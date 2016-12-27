General Motors: Should You Really Buy This Dip?

In my previous article on General Motors (NYSE: GM) titled General Motors: What To Expect After A Big Breakout?, I had concluded that,

General Motors investors do not have to rush to book profits even as the stock reached a fresh 52-week high yesterday. Technical analysis indicates that there is a strong possibility of the stock touching $38 in the near-term. The run-up to $38 will not be a straight line; there will be intermittent dips which will test the investors. But, the heavy volume witnessed yesterday supports the bullish case for GM. We can expect further short-covering in the coming sessions.

A couple of weeks ago, the stock touched a new 52-week high of $37.68, barely a percent short of my target price of $38. The stock has been declining since then due to overbought concerns. As one can see from the daily GM price chart below, the 14-day RSI had breached the overbought boundary of 70 earlier. The stock is simply cooling off in the quiet trading period.

Click to enlarge

Source: TradingView

Another point to note here is that the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator has given a sell signal with a bearish crossover. The sell signal first appeared on December 16 when the Histogram turned negative.

The RSI and the MFI readings have also eased to 52.9769 and 60.1583 respectively.

So, should you buy this dip? Let's first take a look at how things are shaping up in the weekly GM price chart. Clearly, the stock had broken off from a 3-year range which led it to new yearly highs. The 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement level of $37.78 acted as the turning point for the stock.

Click to enlarge

Source: TradingView

Now, as the stock falls, it is only best to let it retest the breached resistance level, which should now act as a support to fuel the next leg of rally. If this support is not protected by the bulls, their hard work will be undone by a fresh round of shorting. This support is close to $35, which is in close proximity to the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of $35.27. Therefore, investors who could not enter at lower levels may create long positions near $35.

The upcoming retest could bring in fabulous returns to the buyers, similar to the retest it staged in November. However, it is worth mentioning that the selling pressure near $38 may be slightly hard to overcome for GM in the near-term. For an investor willing to devote at least 12 months, the stock may easily trade north of $40 and reward him handsomely. In the meantime, the investor will do well to utilize this options strategy to boost his income.

Conclusion

General Motors is correcting from its new 52-week high due to profit-booking. The correction may end soon and buyers should consider creating long positions near $35. A successful retest of the breached long-term resistance will once again bring generous returns for the investors willing to give at least a year. Beyond $38, the stock should do well to trade above $40 but sustenance will be the key.

Note: I cover several stocks in different sectors as well as S&P 500, crude oil, gold and silver, U.S. dollar, etc. So, if you liked this update, and would like to read more of such informative articles, please consider hitting the "Follow" button above. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.