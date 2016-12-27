Weekly Restaurant Report: Sentiment, Sector Outlooks, DRI Vs. PLAY

Welcome to the Santa Claus edition of the Weekly Restaurant Report. If you missed last week's sophomore edition, check out our take on everything restaurant including Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) drama, Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and more.

Restaurant News

As the holidays churn, last week's news came in on the light side. On Friday, Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE) announced that its board has approved a $3M capital raise via a rights offering, and existing shareholders will be provided the opportunity to purchase newly issued convertible notes in amounts proportional to their current ownership position. For those of you not familiar with RAVE, the company operates the Pizza Inn and Five Pie franchises. For those of you unfamiliar with the stock, or the situation at hand, we recommend an article from SA contributor John Gilliam entitled: Followup To The Open Letter To The Rave Board Of Directors. The November article suggests "now is the time to sell Rave Restaurant Group to the highest bidder," and we would like to nominate RAVE as our "penny stock candidate" for 2017. As always, we are super curious to hear thoughts from readers on this one.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) selling assets stirred some news this week in Asia. According to Bloomberg, a consortium led by CITIC Group, a Chinese state-owned investment company, is close to announcing a deal to buy McDonald's stores in China. The previously reported price tag was up to $3B for the stores in China and Hong Kong. Here is the scoop from Bloomberg:

McDonald's Corporation is planning to sell stores in China and Hong Kong to CITIC Group Corporation and The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) in a deal expected to top $2 billion. An announcement of the transaction is expected in early 2017. Several investment funds partnered with Chinese companies in rival bids, but CITIC and Carlyle won exclusive negotiating rights on the basis of factors like offer price."

In a separate story, out of Taiwan, a group led by the president of Ambassador Hotel is said to be planning to buy the rights to run McDonald's stores in Taiwan for $300M. So far, the company has not officially announced either deal.

Consumer Sentiment

Last week: December Reuters/UofM Consumer Sentiment: 98.2 vs. 98.0 expected and 98.0 prior. Index of Consumer Expectations comes in at +5.0% M/M and +8.2% Y/Y to 89.5. The results show confidence quickly rising, and the numbers month-over-month and year-over-year jumped with election results in the rear-view mirror.

Click to enlarge

Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin, says this about the results:

While the surge in confidence following Trump's surprise election ended by mid December, it nonetheless led to the highest level of the Sentiment Index since January 2004. Compared with the rapid gains made in late November and early December, the Sentiment Index was barely higher than at mid month and barely higher than the January 2015 peak -- in both cases, just two-tenths of a point -- but that small difference was enough to establish a twelve year peak. An all-time record number of consumers (18%) spontaneously mentioned the expected favorable impact of Trump's policies on the economy. This was twice as high as the prior peak (9%) recorded in 1981 when Reagan took office"

However, Curtin reminds us of just how divided consumers feel about the political changes on the horizon, and of just how little we know about future policy (emphasis mine):

To be sure, nearly as many consumers referred unfavorably to anticipated changes in economic policies, but those references were less than half as frequent as the peak level recorded just three years ago (16% vs. 37%). Consumers anticipated that a stronger economy would create more jobs, although expected wage gains were quite meager. Smaller income gains were offset by record low inflation expectations. Needless to say, the overall gain in confidence was based on anticipated policy changes, with specific details as yet unknown. Such favorable expectations could help jump-start growth before the actual enactment of policy changes, and form higher performance standards that will be used to judge the Trump presidency."

So just the notion of change like lower taxes, infrastructure spending, and repatriation help spur economic expansion regardless of any actual fiscal policy, and this kind of speculation help set off the Trump Rally in early November.

Trend Line: November Results Vs. Fitch's Outlook

Restaurants rely on discretionary income, and as the year closes with political change afoot much has been said or written about the financial health of the consumer, and their respective spending habits. The end of the year also brings about a plethora of sector outlooks, each with their own unique angle and set of predictions. Since each of these outlooks must be taken with the customary grain of salt, a quick look at how the Restaurant Industry performed recently seems a good place to start. Earlier this month, TDn2K published a November snapshot, which saw a (-1.3%) drop in restaurant sales growth- the ninth consecutive month of negative same-store sales, and the worst growth since July. The report stemmed from a survey conducted by Black Box Intelligence. From that report:

Despite the economy growing at the fastest pace in two years during the second quarter, this growth did not translate into incremental sales for the industry. Same-store sales for third and fourth quarters, at the end of November, are both down -1.1%. Traffic continues to be the main factor as sales trend downward. As of November, same-store traffic growth for 2016 has declined -3.0%. In contrast, traffic in 2015 was down -0.8%. The -3.3% drop in November was only a marginal improvement from the -3.4% decline reported for October. Even though traffic performance was very close to prior month, sales growth deteriorated due to a drop in average guest checks. Same-store average guest check growth was 2.1% during November. It had been over 2.5% for all months since June."

