed income investors that are going to be particularly cautious on long-term outlook within this industry.

Takeaway

Given the heavy insider ownership (47%) and significant continued hedge fund ownership (roughly another 25%), volatility is to be expected given the lack of float that is out there to be traded. I'm cautiously optimistic, despite my trepidation to dip my toe in this industry. Listening to conference calls, current leadership does seem to have an excellent grasp on creating value in this space. Make no mistake that Zayo's fiscal 2017 will be incredibly important to the company, as the shift from speculative stock with no profitability to growth company with a proven model hopefully becomes a reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.