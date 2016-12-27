Pegasystems: One Of The Great Distruptors

Pega - An Inexpensive Luxury

Every time I want to write about Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), I find myself challenged as to how to make an article about what it does interesting to a broad readership. Then, again, maybe it doesn't matter that much if the shares just reprise their record for 2016. In these days of big data and artificial intelligence, what Pega does may seem a bit dated...dowdy to some. But if one looks carefully, Pega is a company that sells users some of the benefits they can realize from big data and AI at a price and in a fashion that is feasible to deploy.

Since Pega shares are not well covered, I thought that it might be appropriate for those interested in the name to provide my own perspective on the company's outlook for 2017. The shares have appreciated significantly this year; its principle business metric, derived bookings have escalated faster than the share price. I regard the growth in calculated bookings as the most appropriate metric to consider in evaluating the valuation of this company. On that basis, as will be seen, the shares, despite their over-performance this year, continue to remain quite attractive.

The Pega solution set is a cheap luxury compared to some of the more transformational projects that software companies are now selling. Rules-based business process engineering sounds about as exciting to write down as it is in practice. And some of improvements that companies derive from using this software seem just so basic in retrospect - it really is a matter of elementary commonsense. But that is really the reason why this company has managed to remain successful over the course of many years. It offers a way for companies to improve the productivity of their call centers and to enhance the customer experience without turning the internal operations of a business upside down.

In some ways, Pega can seem a little quirky to investors. It is still run by and controlled by its founder, Alan Trefler. Mr. Trefler, who celebrated his 60th birthday this year, is an erstwhile chess champion, is an expert in furniture restoration and has a passion for ping pong. He is also determined to keep his company independent and while happy to talk about his business, is hard to pin down when it comes to guidance.

As a result, it can frequently happen that Pega has quarters that are above or below analyst expectations - but analyst expectations with regard to quarters are not set with reference to any company-provided metrics. The shares, whatever else might happen to them, are therefore going to be more volatile than might otherwise be the case. Further, while the company does provide investors the tools they need to calculate a bookings proxy, it neither broadcasts those figures nor discusses them specifically during calls. The fact that the calculated bookings proxy for license and cloud revenue doubled last quarter might be considered a relevant statistic; one will search in vain to find it either mentioned in the earnings release or commented about during the conference call. That is why Pega shares, at least to those of us looking at such things, seem so permanently cheap, although I caution readers that it is not feasible to believe that Pega will have another quarter in the near future in which it doubles its derived bookings proxy. (To be fair, the company did speak about two $10 million + transactions that show up in the calculated bookings proxy but one has to dig further to get the context of those kinds of orders.)

On the other hand, this company has probably done more to develop certain components of CRM technology than is recognized by investors. It bought Chordiant back in 2010 because it looked to develop a leadership position in business analytics. It has offered AI capabilities through its customer data hub for many years. It really has been able to offer much of the benefits from deep learning to its clients for the past several years. Without over-stressing the point, the company has lots of very specific and functional technology that has been dramatically under-marketed for years. But that is part of Mr. Trefler's quirkiness which cuts both ways for investors.

I think it is reasonably fair to suggest that this company would be unlikely to exist in its current form without the leadership of Mr. Trefler. It might have gone out of business, it might have become a far more significant factor in the CRM world and it would almost certainly not still be independent. Given the technology that it has and its ability to keep driving its moat, it is going to be able to continue to outgrow the CRM space indefinitely, in my opinion. And the space in which it competes, called by some as BPM, is very large indeed with TAMs forecast to be between $30 billion and $40 billion.

But while Mr. Trefler has kept this company in the forefront of any discussion about the future of BPM, he has clearly led an effort that has under-sold and under-marketed the solution. It is all well and good to complain about competition from "Frankenstack" offerings as he did during the last conference call, but the fact is this company still generates less than a billion of revenue despite the attributes of its solution and the size of the available market.

I can only wonder just how large Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) might be if it had the set of solutions to sell that this company has been offering. Larger than $10 billion I feel sure. Investing in this company's shares, and I do so, from time to time, can be frustrating because while it has a better mousetrap - and one that evolved logically over the years, it has been unable to consistently produce the kind of financial performance that has attracted investors or that has led to huge valuation metrics. The shares have appreciated 60% over the past five years. The company has grown its revenues by 86% over that period and transitioned significantly to a recurring revenue business model. The company has consistently achieved 15-20% growth in product revenues and it seems likely to continue that record even net of the currency headwind and the business model transition through which it is now passing.

Almost all other software vendors have chosen to radically diversify and have done much of that through acquisitions over the years. Pega has done one acquisition of some note, Chordiant, which was something of a competitor at the time. Since then, it has made a few minor acquisitions to enhance its capabilities in mobile and analytics. It paid $46 million to acquire OpenSpan, described as a company providing robotic automation for customer service workers by automating routine desktop tasks. The company had deployed its software to 200,000 desktops at the time it was bought and it is clearly accretive to the suite of Pega offerings.