Okay, let's get this straight. Restaurant sales trending downward due to a decline in traffic as same-store average guest check growth holds the line. Many media pundits and/or analysts will point to election concerns and a jittery consumer. The numbers look troublesome at first glance, but then consider that chain and/or franchise model restaurant groups represent only 30% or so of the total U.S. market. How the independent restaurateur is doing depends upon whom you ask. Joel Naroff, President of Naroff Economic Advisors and TDn2K economist, on the November results:

The economy expanded solidly over the summer and it looks like it picked up some steam in the fall. Given the lack of qualified workers, job gains were as good as could be expected and the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level since August 2007. Consumer income growth improved as a result. Household spending on retail products, including restaurants, is not keeping pace. Families are buying vehicles and homes and debt payments are limiting spending on other products. Trump's tax and spending proposals should add to growth, but not until the second half of next year. The outlook is for income gains to improve and spending to rise, but the changing spending patterns should continue until the rising interest rates slow big-ticket consumer purchases. That may not happen until well into 2017."

That statement certainly presents an interesting, if not overtly rosy scenario. The economy expands leaving retail and restaurant spending behind as unemployment rates drop amid rising wages. Vehicle and home purchases instead of eating out? Maybe. Add the election fears and perhaps the numbers from summer to November can be excused as a one-off, a temporary lull in a slow-growing economic recovery that contains potential to finally take off under the Trump administration.

Some other notable November numbers from the aforementioned survey include a top performance from the quick service segment, which reported comparable store sales of nearly 2.0% and leads the sector every month since February. Menu prices increased on average 1.9% for counter-service brands, and 1.8% for table-service brands. Estimates for 2017 come in at an increase of 1.7% for both. During the first ten months of 2016, prices in the grocery store dropped (an average -1.2%) year-over-year, which toughens price-competition for every segment of the industry. Restaurant groups must provide price points, service, and food that present value, and convenience, as well as adhering to trends and tastes. The quick service segment consistently adjusts pricing as well as adding menu items and features creating a very competitive landscape. People will always look for a quick, convenient and tasty meal, and this growing segment of the industry attracts new concepts and players every day. In the restaurant business, the line between success and failure can be steep as many locations or concepts close just as quickly as they open.

How about employment in the sector? Rising wages remain a concern for the industry. However, some trends identified in the survey suggest the current restaurant growth cycle may be facing some additional headwinds as traffic and sales numbers stall. According to Victor Fernandez, Executive Director of Insights and Knowledge for TDn2K:

Throughout 2016, we have seen restaurant job growth slow down along with restaurant sales. After creating jobs at an average rate of 3.7 percent during the first seven months of the year, restaurant job growth slowed down, finally reaching 0.0 percent during October. We might start seeing the industry's workforce shrinking year-over-year in the near future as brands seek to boost productivity by labor force reduction in response to decreasing sales and rising labor costs."

What Fitch Says

On December 12th, Fitch weighed in on the retail and restaurant sectors for next year. The Fitch outlook includes some growing trends despite an alleged decrease in grocery prices. One such trend points to a generational shift from cooking at home to eating out, and Fitch predicts restaurant companies will see market share gains in 2017, with food away from home sales to increase 4% in 2017, slightly lower than the 5% projected for 2016.

Fitch points to some individual companies that will benefit from these trends. Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) maintains a strong position in the coffee market, and that should continue next year. Also mentioned, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), as improvement at Olive Garden continues, "to gain traction with ToGo orders and its value perception," and Fitch expects the brand to keep gaining market share in the casual dining sector. The casual dining segment of the restaurant sector, however, continues losing market share to quick-service and fast-casual models as trends shift toward convenience and competitive pricing.

By contrast, Fitch believes "McDonald's will continue to lose market share in the U.S. due to heightened competition due to the rise of specialty burger competitors and increasing breakfast competition," and this outlook exemplifies the quick-service restaurant landscape, which breeds price wars and margin pressure for all the players involved. The success of "all-day breakfast" illustrates the nature of the fast-food business as companies like Jack-in-the-Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and others mimic the concept with their own respective breakfast offerings.

Another interesting take, Fitch sees regional trouble, specifically Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), headquartered in Dallas and owner of the Chili's and Maggiano's concepts. The company "grapples with high exposure to oil producing states where economies have been challenged," and margins continue shrinking amid slowing traffic and rising labor costs.

