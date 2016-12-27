Great Past Performance In A Rising Rate Environment

History doesn't repeat itself, but it does rhyme, so we stress-test how our algorithm performed in the bond bear market from almost 40 years ago.

We have no crystal ball telling us exactly how the future will evolve.

We are convinced the current bond bull market is coming to an end.

In the previous article, we introduced the Belgian Dentist investment philosophy aimed at conservative investors who believe the current bond bull market is coming to an end. In this new environment, a dynamic asset allocation between stocks, cash and bonds is in our view, the path to nice returns with limited downside potential.

Believing the decade-long rise in bond prices is over implies that rising bond yields are a near certainty, although we have no crystal ball telling us exactly how the future will evolve. Having said this, we have to check or stress test how our algorithm would perform in a rising rate environment.

To quote Mark Twain: "History never repeats itself, but the Kaleidoscopic combinations of the pictured present often seem to be constructed out of the broken fragments of antique legends."

In the period from the end of 1977 until the end of 1981, the interest rate on the 10-year US Treasuries doubled from 7.5% to 15%!

Graph 1: 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Rate

Click to enlarge

Source: FRED Database

How did stocks, bonds and cash perform over this period?

Table 1: Nominal Returns 1978-1981

To calm down your enthusiasm for rising rate environments, the real returns looked like this:

Table 2: Real returns 1978-1981

How did the Belgian Dentist algorithm perform in this time period?

Table 3: Nominal BD returns 1978-1981

Table 4: Real BD returns 1978-1981

So, both in nominal and real returns, the Belgian Dentist algorithm achieved positive returns in this period of strongly rising interest rates!

As a reminder, we apply a dynamic asset allocation between cash, bonds and stocks. How do we determine the asset allocation between cash, bonds and stocks? We use the idea proposed by John Hussman to equal the total portfolio (modified) duration and the investment horizon. The calculation of duration for cash and bonds is straightforward and for equities this can be approximated by using the inverse of the dividend yield.

So when we build our portfolios, we maximize our expected return with the constraint that the total duration cannot exceed our investment horizon. For cash and (government) bonds, the prospective return is simply the current yield, and for equities, we use the model from the website Philosophical Economics based on the average investor portfolio allocation to equities.

In Table 5, you can find the average asset allocation for the defensive, neutral and dynamic versions of BD:

Table 5: Average asset allocation 1978-1981

How did the Belgian Dentist perform in this time period compared to the asset allocation giants Meb Faber discusses in his book "Global Asset Allocation"?¹

Table 6: Nominal returns 1978-1981

Reasons for success?

What are the reasons for the (back-tested) success of the BD algorithm, both in the rising rate environment described above as over longer periods as discussed in the previous article?

1) It's simple.

Only three building blocks are used: cash, bonds and equities. It's asset allocation in its purest form.

2) It's mechanical.

The portfolio is monthly rebalanced to a (moving) target allocation. The fact that it is rules-based limits the negative impact of behavioral biases.

3) Risk management aiming for absolute returns.

The algorithm automatically reduces exposure when markets become more expensive. This value-investing feature limits the downside risk and results in small drawdowns.

As a consequence, the portfolio underperforms equity markets in good equity years and outperforms in bad equity years. You can see this clearly in Table 7.

Table 7: average BD returns in good and bad equity years

2016 will be a good equity year, so the BD portfolios will lag the S&P 500. Having said this, we expect to end the year in positive territory, and that way, we would continue our risk-managed absolute return track record.

Next time, we will give you the full 2016 figures and the portfolio composition to start the new year with!

Best wishes for 2017!

Sources:

1) Meb Faber, 2015. Global Asset Allocation: A Survey of the World's Top Asset Allocation Strategies.

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Back-tested performance is hypothetical and does not represent actual performance, should not be interpreted as an indication of such performance and is not a guarantee of future results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.