Pega shares have had a substantial run this year and are up by 33%. The shares had a bit of a swoon when Q2 results were reported and the CEO forecast that Brexit would have a substantial impact on business in the EU. It hasn't, other than currency impacts; the company won some deals of note and its key metric, which is software bookings grew substantially in Q3 and eventually helped the shares to reach current levels. That has far outstripped the IGV for the period which is up less than 7%. Since I last wrote about the name at the end of February, the shares have appreciated by 50%. The focus of this article is going to be on the current valuation of the company's shares and its ability to continue to offer solutions that are adequately differentiated in order to maintain 15-20% growth.

A few numbers to consider

Pega is one of very few mature mid-size software vendors still around. There are a few others such as PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Most of its peers, in terms of size, are the newer super stars of the software world or have long since been swallowed by larger vendors. So, it is not as easy to find a list of comparables as might seem to be the case. The company is very minimally covered with five analysts posting numbers.

Of the five analysts who cover the name, four provide ratings, one of which is a strong buy, one of which is a plain buy and the other two ratings are holds. Not too surprisingly with those ratings, the average price target is $37. The company is forecast to generate a bit more than $780 million of revenues this year with EPS of $.95. The company has a current market capitalization of $2.8 billion. After paying for the acquisition, the company had a cash balance of $130 million, leaving the enterprise value at $2.7 billion. Like all older software vendors, this company is in the midst of a transition to cloud. It offers solutions totally hosted in its cloud and it also offers its solutions on third-party clouds such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), hybrid, and traditional on-premise. Over time, the first three deployment options are going to come to predominate Pega's business; in the meanwhile, it makes some of the reported comparisons look a bit unusual for a company still enjoying significant growth.

So far this year, the company has achieved 15% growth as reported with license and cloud growth of 18%. These numbers were impacted by 300 bps by dollar strength through the first nine months; revenue growth will see a further headwind in Q4 and at least through the first part of 2017. In Q3, the company closed two $10 million + deals (it describes them as whales but as the business itself grows, they are more like dolphins).

Those deals were subscription-based and four of four large deals in North America, the largest deal in EMEA and the two largest deals in APJ were all subscription-based. It is hard to quantify what the growth rate for this company actually is, given the progression of revenues toward multi-year subscription models. There are going to be puts and takes because while product revenue growth of all flavors is showing accelerating trends, both maintenance and professional services revenues are going to decelerate. The current consensus forecast for reported revenue growth in 2017 is just 12%. They may not turn out to be such a bad forecast given the strong FX headwinds and the deceleration of consulting revenues.

But I think that 12% significantly understates the long-term sustainable growth rate for Pega, which should be closer to 20%. And as the company passes through the trough of its revenue transition, operating margins should begin to climb. I think that the company ought to achieve rising margins next year, even absent the one-time benefit of margins from consulting. So, I think EPS growth will likely be more in the 10-15% range compared to the current consensus forecast of 6%. As mentioned earlier, I think that the calculated bookings proxy is by far the most important growth metric one ought to consider in evaluating the operational performance of this company. The bookings proxy grew by just less than 100% last quarter and that is against decent performance in 2015. The real growth of this company compares to other faster growing SaaS names quite favorably when looking at the bookings proxy, which matches results far more accurately than does the exercise of comparing reported revenues.

This company calculates a backlog figure that includes both the value of deferred revenues as well as non-balance sheet commitments. That metric, which has typically declined in Q3, showed an increase of 6% sequentially and a bit more than 10% year on year.

Pega deals have traditionally driven lots of consulting revenues and there has not been a noticeable deceleration in the growth of those revenues despite the growth of the company's cloud business. That will inevitably happen as time goes on. This year, consulting revenues have risen consistently with the combined product revenues primarily as a result of circumstances surrounding specific revenue recognition mileposts for two very large deals booked in past years.

Next year, growth from professional services revenues is forecast to grow far more slowly that the other two revenue streams. On the other hand, because professional services and cloud service revenues are included in the same caption, that metric, now about 32% of total revenues is likely to grow at rates consistent with total corporate revenues. Consulting revenues so far this year have been 26% of revenues; the balance of services revenues relates to users acquiring Pega solutions through the cloud. Maintenance revenue growth this year has been around 9%, again, a consequence of the growth of cloud revenues.

The company has shown no real leverage at scale to date and I am not terribly sure when to expect any significant improvements in opex metrics. Last quarter, sales and marketing spend rose 26% year on year, perhaps reflecting the commission expense from the two whale deals that closed but did not greatly contribute to revenue. The other expense categories did not see much greater expense discipline, given that they were favorably impacted by dollar appreciation. Research and development spending rose by 15% year on year and general and administrative expenses, perhaps reflecting the merger of OpenSpan, rose 22%.

From time to time over the years, this company has talked about operating leverage. But so far, it really has been mainly talk. It reported non-GAAP margins of 11% back in 2010. It is reporting non-GAAP margins of 13% or so through nine months this year. In a way, the company has both over-spent and under-spent on sales and marketing. It has spent far too much to significantly drive operating margins; on the other hand, it hasn't spent enough to achieve hyper-growth. It is a conundrum faced by all companies with lots of technology trying to optimize the balance between growth and profitability. The result here has been an under-followed and less well-known name.