The somewhat bleak numbers from July to November seem to be of no concern as analysts predict steady growth ahead for the restaurant sector. However, as the Fitch outlook indicates, the sector remains competitive and somewhat fragmented with regards to regions and specific companies. Winners, and losers, emerge and fade as tastes and concepts move through the country with mixed results. Consumers don't know what they will eat on a day-to-day basis, and the optionality provided from the current restaurant landscape only increases the uncertainty for companies moving forward.

Earnings Take Out: PLAY vs. DRI

Two specific companies reported notable earnings in December, and a quick look at some of those results tell two very different stories. Compelling bullish and bearish arguments could be made for each company, and their respective concepts and market position.

On December 6th, Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) reported a Q3 EPS of $0.25 (beating by $0.11) with revenue of $228.7M (+18.7% Y/Y) beating by $11.96M. For those of you unfamiliar with the company:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster's. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX."

Wait a minute, Dallas, Texas? With an 18.7% increase in revenue, it seems Dave & Buster's doesn't suffer from the same regional woes plaguing Chili's. The "Eat Drink Play" concept is nothing new (think Chuck-E-Cheese), but the numbers indicate that the company consistently hits home runs, and earnings tell that story:

The company reports comparable sales rose 5.9% during the quarter vs. +8.8% a year ago and +2.3% consensus.

Adjusted EBITDA increased ~350 bps Y/Y to 21.4% of sales.

The company commented on future plans: "During 2017, we are projecting eleven to twelve new store openings, representing unit growth of 12% to 13%. Our long-term target for annual unit growth is 10% or more and we continue to foresee a 200+ store opportunity in North America alone."

Impressive. However, a quick look at a number of valuation and debt ratios signal some caution despite the ridiculous growth rates. How far this concept successfully grows depends upon many regional factors, but bulls contend PLAY is just getting started with plenty of growth left on the map.

Click to enlarge

Last week SunTrust initiated coverage on Dave & Buster's Entertainment with a Buy rating, setting a price target of $68, the highest on the street so far. The stock is on a tear, up 39.05% this quarter alone, and 34.52% year-to-date. Since the 2014 IPO, PLAY's performance has been outstanding.

On December 20th, Darden Restaurants reported a FQ2 EPS of $0.64, in-line with estimates on revenue of $1.64B (+1.9% Y/Y), missing by $10M. Same-store sales increased 1.7% in FQ2 to improve 40 bps sequentially. Six out of seven of the company's chains recorded positive same-store sales growth for the quarter. The company's same-store sales by brand include: Olive Garden +2.6%, Longhorn Steakhouse +0.1%, Capital Grille +1.2%, Yard House 0.7%, Eddie V's +2.7%, Seasons 52 -0.3%, Bahama Breeze +2.6%.

Despite the headwinds mentioned by Fitch, Darden reaffirmed FY17 EPS guidance of $3.87 to $3.97. The company expects FY17 same-restaurant sales growth of 1% to 2%, which illustrates the slow growing concepts and brands the company owns. Most valuation numbers look reasonable, but a lack of sales growth and cash per share keep caution in the forefront.

Click to enlarge

Since its IPO, PLAY outperformed both DRI and the broad market (NYSEARCA:SPY). In terms of sales and revenue growth there is no comparison, but how the Dave & Busters concept and strategy plays out in the longer term depends upon market reception, which remains a big unknown regardless of early success. DRI pays a solid dividend, and reported decent earnings despite a number of well-known brands experiencing some headwinds as trends shift towards the quick-service and fast-casual models. Both stocks, however, recently benefitted from the Trump election as deregulation speculation rules the day.

Click to enlarge

Gratuity

The main goal of the WRR remains user engagement. Last week we blindly mentioned a dislike for the USCF Restaurant Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:MENU), and did so with only a glance and innate skepticism for indexing a sector, or the market. After all, we are seeking alpha, and are always willing to take a closer look at everything restaurant. With that goal in mind, we would like to extend our gratitude to Dan Weiskopf, the owner of Access ETF Solutions LLC, which owns the index for MENU. Dan expressed interest in discussing the transparency and functionality of MENU, and we have agreed to an interview next week, which will be published as a WRR: Special Q&A, exclusively on Seeking Alpha. In the interview we plan to take a look at the workings of MENU, as well as diving into the current restaurant landscape. As of Friday, December 23rd, the MENU ETF rebalanced, and some of those changes and criteria will be discussed. We look forward to this interview, which will be conducted via email. Have a question for Dan? We encourage anyone to send along any topics or specifics you'd like covered via private message or in the comment section.

That concludes another edition of the Weekly Restaurant Report. Thanks for reading and for your comments. Happy Holidays to all and remember to eat well, be merry, and prosperity is yours!

Coming Soon! WRR stories & features in the works:

Year of the Rooster: 2017 picks & predictions

Special Report: 2017 Commodity Outlook

Leftovers: The Best & Worst of 2016

