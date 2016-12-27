3M: Interesting Yield, But Still Too Expensive

3M's (NYSE:MMM) yield is inching higher than its five-year average, but it is far from cheap today.

3M is a company with a storied history and a list of products that competitors would kill for. Although it's labeled an industrial company, its offerings span the gamut from items you use every day like Post-its to high-tech medical devices and products. Highly innovative, this is the type of company you'd want to own... but only at the right price.

The yield speaks

3M's current yield is around 2.5%. Its five-year average yield is 2.4%. That doesn't really speak to a stock that's cheap, but it does hint of one that may be fairly valued. And when you look at a company like 3M, fairly valued might be the best you can expect to get as a long-term investor. After all, this is a company with 58 years of annual dividend hikes behind it and an annualized dividend growth rate of nearly 10% over the past decade. (Dividend growth has averaged an even more impressive 20% or so over the past three years.)

Dividend yields and dividend histories can help investors hone in on good investment ideas. And based on 3M's dividend yield and history, it's a story worth delving into. The only thing is that dividends alone aren't sufficient to make an investment call. They are just one tool in the toolbox to help identify companies for further research.

And in this case, other valuation metrics tell a very different story than the yield. That doesn't mean 3M is a bad company - far from it. It is exactly the kind of company a conservative investor would like to have in his or her portfolio. But, it is far from cheap today. In fact, even fairly valued could be a stretch.

Valuation matters

Indeed, 3M falls into the category of good companies not being good investments - at least not at this point in time. For example, the company's trailing price to earnings ratio is around 22.5. However, its five-year average price to earnings is a 17.7. So based on trailing earnings, the company's PE is nearly 30% above its five-year average.

You could argue that trailing PE is backward looking, which is true. And 3M's forward PE, which includes often fallible analyst estimates, is a more reasonable 20.5. But that's still around 15% over the company's five-year average. So, even looking out to the uncertain future, it doesn't look like 3M is cheap today.

The price to earnings ratio isn't the only metric that hints at an expensive valuation, either. For example, 3M's price to book ratio is around 9 today. Its five-year average price to book is 4.9. That puts the current price to book more than 80% higher than the average. There are clearly other factors behind this specific number, but when you add it to other metrics, like PE, it's hard to suggest 3M is inexpensive.

Price to earnings and price to book are notably above the recent norm, but still aren't the only metrics that suggest overvaluation. Indeed, the company's average price to sales ratio over the past five years is around 2.7. But the price to sales ratio is currently at 3.7, more than a third higher than the recent average. Only the current price to cash flow level is near its five-year average at around 5% above its historical mean. That's a far more modest number, but it still doesn't suggest a cheap stock.

Great company, meh stock

3M is truly a great company. However, despite a yield that's starting to look interesting, it is difficult to suggest that the diversified industrial company is trading at a compelling price. Price to earnings, price to book, and price to sales all paint a picture of notable overvaluation. Only the yield and price to cash flow metric suggest something different, and even there, the best you could read into the numbers is a fair price - which would be a generous analysis in my opinion. At this point, most investors would be better off waiting for a better entry point for 3M.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.