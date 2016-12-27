Unilever PLC: Is It Still Pricey After A 16% Decline From The Peak?

We present the fair value estimates based on a discounted cash flow model and the "Relative Rating Score" for the company using our Rating model.

We provide the company's overall perspective, past performance, financial trends and try to analyze where the company is headed.

In continuation of our theme from the previous article on Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO), we will look at another company from Europe whose stock has struggled of late. That company is Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL). The company is based in Europe, but it is listed as an ADR in the USA. Unilever PLC is based in London and Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The company as well as its stock have faced headwinds in the last year or so. The share price of the ADR is especially impacted because of the strength of the US dollar against the euro and GBP. Also, the significant decline in the value of GBP in the aftermath of the Brexit vote was not helpful. The current dividend yield has gone above 3.45%.

In search of value and reasonable dividend yield, we are always looking for companies that are large, stable, pay a good dividend, but may have run out-of-favor due to temporary or perceived difficulties. We believe Unilever deserves scrutiny to see if it offers good value after its 16% decline from the peak. Our analysis would be based on fundamentals, valuation, and projected growth metrics. I will also utilize my mechanized rating system to provide an unbiased view of the investment thesis.

Unilever PLC

Unilever's company structure is a bit complicated. Unilever NV and Unilever PLC, together with their group companies, operate effectively as a single entity/company. Unilever N.V. ordinary shares are listed on Amsterdam Euronext and its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Unilever PLC ordinary shares are listed on the LSE (London Stock Exchange) and its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Each ADR is equivalent to one corresponding ordinary share.

Unilever is a well-known consumer products company, which operates on a global scale and employs over 168,000 people all over the world. In addition to Europe and North America, Unilever has a major presence in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. It owns some of the well-recognized brands such as Dove, Vaseline, Sunlight, Knorr, Lipton, Hellmann and Breyers and boasts of thirteen brands with annual sales in excess of 1 billion euros. The company's peers are Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in the consumer products segment and Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in the food segment. The company gets about 58% of its sales from the emerging markets. It is a well-accepted notion that emerging countries will have higher growth compared to the developed world as more and more people in the developing countries join the middle class.

Unilever's Brands

Source: Unilever website

Analysis:

The company's stock price has dropped over 16% from its peak of $48.97 achieved in early September. During summer, post-Brexit vote, it had declined briefly but had quickly recovered. The recent drop has been primarily due to the perception of higher interest rates in the US and the strength of the US dollar and weakness of the euro.

The Revenue and the EPS (earnings per share) have grown at a tepid pace in low single digits; Revenue has grown at 2.6% and 3.0% over 5- and 10-year periods. EPS has grown by 4.16% and 2.44% over 5- and 10-year periods.

The current year nine-month results show underlying sales growth [USG] of 4.2%. However, it was nearly offset by the negative impact from currency movements. On the brighter side, the emerging market sales grew by 7.2%, with price increases contributing 5.5% and rest by increasing volume.

Dividends:

The current dividend yield is about 3.45% in US dollar terms and is the highest in last two years. The company has paid dividends regularly since 1993 and has raised the dividend payout at least since 2009 in euro terms; however, in US dollar, it would vary due to currency fluctuations. The dividend growth (in euro terms) during the last 5- and the 10-year period has been and 6.87% and 11.80%. Even though the EPS has grown at a slow single-digit rate, but FCF (Free Cash Flow) has increased at a decent clip, 10.27% and 9.26% for 5- and 10-year periods. The payout ratio has been inching up, from low 60's to low 70's.

With the recent decline in the stock price, Unilever's valuation has become a little cheaper compared to its peers. Below is a comparative look of Unilever with its closest peers Kraft Heinz Co. and General Mills in the food segment and Procter & Gamble in the consumer products segment.

Forward P/E Price/ Cash Flow Price/ Book Price/ Sales UL 19.7 16.0 8.1 2.1 KHC 22.5 23.5 1.8 4.0 PG 20.1 16.1 4.0 3.7 Click to enlarge

Past 10-year trends:

The operating margins have been pretty consistent around 15%, whereas EPS (Earning per share) has continued to grow at a rather slow pace of 4.7% (EPS in euro).

Click to enlarge

Free Cash Flow [FCF] per share has grown over 11%, and the dividends have grown at an average clip of 6.8%. However, the payout ratio has been inching up to 70%, which is bit uncomforting. FCF and dividends are shown in euro.

