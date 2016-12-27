Not Exactly The Truth

Governments have two basic ways to cheat. The first is in the count.

"It doesn't matter who votes. What matters is who counts the votes."

-Joseph Stalin

The second way to cheat is found in the methodology. The game can be rigged by the way things are counted and what is counted and when they are counted. The Europeans, in their bank stress tests, have employed both methodologies to "cook the books" as they have done their best to cover up the reality of their banking system.

I am quite aware of what the EU and the ECB has done. I have discussed all of this before and, you may note, that I do not show out European bank Tier I bonds to anyone. I believe they are a disaster waiting for a trigger and I refuse, as a matter of principle, to offer them out and I have not done so for the past several years.

One example of cheating by methodology was utilized in the stress test for one of the German banks. They allowed them to count a sale of assets that "was about to happen." Then, surprise, surprise, it never happened but the stress test was allowed to stand. In fact, it wasn't until the next year that this was even mentioned and it was mentioned, of course, in a footnote that was in small print at the bottom of the page.

I know, you are just shocked.

Now we have another example of a rigged game and it involves the Italian bank, Monte Paschi. The ECB claimed that they required a recapitalization of $5.1 billion. Every effort was made to find the money and the Qatar sovereign wealth fund was going to play the Savior, according to the Financial Times.

I imagine, and I have heard it mentioned, that the Qatar fund looked at the transaction and remembered how to add and subtract. The deal fell apart and, all of the sudden, just out of nowhere we are told, the recapitalization number ballooned to $9.2 billion. The ECB, according to the Wall Street Journal, blames it upon significant withdrawals but a little addition and subtraction on my part shows this to be "not exactly the truth." Put another way, since my firm is headquartered in Dallas, and to use a very Texas expression, the ECB's explanation is nothing but:

BULL!

It is quite obvious to me that the ECB was hoping for one more can-kicking exercise but, given the state of the oil markets, that was not happening. The capital shortfall was there all along, of course, but it did not need to be recognized until all of the dominoes fell over and there was no other choice. It is funny how these things work in Europe, which is why I generally avoid their markets. They make numbers up to suit themselves and, while they are not alone in this exercise, I point towards China as another example, the Europeans rig the game as a matter of guarding the State with great regularity, in my opinion.

The next act is going to be a stand-off between the EU and the government of Italy. The Italian government is going to try to protect the losses of its citizens by all means possible while the EU and the ECB are going to point to the newly indoctrinated bank regulations and demand that they are followed. The result, in my view, is going to be one large political mess and the outcome may well influence who runs the next government in Italy with the Five Star Movement gaining strength and popularity.

Then, if "throw the bums out," as exemplified by Brexit and Mr. Trump, finds roots in Italy then "Itout" or "Itexit" may become the next reality for a decidedly more nationalistic Europe. The possibility of a European meltdown, regardless of what the politicians on the Continent claim, is looking much more likely now, in my view.

Now the capital shortfall for Monte Paschi grew by approximately 76% in the blink of an eye. We know that the Italian government has pledged $20 billion to recapitalize the Italian banks. It may be, given the Monte Paschi experience, that this $20 billion number is nowhere near the mark. This situation, in my opinion, is quite likely to get messier and messier before we arrive at any sort of truth. More BULL is in this pasture, I believe.

"If we do happen to step on a mine, Sir, what do we do?" "Normal procedure, Lieutenant, is to jump 200 feet in the air and scatter oneself over a wide area."

-Somewhere in No Man's Land

My advice on the Italian banks now in specific, and for all of the European banks, as a matter of due diligence: