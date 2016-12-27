Santander Mexico: Solid Bottom-Up Story Overshadowed By Macroeconomic Uncertainties

Company overview

Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) is the third-largest financial group in Mexico based on total assets. As of September 30, 2016, the company had USD31.0bn in loans (14% market share) and USD30.5bn in deposits (14% market share). The group's operations are divided through its two principal subsidiaries: Banco Santander Mexico, a commercial bank, and Casa de Bolsa Santander, a brokerage business. Banco Santander Mexico is by far the most significant subsidiary. It represents more than 99% of the group's total assets.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Company data

Banco Santander Mexico traces its origins back to Banco Mexicano, which was founded in 1932. In 1997, Grupo Santander Spain (NYSE:SAN) acquired Banco Mexicano's parent, Grupo InverMexico, and renamed it Grupo Financiero Santander Mexicano. On September 26, 2012, Santander Mexico concluded its initial public offering via a dual listing on the Mexican Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Santander Group owns approximately 75% of BSMX. The rest is the company's free-float through local shares and ADRs. Each ADR represents five local shares.

BSMX's product mix is very varied and ranges from traditional "plain vanilla" loans to complex FX derivatives. As the exhibit below demonstrates, the bank's credit portfolio is well-diversified.

Source: Company data

Focus on cost efficiency and next-generation technologies

The key driver of Santander Mexico's double-digit RoE is its superior cost efficiency ratio. The chart below shows how much lower BSMX's expense base is compared to its Mexican and Brazilian peers.

LatAm banks: Cost/income ratio

Source: Bloomberg, Company data, Renaissance Research

We think there are several reasons for the group's impressive cost efficiency:

First, BSMX's multiplatform distribution channel allows it to reach customers in a more cost-effective manner. More than 40% of consumer loans are distributed through alternative non-branch channels: the bank's call center and its ATMs. According to the group, its distribution model relies on a unique proprietary CRM system;

second, the company focuses on affluent and mass-affluent clients, which have more products per client and are generally more profitable than lower income clients;

third, the company is more focused on profitable growth rather than volume growth alone; and

finally, historically, there have been strong operational synergies between Santander Spain and Santander Mexico.

More importantly, we expect BSMX to improve its better-than-peer cost efficiency metrics. On December 8th, Santander Mexico announced that it will invest MXN15bn over the next three years in order to support the bank's profitability. Notably, the investments will focus on the group's technology platform, including upgrading its CRM and digital platforms, transforming its multi-channel distribution network and introducing multi-function ATMs. While the announcement was overshadowed by the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties following the U.S. presidential elections, we note that these sizeable investments imply BSMX's confidence in the Mexican economy/banking sector and in its own business model.

Capital optimization strategy: Higher dividends and still solid capital ratios

On December 5th, Santander Mexico announced that, as part of the bank's capital optimization strategy, shareholders had approved the issuance of subordinated, perpetual debt that qualifies as additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) under Basel III standards, for an amount of up to USD500mn. On December 23th, the offering of the AT1 Notes was registered with the U.S. SEC. At the same time, BSMX announced a cash dividend payment of MXN13,624mn, corresponding to a dividend yield of 6.5% based on current prices. Most importantly, BSMX mentioned that its total capital ratio would remain unchanged. This effectively means that the bank substituted around 150bps of its CET1 with AT1 through the issuance of the notes. As a reminder, according to Basel III standards, Tier 1 capital is calculated as CET1 capital plus AT1.

As a result of the capital optimization, the bank has managed to declare an attractive cash yield while still maintaining its solid total capital ratio of around 16%.

LatAm banks: Total capital ratio

Source: Bloomberg, Company data, Renaissance Research

According to the local regulator, BSMX's capital requirements in 2019 are expected to be 8.2%, 9.7% and 11.7% for its CET1, Tier 1 and total regulatory capital ratios, respectively. As such, even after the dividend payment, the bank's CET1 would remain well above the regulatory requirements.

