Enphase: Almost Certain To Head To Penny Stock Land With The New Capital Raise

Friday, on the eve of the Christmas holiday weekend, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) filed for an At-the-Market equity offering of $17M. The stock fell about 8% from $1.23 to $1.13 after the information became public.

This raise was foreseeable given that the Company was burning through cash, had an existing shelf offering, and only about half of the shelf was tapped in the last capital raise.

With the Company already having raised debt of last resort earlier this year, equity offering, even at the current distressed levels, was likely the only sensible choice left for the Company.

In addition to the equity raise, earlier in the quarter, the Company sold its O&M business for an undisclosed amount. Without knowing the total amount of money that will be raised and without knowing the Company's performance in the quarter, the length of the runway would be hard to estimate. However, based on past results, we suspect that the Company may have to go back to the well again within a quarter or two.

The biggest challenge for the Company may be working capital. The Company has been able to tap in to inventories to generate positive cash flow in the past quarters. However, that may no longer be an option as the Company attempts to ramp two different products - the AC Battery and its sixth generation IQ 6 product. If anything, the Company may need to increase inventory levels to support these product ramps. This will put further strain on the already cash-strained Company.

The dilution of this round of capital raise will likely be very severe. Here is a scenario analysis of some possibilities:

Estimated Share Count (Millions) 62 Offering Size ($M) $17 Average Offering Price $0.70 $0.80 $0.90 $1.00 $1.10 New Share Count (Million ) 24.3 21.3 18.9 17.0 15.5 Dilution 39% 34% 30% 27% 25% Click to enlarge

We believe that the average price on this equity offering is likely to be sub-$1 per share and the resulting dilution is likely to be towards the higher end of the 25 to 40% range. With this high a dilution, the stock should have corrected much more substantially. However, the stock reaction was likely muted due to the pre-holiday timing. We see the stock headed for the $0.50 to $0.75 range in the coming weeks.

Prognosis:

Even with this capital raise, the Company's shareholder equity and cash position will be precarious. The cost-cutting measures and the capital raise were long overdue and have come too late in the process. The Company would have done much better had it done the cost cutting and raised the capital a few quarters back.

Unfortunately, for the shareholders, what is worse is that there is no longer an easy path to survivability for the Company. Even if the IQ 6 product line has superior margin right off the bat, it will take several quarters for the product to ramp. In the interim, the ASPs will continue to go down and continue to pressure margins.

Investors should note that its current and fifth generation product was expected to reduce costs by about 15% but has not helped the Company stop its bleeding since its introduction. Its sixth generation product, to be introduced in Q1 2017, is expected to achieve another 15% to 20% improvement in costs but we expect that even that will not be sufficient considering the product rollout times and industry price trends.

When it comes to the Company's AC battery product line, we believe Tesla Powerwall 2 will not only freeze the market for Enphase but will also reduce the margins.

Consequently, we believe the Company will keep burning cash for several quarters to come. Furthermore, it would be increasingly difficult for Enphase to raise new cash once the Company fully exploits the current shelf offering.

Even though there are some market trends that favor Enphase beginning 2017, there is not much of a reason to be optimistic about the stock due to the Company's financial picture. Given the management has consistently failed to accept the commodity nature of the business, we see a bleak future for the equity.

Our View: Sell Short.

Before it is here, it is on the Solar Insights subscriber platform.