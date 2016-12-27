SPY Near Record High While State Street Sentiment Index Moves Even Lower

Today, December 27, 2016, State Street released their monthly sentiment update in " The State Street Investor Confidence Index." This is a contrarian indicator I have charted with data back to the 1990s. You can get the last ten years of historical data here if you wish to make your own charts.

Per State Street, "Quantitatively measuring shifts in investor sentiment presents a unique set of problems to researchers. Investor surveys are often outdated by the time they are released. On the institutional side, accuracy can be compromised as decision makers are often too busy to fill out surveys. In all cases, survey responses, like prices, tend to obscure the effects of fundamentals and investor sentiment. State Street's approach measures confidence directly and quantitatively by assessing the changes in investor holdings of risky assets… Actual investor holdings and recent purchases provide a solid foundation on which to base a measure of investor confidence."

If the markets were to close now (11:30AM PST), the Nasdaq would be at a new record closing high with the Dow and S&P500 just a fraction below their record closing highs. Despite these record levels for the markets, investor sentiment at 94.2 as measured by the State Street Investor Confidence Index is far less bullish than when it set a post financial collapse high at 127.1 in July 2015.

Chart 1: State Street Investor Confidence Index vs the S&P500 Click to enlarge

I explained in a past article, " SPY 8% Off Record High While WLI Rises To 6-Week High", why I like SPY as an investment for the long-term. I use fundamentals to pick individual stocks and SPY for my portfolio, but I seldom buy as they are making new 52-week highs. I try to buy when they are on sale and when the blood is running in the streets.

Chart 2: S&P500 Price & Yield ($SPX & !YLDSPX) with SPY Over Time Click to enlarge

To get better prices, I start by looking at my list of "Explore Portfolio" stock picks then waiting for market pullbacks and extreme negative sentiment levels to buy. Said another way, I like to take profits as markets make new highs then buy back shares when my sentiment charts loudly shout at once "Buy" as many investors are afraid and desperate to sell.

Pullbacks of 3% to 8% from record highs are common and usually buying opportunities for those with patience. The odds that pullbacks don't turn into bigger declines improve when sentiment for stocks is poor.

The time to buy stocks is when there is "blood in the streets", when others are fearful and selling. In late August through early September of 2015, my investor sentiment charts were screaming BUY and I added to many positions during this time. I took profits as the market rose into the end of the year.

The markets fell again in early 2016 with SPY and the S&P500 testing their 2015 lows while the Russell 2000 and Nasdaq went even lower. I added again to positions.

TABLE 1: Current Market Levels Compared with Benchmarks

On 2/11/16, the S&P500 was down 14.4% from its record high. Today it is up 24.16% from that low showing that the period around 2/11/16 was a great time to buy! Those of us who bought small cap stocks, found in the Russell 2000 index during the periods of market weakness, saw even greater rewards as that index is now up 43.38% since 2/11/16.

Chart 3: Short-term Intraday SPY Chart Adjusted for Dividends

Chart 4: Long-term SPY Chart with Yield

The top (black) curve is SPY adjusted for dividends. The middle (green) curve is SPY prices not adjusted for dividends. The bottom (orange) curve is the yield of the S&P500 which closely matches the yield of SPY less the small management fee.

Chart 5: State Street Investor Confidence Index vs the Nasdaq:

Chart 6: State Street Investor Confidence Index vs the Dow:

Summary:

The State Street Investor Confidence Index is much closer to record lows than record highs. For contrarians, this slow-moving index that measures what investors have in their portfolios is bullish for the long-term.

Many short-term sentiment indicators are "bullish" enough for us contrarians to believe another decline can start any time. See my December 22 article, " SPY Pauses After Record High While Sentiment Indicators Changed Since My Last Update" for examples.

Sentiment charts are not perfect."All or nothing Market timing" seems foolish to me. If you have nothing in the markets, these pullbacks may be your only opportunity before the markets reverse to new highs. Likewise, even if you are extremely bullish for the future, I feel it is always wise to have some cash for the three extraordinary buying opportunities like we saw during the past year when the market was down over 14%.

Notes

I trade SPY around a core position in my newsletter's " Explore Portfolio" and with my personal account. With dividends reinvested, my newsletter's explore portfolio holds 140.877 shares of SPY with a "break-even" price, after the 10/31/16 dividend, of $96.74. I also have the index fund version of SPY in both my newsletter's "core" portfolios.

SPY is the exchange traded fund for the S&P 500 Index with a net expense ratio of 0.0945%.

IVV is Blackrock's "iShares Core S&P 500 ETF" which is another exchange traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index with a very low net expense ratio of only 0.04%as of 11/3/16. You can trade IVV at Fidelity without commissions. It is a lower cost alternative to SPY.

VOO is Vanguard's newer (than SPY) exchange traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index.

I own and write about SPY, as I have many years of data for it, but IVV and VOO could do slightly better than SPY over time because they have lower expense ratios.

VTI is Vanguard's "Total Stock Market" exchange traded fund. If you want to invest in a single fund, that is my first choice over SPY. I recommend SPY and several other ETFs (or their index fund equivalents at Vanguard and Fidelity) in my core portfolios for more opportunities to rebalance between these funds.

Disclosure: I am long SPY and own the traditional index fund versions of VTI and VOO bought long ago in various taxable and tax deferred accounts.