Source: Company data

On a separate note, BSMX confirmed that "it expects to continue its practice of paying annual ordinary dividends of its retained earnings, although dividend payments will ultimately be subject to annual earnings and shareholders' resolutions". The market expects Santander Mexico to pay a 4.3% dividend in 2017, however, we believe there is an upside risk to the estimate, given the 2016 dividend.

Source: Bloomberg

Strong F&C income highlights the franchise's quality

The table below shows that fees and commissions (F&C) income provide a significant contribution to BSMX's top line. In 2015, the company recorded MXN64bn in revenues with approximately 28% coming from fees. This compares to the average of 20% for other Mexican banks.

Source: Bloomberg

F&C income has been traditionally thought of as a sign of high-quality and low-volatile earnings. More importantly, the bank's fee income covers almost 60% of its total non-interest expenses. Insurance commission fees are one of the main sources of BSMX's fee income, thanks to a joint venture between Zurich Financial and Santander Group.

Implications of Trump's victory

In our recent article on Inbursa (OTC:GPFOF), we noted that uncertainties related to a potential break-up of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) do pose a risk to Mexico's economic growth, the sector's credit portfolio and asset quality. However, similar to Inbursa, the direct impact of the MXN devaluation is more related to the USD value of MXN earnings since the majority of Santander Mexico's direct FX exposure is matched with like-currency funding. In addition, in our view, should the Mexican banking sector face any FX-related issues, BSMX could obtain additional funding from its controlling shareholder, Santander Group.

Mexico's headline inflation has been on a rising trend as of late.

Source: Bloomberg

Moreover, as the exhibit below demonstrates, the market expects a pick-up in inflation to 3.9% in 2017, mainly due to the recent MXN weakness.

Source: Bloomberg

As a result, interest rate expectations are rising. Mexican central bank has already raised the policy rate by 255bps since December 2015 pushing the benchmark rate to 5.75%. The market expects the policy rate to reach 6.5% in 2017, implying a further 75bps hike.

Source: Bloomberg

Similar to Inbursa, BSMX is a highly asset-sensitive bank. According to the group, a 100bps rise in the policy rate would boost net interest income by MXN850mn (around 4% of BSMX's pre-tax income), all else remaining equal. As such, policy rate hikes could alleviate potential earnings pressure from weaker loan growth and asset quality issues.

Valuation

Similar to other Mexican banks, BSMX is trading at a premium to its LatAm peers.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

We believe the premium to other LatAm banks is justified by the strong growth potential of the Mexican banking system. Importantly, credit penetration in Mexico remains among the lowest in emerging markets, suggesting that the sector still has several years of robust loan growth. In our view, Santander Mexico is well positioned to capture the growth potential, given its franchise.

Our calculations imply that Santander Mexico should trade at a 2.1x forward P/B multiple. This multiple suggests potential upside of 31% from current levels. We assume a sustainable RoE of 16%, a CoE of 11.5% and a sustainable growth rate of 7.5%.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

Moreover, a reasonable case can be made that BSMX is a 2.8x P/B bank, based on a lower Mexico risk premium.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

In fact, Mexico's CDS spreads suggest that the country's risk premium is still at elevated levels.

Source: Bloomberg

Risks

1) Possible conflicts of interest with Santander Group - Given that Santander Group owns approximately 75% of Santander Mexico, it has influence over various aspects of BSMX's operations. There is a risk that Santander Group can transfer capital from Mexico to Spain or UK, where it faces headwinds. As such, its interests may not be closely aligned with minority shareholders.

2) Execution risks - As mentioned, Santander Mexico is carrying out IT investments and changes in large organizations could be a costly exercise. As such, there are risks of cost inflation and significant restructuring charges.

3) Pressure on funding costs - The majority of Mexican banks have a loan-to-deposit ratio near or above 100%. As such, competition does pose some risks to BSMX's funding costs in a rising interest rate environment.

4) A recession in Mexico - Donald Trump's proposals on trade and tariffs could lead to a recession in Mexico. Should that happen, Santander Mexico would likely face subdued loan growth and asset quality worsening.

Bottom line

Despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties following the U.S. presidential elections, Santander Mexico remains a quality bottom-up story. As such, we believe the recent "post-election" sell-off represents a buying opportunity.

