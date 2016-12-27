Dallas District Posts Strongest Growth Since 2014

Every month, I write about several Federal Reserve districts. Federal Reserve districts publish important information about the manufacturing sector in each district. I use this data to get a better overview of the US economy and to predict economic activities. Note that single reports are very volatile. The information is useful, but the best use comes at the end of each month when I update my average indicators of every important topic.

The economic indicators are:

Composite Manufacturing Index

New Orders

Shipments

Employment

Capital Expenditures

(Source: Federal Reserve Education)

The economic indicators above couldn't be more useful. At the end of each month, we have a very reliable and valid set of indicators. In addition to that, we see that average indicators erase all unnecessary volatility. The averages are about the following districts:

Empire State (New York)

Philadelphia

Kansas City

Richmond

Dallas

This article discusses the November results of the Fed's Dallas district.

The best news, is that the Dallas Fed manufacturing index has hit one of the highest values since 2014. Levels like these indicate very strong growth. It is also quite remarkable how fast this index has gone up. The 2014 slowdown has been perfectly visible, since the index imploded after the third quarter of 2014.

Click to enlarge

Shipments are a bit disappointing, since the manufacturing index has jumped 5.3 points. Shipments increased 6.6 points, but are still at relatively low levels. Anyhow, the good thing is that they did increase in December.

Click to enlarge

New orders rose 8.7 points after falling 1.4 points in November. This number is the strongest since the slowdown of 2014.

Click to enlarge

Just like in the Richmond survey, we see that employment is very weak. Employment fell 7.4 points from 4.5 points in November.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Dallas indicates growth acceleration. Manufacturing activities are growing at the fastest pace since 2014 and new orders and shipments are growing too, although it would be good if they were higher. Employment decreases, just like in the Richmond district. I see that my growth acceleration call is being confirmed in this survey. My article about the averages of all surveys will be uploaded as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.