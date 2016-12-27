Richmond Fed Grows Faster

Every month, I write about several Federal reserve districts. Federal reserve districts publish important information about the manufacturing sector in each district. I use this data to get a better overview of the US economy and to predict economic activities. Note that single reports are very volatile. The information is useful, but the best use comes at the end of each month, when I update my average indicators of every important topic.

The economic indicators are:

Composite Manufacturing Index

New Orders

Shipments

Employment

Capital Expenditures

(Source: Federal Reserve Education)

The economic indicators above couldn't be more useful. At the end of each month, we have a very reliable and valid set of indicators. In addition to that, we see that average indicators erase all unnecessary volatility. The averages are about the following districts:

Empire State (New York)

Philadelphia

Kansas City

Richmond

Dallas

This article discusses the November results of the Fed's Richmond district.

The Richmond manufacturing index increased 4 in December. Manufacturing activities are growing at an average growth rate. These numbers are very common in times of economic expansion as we saw in 2010 and 2013. The fact that the Richmond numbers are way more volatile that other regional indices makes it less interesting because it is hard to spot patterns. However, the important thing we see is that the 2015/2016 correction has been ended in the last quarter of this year.

Shipments increased 11 points in December after growing with just one point in November. This is index is volatile, just like the manufacturing index. The important thing is that shipments follow the lead of other regionals and show a solid print in the last month of this year.

New orders increase 5 points after growing at 7 points in November. This clearly signals the underlying strength of the growth rally.

Employment is a biggest disappointment. Employment decreased 6 points from 5 in November to -1 in December. This is the first month of contraction after three months of very slow growth.

Conclusion

The Richmond district follows the lead of other regional surveys. Growth is accelerating and supported by higher shipments and new orders. Employment remains a problem, but is not important enough to cancel my growth acceleration call.

