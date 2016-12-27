2017 Should Be Another Good Year For LGI Homes

The company expects to increase its community count by at least 20% in 2017 which should lead to solid top and bottom line growth.

A slowdown in recent quarters is noticeable, but represents the lagging effect of slower community expansion; community growth has picked up over the last few months.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) did not participate in the latest sector recovery and that's despite the company being one of the most attractive homebuilder growth stories. The Texas issue is now behind us with the relatively stable oil prices, and the company's expansion outside of Texas is on track. The growth in monthly closings has slowed down recently, but that's due to the lagging effect of lower community expansion earlier in the year, and I expect growth to pick up in 2017. In this article, I take a look at the latest growth trends and lay out my expectations for 2017 and revisit my investment thesis on LGI Homes.

2017 to be a year of strong growth for LGI

When we look at home closings over the last few quarters, a slowdown has become evident. The Y/Y increase per quarter averaged 51% in 2014, 45% in 2015 and 23.6% in the first three quarters of 2016. Considering the growth trends in the first two months of Q4 and last year's closings, this year's average Y/Y increase will probably come down slightly. But that's not a major surprise and not a concern of mine as this growth slowdown was inevitable since LGI's community expansion has slowed down too (from around 50% Y/Y increases in 2014 to around 20% in 2016). The good news is that LGI expects to grow the community count by at least 20% in 2017, which means that the growth will stay steady in 2017 or even accelerate a bit (assuming stable absorption).

And since I am mentioning absorption, it has been quite steady over the last three years. 2014 was the best year for absorption, but that's no surprise since the company had (and still has) the best absorption rates in Texas, which accounted for between 60% and 70% of closings in 2014 as opposed to around 50-55% for most of 2015 and 2016.

Monthly Closings per community Period 2014 2015 2016 January 4.4 3.6 4.3 February 5.8 5.2 4.5 March 7.5 6.8 6.6 April 6.6 6.1 6.2 May 7.6 5.8 7.7 June 7.8 7.4 6.3 July 5.3 6.3 5.3 August 5.4 6.5 6.5 September 5.9 6.1 6.2 October 6.5 5.1 5.8 November 4.3 4.8 5.1 December 6.3 8.3 / Average 6.12 6.00 5.85 Average Through Nov 6.10 5.79 5.85 Click to enlarge

Source: LGI Homes earnings and monthly closings reports

So, if we compare the first 11 months of 2016 and 2015, absorption is a bit higher this year. This points to stable execution across the board and is generally a good sign, though I expected absorption this year to be a bit higher because of lower community growth.

Stable absorption rates (management expects consistent absorption rates in 2017) and the company's guidance for 20%+ community count growth (based on the average number of communities in 2016) give us a pretty good starting point for next year's revenue and EPS projections. Additionally, the company guided for consistent gross margins and SG&A as a percent of revenues in 2017. I would also expect the ASP to grow in the 5-10% range given the company's geographic expansion which brings some communities with higher starting price points. Below are my conservative and bullish estimates for 2017. The Y/Y ASP growth is around 4-5% in the conservative scenario and around 10% in the bullish scenario.

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo! Finance, author's estimates and calculations

The low end of my estimate range is below the analyst consensus (but not by much) and would still represent a solid Y/Y increase in closings, sales and earnings. I think there is some upside potential to analyst estimates and that the company could hit my bullish estimates. I don't think there is significant upside beyond my model for closings and the community count, but there could be on the ASP and EPS side.

Valuation approaching very attractive levels again

The last time LGI's valuation was this attractive was in March 2016. I wrote an article pointing this out in mid-March and added the stock to the Long-Term Growth Portfolio at that point in what turned out to be a very attractive entry. LGI rallied more than 80% over the next six months and is still up around 35% since then. The TTM EPS has increased in the meantime, and LGI is now as attractive as it was around $22 per share in March. The potential growth acceleration in 2017 makes the case for multiple expansion. I believe a TTM P/E ratio in the 12-13 range in early 2018 is a realistic assumption, which translates into a $46-50 PT range based on my conservative case scenario and to a $47-51 PT range based on the current analyst consensus. The PT range based on my bullish scenario is $50-54. So, $46 is the lowest price at which I would consider selling a few shares of LGI.

Click to enlarge

Source: LGI Homes earnings reports, Yahoo! Finance, author's calculations

More significant upside is possible if LGI's P/E ratio expands to 2015 highs - the share price could hit $65-70 by early 2018 in this case.

Seeing some signs of weakness

There are some signs of weakness that are worth mentioning:

Q3 sales were down sequentially, but this is not particularly surprising. The company was in a strong growth phase in previous years, but a sequential decline did occur in Q3 2014 and was followed by a strong sequential recovery and continued growth over the next two years. And Q2 is usually a strong quarter to begin with. I think this is not a cause for concern.

Backlog is up just 3% Y/Y to 777 homes and net orders are up just 4% Y/Y to 942 homes in Q3 and both numbers are down sequentially. This trend is not unusual as we saw sequential declines in both Q3 and Q4 of 2015. Backlog usually trends down after a strong spring selling season. However, Y/Y growth has been strong in previous years and this is a metric to follow in the next few quarterly releases.

Growth outside of Texas is the main culprit for the growth slowdown. The Southeast division underperformed with a 14% Y/Y decrease in closings in Q3 and a 32% sequential decrease. I am not sure what's the reason behind the underperformance since the company doesn't disclose the number of communities per division.

LGI underperformed the sector over the last few months. The fact that the company was a seller didn't help either. LGI established a $25 million shelf and issued 250,000 shares to raise $9 million in Q3. Additional selling may have occurred in Q4. But considering the returns on investment LGI has, I don't mind a slight increase in the share count.

Click to enlarge

Source: Stockcharts.com

I also expect some volatility in monthly closings over the next few months, which could move the stock up or down. December should be a strong month and the stock could head higher once the company reports closings in early January, while January and February will probably be slow and could create a buying opportunity in late Q1 2017.

Conclusion

LGI Homes is positioned very well heading into 2017. The company expects to increase its community count by at least 20% next year which should lead to solid top and bottom line growth and perhaps some multiple expansion. The stock is once again really attractively valued relative to its growth prospects and most of its peer group. I am reiterating my buy rating on LGI and believe the stock should trade in the $45-55 range by early 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGIH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.