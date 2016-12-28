Mark My Words, Realty Income Has Much Further To Fall

Realty Income (NYSE: O) popped onto my radar screen recently due to the 20% drop in the stock over the past few months. I have been waiting for a pullback to start a position. I began doing further due diligence to determine if the drop has created a buying opportunity according to my screens. I wrote an initial article stating my belief the stock does not currently present a buying opportunity. Within the comments section, many members asked me to expound on my thesis and provide further information regarding my determination. The following is my response. First, let me set the record straight.

Setting the record straight

I am looking to start a position in Realty Income. You can review the company's full investor presentation here regarding the bullish investment case for the stock. I believe Realty Income presents a solid investment opportunity and plan on building a full position in my portfolio for the long term.

That is why I can be judicious and take my time building a full position. Patience equals profits. So my entire analysis is based on looking for a quality entry point. Those of you who already own the stock will have to make your own determination on what to do. Bottom line, I'm not telling anyone to sell your stock, yet sometimes a stock gets ahead or behind the value of the underlying assets. First, we will discuss the prevailing headwinds. The major issue I see is the rise in interest rates.

Seeing is believing

There has been much debate recently on two fronts regarding the rising interest rates. First, whether rising interest rates have any affect whatsoever on Realty Income's stock. And second, if rates do effect the stock, are the future potential rate increases already priced in due to the recent 20% pullback. I believe the below graphic tells the sob story.

10-Year Treasury Vs. Realty Income One-Year Chart

Click to enlarge

Source: Scottrade.com

As you can plainly see, the drop in Realty Income's stock is a near perfect inverse correlation to the rise in the 10-year Treasury yield over the past year. Now, we all know correlation does not conclusively imply causation, yet I'm will to stick my neck out on this one. I have been in the real estate business for the past 16 years and can definitively state rising interest rates add to cost of doing business. But don't take it from me, take it from Realty Income. Here is a snippet from the most recent 10-K.

Realty Income states:

"Prevailing interest rates, increases in which may have an adverse effect on the market value of our capital stock and debt securities; we are exposed to interest rate changes primarily as a result of our credit facility, term loan, mortgages payable, and long-term notes and bonds used to maintain liquidity and expand our real estate investment portfolio and operations."

So the company itself has stated an increase in interest rates is a negative for the company. Increased interest rates make obtaining capital to purchase real estate more expensive. Furthermore, after reviewing the chart, I submit future rate increases have not been priced in to the stock. Based on the high level of correlation between the rise in the 10-year note yield and the drop in Realty Income's stock price over the past year, I would say no future rate rises are priced in. Therefore, we may have much further to drop as I expect rates to continue rising in 2017. Let me explain.

The coiled spring

The Fed kept rates at zero for an inordinate amount of time. This has caused many investors to reach far out on the risk spectrum on the hunt for yield. In doing so, high yield investment vehicles, such as Realty Income, shot to the moon. See below chart.

Click to enlarge

Source: CNBC.com

I believe the Fed's zero interest rate policy has pulled forward a massive amount of growth from the future. It's like a coiled spring ready to pop. What's more, the Fed is pulling the "low interest rate rug" out from under Trump just as he takes the reins of the US economy. That seems like an extremely negative set up to me. Let me explain.

Trump Bump - Buy the rumor, sell the news

The "buy the rumor, sell the news" phenomenon occurs all the time in the markets today. The stock market has rallied hard since Trump was elected.

Click to enlarge

Source: Finviz.com

The rally has occurred because investors have become emboldened by the positive rumors that Trump is going to hit the ball out of the park in regards to kick starting the US economy. The buying prior to the announcement has run the stock up significantly, leaving it vulnerable to profit-taking once Trump actually takes power. Let me explain.

Rose colored glasses

The market seems priced to perfection at this time. Trump's positive statement regarding his plans to boost economic growth in the US is the prevailing theme. The cut in corporate tax rates seems to be the primary catalyst. Even so, it seems as though the market has run too far too fast in my opinion. Things never seem to go as expected. A Chinese trade war, import tariffs, Congress not approving the trillion-dollar infrastructure stimulus package, etc. There is a lot that can and will go wrong.

The Bottom Line

Realty Income is a solid income investment. The issue is, even with the current 20% correction, the stock is still overvalued. The stock is still currently trading at an approximately 15% premium to its historic valuation based on price/FFO. I am taking a wait and see approach to the stock at this time.

We have experienced significant pull backs in the market at the being of the past three years. I feel we are set up to do it again. Everyone is waiting to sell their winners once the calendar ticks over to 2017 in hopes of a tax cut. This may exacerbate the selling. I feel the stock should be trading for $46 presently. Once I see the stock has found some type of a bottom next year, I may initiate a position. Technically, the stock is still broken. Don't buy until the dust settles next year and we have a clear view of how Trump's policies and rising interest rates affect the stock.

Final Thought

I hope you found this article interesting. Do you believe Realty Income is a strong buy currently? Have all the newly minted headwinds already been priced in? I look forward to your input in the comments section. The true value of this article will be derived from the prescient comments and debate between Seeking Alpha members. If you found this article informative, please click on the "Follow" button at the top of the article by my picture. I would greatly appreciate it.