Chesapeake Energy: Director Dunham's $50M Bet

Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) insiders and institutional combined ownership stands at about 78%. The stock has fallen from $30 to $1.50 a share due to oil price collapse. It wasn't a good time for those who invested in oil and gas between 2014 ~ 2016. Regardless of downtrend, loss can be minimized if you protect your long positions with options. As we know, oil prices touched bottom (around $26 a barrel) in February 2016, accordingly, all of the oil and gas stocks were down. If the stock is down by 10%, the stock has to go up by 11% to break even. This is the reason that most people recommend that it is better to take 10% loss instead of waiting for years for the stock to recover. CHK is a good example; the stock was down by 95% in February 2016; to break even ($30 a share), it has to go up by 1900%. It is unlikely it will go up by 1900% in a short period of time. However, the stock is already recovered by 366% within this year, which is not bad at all.

The article focuses on insiders trading activities on CHK. It's always good to learn who else is investing in the company. In the public companies, there are usually four groups of people that invest, such as Institutions (hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds etc...), insiders (company directors etc…), private companies and the general public.

Insiders Trading Activities

The CHK's director invested about $50 million, at the average cost of about $17 a share so far.

Macro View

Chesapeake is the second-largest producer of natural gas, and the 13th largest producer of oil and natural gas liquids in the U.S, according to Chesapeake Energy. According to the report, oil prices collapsed, causing 114 oil companies in North America to file for bankruptcy as of December 14, 2016; this involves approximately $74.2 billion in cumulative secured and unsecured debt. As we can see from the below chart, the oil price downtrend has stopped and since February 2016, the oil price is trading in the uptrend direction. In fact, the stock bottomed out in February 2016 at $1.50 a share. Since February 2016, the oil price has been recovered by 78% from $28 to $50. Accordingly, Since February 2016, the share price has been recovered by 366% from $1.50 to $7 a share.

Oil Price: To recover to the same level ($100 a barrel), the oil price has to go up by about 257% Share Price: To recover to the same level ($30 a share), the share price has to go up by 1900%

Oil Price 5 Years Chart:

Share Price 5 Years Chart:

Valuations

Chesapeake Energy's fair value estimate is about $10 per share, which represents a fiscal 2017 estimate price/earnings ratio of 13 times. The average P/E ratio in the oil and gas industry is about 19 times. Price/earnings increase of 13 times is a conservative estimate. The company expects to post a net income of about $0.80 a share in 2017. The company's cash position in its last quarter was very weak, at only $4 million. However, the recent sale of assets will improve the company's cash position in the coming quarter. I expect the company will post better earnings, as the oil prices have already bottomed out and are trading in the uptrend direction.

Positives

Oil price recovery will help the company to post better earnings in the coming quarters. The company recently sold some assets and is planning to sell some more non-core assets and expects to reduce its long-term debt by $2~$3 billion in 2017 and beyond.

Negatives

At the end of the 3rd quarter, the company had accumulate a massive long-term debt of about $10 billion plus other liabilities of about $3.6 billion versus total assets of about $12.5 billion. The total liabilities exceeded the total assets' worth.

Conclusions

Insiders buying activities are very positive things. It means that they expect the share price could rise from their actions. They are motivated to make it succeed, and also, they have the most up-to-date information on the company's future plan. Dunham's average cost works out to about $17 per share, while the stock is currently trading at around a $7 per share. If the company reduces its long-term debt, as they promised, with favorable macro environments factors and insiders buying, it is safe to say that there is potentially an upside to this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.