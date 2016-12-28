Golden Agri-Resources: Share Price Does Not Reflect Underlying Fundamentals, Short While It Lasts

Assuming 10%-20% discount to its closest comparable (First Resource) FY17E PE, potential upside of 25% to 41% if thesis plays out.

Company Description

Listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, Golden Agri-Resources (SGX: E5H; ADR: OTCPK:GARPY, OTCPK:GARPF; hereinafter referred to as "GAR") is the largest Indonesian palm oil plantation player. It has fully integrated operations, from palm oil plantations to the manufacturing of processed/refined palm-oil based edible oil and fat products. In addition, it has operations in China and India including soybean crushing, production of edible oil products as well as other food products (e.g. noodles).

As part of an overview to GAR, we would also like to take the opportunity to briefly introduce palm oil as a crop. Palm oil is the most widely consumed edible oil globally, consumed by more than 3 billion people annually. The oil is extracted from the fruits of the oil palm tree, which has an average commercial life-span of about 25 years. Generally, the prime production period of the tree commences when the oil palm tree reaches 8 years old.

Given the extremely long life cycle of the tree relative to other farm crops (which usually have crop lifespans of less than 1 year), usual farming practices such as crop rotation and soil enhancement exercises are not practiced as it is the same tree which is producing the fruits whilst in other crops with shorter lifespans, it is actually new crops which are grown from the same land.

Thesis & Catalyst For Golden Agri-Resources

GAR's share price has rallied approximately 27% since January 2016, primarily due to the 26% increase in palm oil prices during the same period.

We believe that the share price run-up presents a short opportunity. We opine that GAR's strong share price run up does not reflect its underlying fundamentals as its counterpart, First Resources (hereinafter labeled as FR), with higher margins and better operations (Refer to table below), has seen its share price remain unchanged amidst the CPO price increases.

As seen in the table above, GAR's EBITDA margins is amongst the lowest in the palm oil industry. We believe that this is primarily due to 2 factors, namely the large proportion of GAR's operations in the low margins downstream edible oil refining space and the old age of GAR's plantations.

As seen in the chart above, the proportion of GAR's revenue from the downstream edible oils and consumer foods space has been increasing since 2013, reflecting GAR's investment in the space over the years. We zoom into 2 key sectors, which GAR's downstream operations are in, namely China soybean crushing and Indonesia Crude Palm Oil (CPO) refining.

As highlighted by OCL Journal in Jul-16, the Chinese soybean crushing sector is clearly oversupplied, with capacity of approximately 150 Mt in 2015 versus crushed volumes of approximately 70 Mt. In such an oversupplied market, GAR's utilization is unlikely to be optimal and it will remain a price taker.

Secondly, there has been a surge of investment in the Indonesian CPO refining space, resulting in overcapacity. In an oversupplied environment, we once again believe that GAR would remain a price taker and thus its margin will likely remain low.

Besides its significant presence and investments in oversupplied sectors, GAR's plantations are the oldest in the Indonesian palm oil sector. An aging profile would result in higher operational costs (e.g. fertilizers) and we believe that this has contributed to GAR's industry-low EBITDA margins. Besides operational costs, we believe GAR would have to continue to increase its attention/spending on environmental efforts in light of the growing criticism on Asia's plantation players' environmental practice.

Lastly, 45% of GAR's plantations (approximately 216k ha) are 19 years old and higher.

Click to enlarge

In view of the plantations' age profile, we would argue that impact of the recovery from El Nino would be less than its peers. Significantly, this highlights the amount of replanting CAPEX ahead of GAR.

We present GAR's FCF in the table above. With reference to GAR's FCF, we opine that GAR would need to tap on significant debt financing for replanting. However, GAR's leverage has only been increasing and it stands at 5.4x EBITDA as of Sep-16. We struggle to imagine any form of financing other than equity issuance, implying dilution.

Valuation

We used relative P/E to value GAR and chose FR as its comparable. Although there are other listed Indonesian palm oil players, we have decided not to include them as these companies are listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange, where the market/trading conditions are significantly different from SGX. Also, we have excluded SGX-listed Indofood Agri Resources as it has significant operations in Brazilian sugar and thus we believe that the fundamentals differ from GAR.

Taking GAR's and FR's closing share price as of 27th December 2016 and the mean FY17E EPS estimates from Reuters, GAR and FR trade at 14.8x and 13.2x FY17E PE respectively. We argue that the premium of GAR is unwarranted and instead it should trade at a discount, considering its poor FCF, low margins and weak outlook ahead.

Assuming that GAR should trade at a discount of 10% to 20% to FR's FY17E PE, we get a fair value of S$0.31 to S$0.34, implying a 25% to 41% gain for our short opportunity.

Click to enlarge

We expect a time horizon of 6 months to 12 months for the following scenario to play out, with the key catalyst being the fall in CPO price. If CPO prices remain at current levels or even increase, we believe the market will continue to overlook GAR's fundamental and trade its stock as a proxy to CPO prices, thus driving its share price higher.

Competitive Landscape

Across all segments of its value chain, GAR operates within an extremely competitive landscape.

Within the upstream palm oil plantation space, GAR remains a price taker despite its large scale operations. Also, large scale operations have not translated to synergistic cost savings as its EBITDA margins remain the lowest versus its peers. Hence, we argue that operational efficiency, rather than scale is more important in the upstream palm oil segment.

The downstream segment has not provided attractive returns either. This is because other Indonesian plantation players have also accelerated their investment within the same space in the last few years, resulting in an overcapacity of refineries. In such a scenario, we believe GAR does not command pricing power either and thus this will drag on their returns.

A brief analysis of the competitive environment for GAR suggests that the space that they operate in are unlikely to provide high returns, as the products are commoditized and the industry remains largely oversupplied.

Variant View

As GAR's share price is largely correlated to palm oil prices, events which could catalyze CPO prices upwards would likely result in GAR's share price going upwards and resulting in a scenario whereby the thesis does not play out. In addition, divestitures of GAR's assets could also likely spark its share price upwards as the market could potentially view a divestment of low-returns assets favorably.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I may initiate a short position for the the SGX-listed Golden Agri Resources (E5H). This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.