Click to enlarge

The growth of $10,000 since 1995:

Investment in UL stock since the year 1995 have had similar growth as that of S&P 500, even though the correlation factor stands at only 0.34. A $10,000 investment in UL, starting in 1995, would have grown to $79,000 today, including the reinvested dividends, giving an annualized compound return of 9.89%. A similar investment in S&P 500 would have grown to $71,700 (including reinvested dividends) providing an annualized compound return of 9.40.

However, there would be a big difference in the income that would be generated by two investments. The investment in UL stock would be generating an annual dividend income of $2,700, compared to only $1,040 from a S&P 500 investment.

What to expect in mid to long term?

The recent acquisitions of Unilever seem to suggest the company's focus on products appealing to millennials and have the potential to grow much faster than the growth of established Unilever brands. Some of the recent acquisitions were of Dollar Shave Club and Seventh Generation, Inc. It has also announced plans to acquire hair products company, Living Proof. However, due to its already large size, it may take years before these new products make any meaningful dent on the company's profitability. The company will continue to remain a significant player in the consumer staple business with over 400 brands. The growth is likely to be slow but steady in mid-single digits. The consensus analysts' estimates indicate that the company should grow at 5.5% for the next five-year period. With 3.5% dividend income at the current price, it should safely provide the 5-6% growth in capital appreciation over the long term.

Fair value estimates:

The below table that I created shows the fair value estimates calculated based on the DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) model and so-called Buffett's valuation model (not designed by Buffett as such). Note that to be conservative; we are applying a 30% margin of safety on Buffett's valuation model. We will be using a discount ratio of 8%, a projected earnings growth rate of 5.46% for the first eight years and 2% after that. For Buffett's model, we will use projected earnings for the first eight years, 0% thereafter, with a Treasury yield of 2.5%.

UL EPS (Earning per share) in 2016 EURO 1.77 (US $1.86) Fair value based on DCF model (range) (Discounted Cash Flow model) $39.53 Fair value based on so-called Buffett's Valuation model - with 30% margin of safety $55.19 $38.63 Click to enlarge

Relative Rating (per FFI Rating model):

Now, let's assign a rating to the company based on the information that we already have and by feeding them to a simple rating system that I have created for my use and is available here [LINK]. This system takes into account three sets of elements; fundamental ratios, growth estimates and the dividend strength of the company. Each of the criteria gets assigned a rating based on certain pre-defined rules. The net rating is the sum-total of individual ratings and results in value in the range of 0-10, ten being perfect and 0 being the worst. Like any other mechanical rating system, this system is not perfect by any means and would not substitute other means of research, but what it can do is to offer an unbiased decision point, providing a bird's eye view. Below is a table that I created showing the "rating" for UL. Please see the complete rules and disclosures about this rating system here.

**Net rating is derived by adding the ratings from 15 criteria and dividing the sum by 1.5. It is important to note that this rating model is weighted heavily towards the past than the future. Only three criteria out of 15 are based on future expectations, so it should be viewed with a grain of salt.

Rating between 8.0 to 10 Excellent Rating between 6.5 and 8.0 Good (above average) Rating between 5.0 and 6.5 Average Rating between 3.0 and 5.0 Below Average (Use Caution) Rating below 3.0 Poor Click to enlarge

The above model rates UL just on the border of Average and Above-Average.

Concluding Remarks:

There is a lot to like about Unilever, for a DGI portfolio. Obviously, it is not a growth stock. UL is a very stable company with very well-known brands, with over 13 brands bringing in excess of billion dollar revenue. The current dividend yield of ~3.45% is very attractive and fits very well into a DGI centric portfolio. Analysts' estimates indicate 5.46% growth for the next five years. Based on the fair value estimates and other metrics, it appears to be very close to its fair value. If we want a margin of safety, it will be ideal to get an entry in the mid to upper 30's. This is what we would consider in the following situations:

Existing full position Hold Existing partial position Buy second 1/3 position in the range of $35 - $39. No existing position Buy the first 1/3 position in the range of $39 - 42 per ADR share. Click to enlarge

Note: Above should not be considered as buy or sell recommendations, please do your due diligence before making any such decisions.

NOTE:

Full Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for information purpose only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendations to buy or sell any securities. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim for 100% accuracy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UL, KHC, PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.