The company has not generated a significant level of CFFO so far in 2016. Presumably, that is a function of the cash costs of its acquisition of OpenSpan. The major drivers in cash flow, net income, depreciation and stock-based compensation were unchanged year over year; the major change in cash flow was related to balance sheet items. Stock-based comp has risen 20% year to date but it is still at reasonably low levels. It was 5.5% of revenues through nine months.

That competitive moat

There are observers who believe that CRM has been moving towards commodity status the past several years and at some level that is hard to dispute. Most basic CRM functionality is, what it always has been, a replacement for customized excel spreadsheets. The customization features go quite deep, the user interface has gotten better and report writing and analytics have improved tremendously but the heart of a CRM deployment is automating a basic spread sheet.

That has never really been the flavor of CRM that Pega has tried to sell. Pega is all about providing its users with tools that allow them to build their own customer engagement platforms. Yes, it sounds like hype but my friends in the SI world tell me it works. The fact is that call centers need lots of process to have a chance of functioning appropriately for users. And most organizations can readily use an automated sales process that is based on rules.

The marketing automation world is very crowded these days and it would be difficult to say that Pega's vision is all that different than that proposed by CRM (the company). The difference is primarily a function of Pega's rules engine, its BPM antecedents and its implementation expertise. From time to time, some of Pega's customers become poster children for the breadth of the company's solutions offerings and its ability to actually get real results at a user. Last quarter, the company called out its success at Rabobank, one of the larger financial institutions in the Netherlands. The solution that was developed is an interesting use of a rules-based engine to provide a decisioning tool that short-cuts lots of administrative procedures. It is not the kind of engagement that the other CRM vendors including Salesforce, IBM (NYSE:IBM), Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL), SAP (NYSE:SAP) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Dynamics would be able to do effectively. It is a solution encompassing AI, deep learning and a very standardized, rules-based procedure.

Pega has expanded the scope of its technology in recent years in that it offers users a full suite of CRM tools, some of which are similar to those offered by its more mainstream competitors. There is no getting away from the fact that much of what CRM does for users is, as Mr. Trefler says, "equivalent to an automated rolodex". The special sauce that this company has offered is what is layered on top of that automated rolodex in terms of process, rules and analytics. That is the reason the company has survived despite a marketing effort that is invisible to many and despite the fact that its competitors are many times its size with far greater momentum in the market. The fact is that from a standpoint of technology, Pega probably has the most differentiated solution in the business and its level of differentiation has continued to grow. Its recent acquisition of OpenSpan simply serves to emphasize the differentiation it offers customers.

Valuation

Pega shares had a significant rise in November when they appreciated by 18%, significantly besting most enterprise software names. Over the past month, the shares have rested at new levels. As mentioned earlier, this company really doesn't provide much in the way of specific guidance and without specific guidance, analysts do not tend to adjust their estimates significantly during the course of a year. And given the likelihood that most of the large deals the company transacts going forward are likely to be either subscription or cloud, it doesn't make sense for revenue expectations to move up sharply.

The company's EV/S valuation is currently just a bit greater than 3X based on consensus expectations for 2017 revenue which seem reasonable to me. The P/E based on consensus expectations are probably lower than what is likely is around 36X. The earnings contribution from stock-based compensation is running at an annual rate of about $.50/share. Non-GAAP margins for this company are about 13% which is up from the prior year because of the increase in stock-based comp. There is a huge runway for the company to grow operating margins and as its transition to a recurring revenue model continues, it seems highly likely that sales and marketing expense, currently at 37% of revenues can see a vast improvement. The company is likely to continue to spend a relatively elevated 21% of its revenues on a GAAP basis on research and development as long as Mr. Trefler continues to run the business.

As mentioned above, the CFFO through nine months has been significantly influenced by balance sheet items that are not normally expected to impact that metric over the course of a full year. Excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities which are really not something that can be projected, CFFO is going to be about $60 million above GAAP net income. This year, GAAP net income is likely to be about $35-40 million which would produce CFFO of about $100 million and free cash flow in the range of $80-85 million although I imagine the amount actually reported will be less. But in any event, no one ought to be buying these shares based either on the company's P/E ratio or its free cash flow yield.

I believe that Pega share valuation will basically correlate with a bookings proxy that while not reported by the company, can be readily calculated by looking at the change in backlog and adding it to reported cloud and license revenues. The bookings proxy came to $144 million in Q4 last year which was up from $111 million the prior year (2014). The bookings proxy in Q3 this year was $108 million compared to $55 million in 2015. I do not believe that it is feasible to forecast a bookings proxy number as I have commented in another article relating to another company recently. Nor do I think it terribly likely that the company is going to be able to double product bookings in Q4; the comparison is just too strong for that to be feasible.

I think, however, that if calculated bookings can grow at a 25% rate, approximately comparable to the rate Salesforce is growing its calculated bookings number, Pega shares can continue to outperform both indexes and peer companies in the software space and will continue to produce positive alpha. And that is my best guess as to what is most likely to happen when the company reports its results sometime in February.

