Donald Van Deventer Positions For 2017: Always Respect Your Counterparty's Intellect

After a long and winding 2016, we reach another holiday season. As we have done for several years, we are checking in with some of our top authors for their views on the coming year and beyond. Our panel includes experts on a range of different asset classes and investing strategies. Today we delve into fixed income with Donald van Deventer, CEO and Founder of Kamakura Corporation.

Dr. van Deventer founded Kamakura in 1990, and his emphasis there is on enterprise wide risk management and modern credit risk technology. Kamakura's executive team represents a broad and diverse cross-section of in-depth experience in economics, financial management, information technology, credit modeling, risk assessment, accounting, business administration, higher education, banking and regulatory oversight.

Dr. van Deventer has been involved in financial advisory assignments including both risk management and mergers and acquisitions. He has worked on assignments for the municipalities affected in the Orange County bankruptcy, in a major derivatives dispute between JPMorgan and a Korean securities firm, for Bank Negara Malaysia, the Department of the Treasury of the United States, governments of three of the OECD countries and many of the world's largest financial institutions.

Mike Taylor: Please briefly address your investing strategy and let readers know what aspects of your strategy you'll be looking to emphasize in the coming year.

Donald Van Deventer: Kamakura is a risk information and enterprise risk management vendor, so we provide the infrastructure for the world's smartest financial institutions to maximize their risk-adjusted returns. We expect a high degree of volatility in both fixed income and equity markets next year, which is immediately reflected in increased demand for things like our KRIS default probability and bond information service and for our enterprise-wide risk system Kamakura Risk Manager.

MT: What are your plans and suggestions for those monitoring the Treasury market?

DVD: Especially for those investing as individuals, we strongly recommend that investors set a benchmark that consists of their own future cash needs. For example, if you have a child entering college in 2026 at a cost of $50,000, buying a bond that matures in 2026 REDUCES, not increases, risk. This is the opposite of the way most people are thinking in this environment. The biggest risk management mistake of the last 20 years has been that people did not lock in high yield fixed income investments to match future cash flows-now they are playing catchup in a much lower yield environment and it's not a pretty picture for investors ranging from retail investors to public pension funds and huge life insurance companies.

MT: In the U.S., what should investors look out for in terms how fiscal and monetary policy interact to affect the domestic and international bond markets?

DVD: The key is to stay focused on managing the risk that you won't be able to meet your future cash needs. In 40 years in interest rate risk management, I have met many people who claimed they could forecast rates but instead they had just forgotten their poor forecasts.

MT: When George Moriarty interviewed you about your investment outlook at the beginning of 2015, you mentioned humility, an open mind, and good statistical capability as traits investors should rely on going forward. What trait would you add to that list for 2017?

DVD: I would put a capital "H" on humility. In a recent post on Berkshire Hathaway and the warning signs of its persistent high volume in the credit default swap market, many readers (some of whom literally could not spell) dismissed those trading hundreds of millions of dollars in the credit default swap market as "fools" and data on their trades as "noise." That's a level of arrogance that is a recipe for disaster. The new word for 2017 should be "fear": one should always respect the intellect of your trading counterparty and allow for the fact that your counterparty probably has better information that you do. Generally speaking that means "trade as infrequently as possible" because you are probably getting nicked on every trade.

MT: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

DVD: As a statistician, I was fascinated by the recent election and the related forecasting errors that came about. I am not eager to add to those forecasting errors except to say that President-elect Trump is fond of surprising people and I expect that won't change in the years ahead.

MT: How has the U.S. election affected your investment strategy for the coming year?

DVD: Without a doubt, the vast majority of my colleagues at Kamakura and our institutional and government clients see an increased level of risk in the years ahead. Things have been too good for too long to continue like we have.

MT: What interest rate sensitive area of the U.S. stock market will you be monitoring most closely this year?

DVD: The banking sector. We did a long historical study of the interest rate risk in bank stocks and reached the opposite conclusion of the conventional wisdom: we believe the claim "when rates go up, bank stocks go up because interest margins will rise" is too simplistic, which explains why historical data is inconsistent with this prediction.

MT: Considering the home as a large portion of many investors' portfolios and shelter as a permanent need that most investors must prepare for, what's your assessment of the U.S. mortgage market heading into the new year?

DVD: First, our study of macro factors and their joint movement over the last 60 years shows that both home prices and stock price levels are hugely idiosyncratic. They move in a way that is wildly uncorrelated with each other. That means there is another chance for more drama in the home mortgage market, especially with the uncertain role of FNMA and FHLMC going forward.

MT: What 'surprise' do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

DVD: High risk investments could play out badly for a lot of investors who have been reaching for yield. The oil shock and rebound was the warning shot across the bow. I don't pretend to know what the next shock will be, but I know there will be one. In the past the list of shocks includes home prices, interest rates, stock prices, commercial real estate lending, and energy.

MT: What is your overarching theme for fixed income investors in 2017?

DVD: If you are supremely confident in this environment, seek counseling. Be fearful and know your risks.