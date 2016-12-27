Cliffs Natural Resources' Stock Price Exploded In 2016 - Any Rocket Fuel Left?

Whether the party will continue depends mostly on China and how much of the expected Trump infrastructure boom actually materializes.

The company recovered on the back of cost cutting and a recovery in the iron ore price.

It has been quite a ride for Cliffs Natural Resources this year.

One stock that has had an absolutely terrific run in 2016 is Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF). From Market Realist:

Cliffs Natural Resources was trading at $9.24 on Dec. 1, 2016, which represents a 70% rise in the last one month alone. The stock has risen an impressive 52.0% since Donald Trump won the 2016 U.S. Presidential election. That brings the YTD (year-to-date) rise to a whopping 474.0%.

While it has given a bit back, the graph is still a stunner:

Cliffs Natural Resources produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates five iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota, as well as Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia, which produces lump and fines iron ore. It also own two iron ore mines in Eastern Canada.

The third-quarter figures were slightly disappointing, nevertheless:

The company reported consolidated revenues of $553 million during the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of 7 percent compared to the prior year's third-quarter revenues of $593 million. Cost of goods sold decreased by 13 percent to $468 million compared to $538 million reported in the third quarter of 2015.

While the net loss of $28M is in large part ($18M) the result of debt reduction, there is still $2.2B of debt left. This is down from $2.7B at the end of Q3 2015. EBITDA figures were also better than at first sight:

For the third quarter of 2016, adjusted EBITDA1 was $62 million, compared to $60 million reported in the third quarter of 2015. Cliffs noted that third-quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA1 includes $20 million in expenses related to idled mines, a $12 million non-cash accrual as a reserve for potential retroactive electric power surcharges, and a one-time $4 million charge associated with the new labor contract signing bonus. Excluding these expenses, Cliffs' adjusted EBITDA1 would have been $98 million.

After the massive rally, the question is, of course, whether the bull run can continue. Seeking Alpha contributor Alpha Investor argues it can, based on the following:

The Trump infrastructure bonanza.

The prediction by Goldman Sachs that iron ore prices will reach $63 in the first half of next year.

The calculation by Alpha Investor is pretty straightforward. Given $53 per ton for iron ore this year, and assuming constant cost, margins will rise from $19/ton to $29/ton, a 52% rise.

Apart from the Goldman Sachs price prediction, the calculation doesn't strike us as unrealistic. After all, as Alpha Investor stresses, Cliffs have managed to turn the company around, moving from substantial loss to profit on the basis of cost cutting and in the face of (somewhat) lower iron ore prices.

The debt reduction is also helping, of course. The fact that they managed to do that in a period of low iron ore prices makes it all the more impressive. What also helps is the protectionist measures in the U.S. (its major market), reducing import penetration which allows Cliffs major customers to expand more. Here is Market Realist:

According to data released by the AISI, U.S. steel production rose 6.5% YoY (year over year) in the week ending Nov. 26, 2016. U.S. steel production registered a yearly increase for the last four weeks. Previously, we saw a yearly fall in U.S. steel production.

However, some of that effect has been wearing off lately:

Will these favorable trends continue?

It turns out that both the recent rally in iron ore prices is based on the expected Trump infrastructure bonanza and on closer inspection, Goldman Sachs' prediction is basically also based on the expected Trump infrastructure bonanza. The first becomes clear in the graph below:

This could be all a bit speculative, in two respects:

The present 20%+ rally in iron ore since Trump's election might already have discounted much of the expected infrastructure bonanza.

That bonanza itself might disappoint.

If you consider the graph below, the first might not seem so likely:

As you see, a couple of years ago the iron ore price was roughly twice it was today. If these kind of prices threaten to come anywhere within sight we might be up for a real party at Cliffs, given the amount of cost cutting they have behind them. The company would be hugely profitable and the stock price would be much higher, perhaps even as high as the highs of 2011, when the stock reached $90.

With the Trump infrastructure plans, it remains to be seen how fast they will get that out of the gate as it is our impression that this isn't the usual "shovel-ready" infrastructure bonanza of yesteryear. It seems to be mostly based on tax deductions, which might not induce all that much new infrastructure spending (nor perhaps the kind of projects most needed). The jury is still out here.

Then, of course, the price of iron ore is determined on more than just U.S. infrastructure plans. U.S. infrastructure plans pale into comparison with China, for instance, from Bloomberg:

President-elect Donald Trump has proposed spending up to $1 trillion over a decade to make America's infrastructure 'second to none.' Except for China that is. The world's second-largest economy has already topped that this year alone, with $1.2 trillion splurged on roads, railways, bridges, telecom networks and other infrastructure in the nine months through September. A fresh reading for the January-October period is due Monday. Trump's plan for an "America's Infrastructure First" policy mirrors China's build-it-and-they-will-come model, except on a much smaller scale. China has spent about $11 trillion on infrastructure in the last decade -- more than 10 times what Trump is proposing. Some economists reckon it needs to spend about $2 trillion a year going forward to keep economic growth humming at today's level.

Then there is Seeking Alpha contributor Vladimir Zernov, who argues for the correction in Cliff shares to continue through the new year, based on the following:

Vale (NYSE:VALE) has just opened S11D, and it will have significant impact on the market. In fact, futures prices are already reflecting expectations of increased supply in 2017. I believe that iron ore prices will correct from current levels and will settle somewhere in the $60-$70 range in 2017. It is quite possible that the average price will be closer to $60 than to $70.

He finds additional reasons in dollar strength, especially against the yuan. Indeed, we have to agree here. Mentioning the yuan, there is actually another reason for the end of year price spike in iron ore, from ABC net:

Two key markets are at play, with the first being increased physical demand from China and the second being financial market speculation of increased demand under a Donald Trump-led U.S. government. 'China has restimulated the more steel intensive parts of its economy particularly infrastructure spending and property development as part of an ongoing effort to ensure China's growth rate meets the Government's target of 6.7 percent for this year,' economist Saul Eslake said.

It's pretty uncertain the China party is going to last. They're already putting curbs on the housing market as prices are rising too fast.

And there are other ways the Chinese are clamping down on iron ore prices, from Mining.com:

Chinese authorities recently upped trading fees and margin requirements to cool down the credit-fueled speculation in iron ore, met coal and rebar. The steelmaking ingredient is up 72.1% year to date.

Funny enough, part of this could have been in reaction to the bullish forecast by Goldman Sachs, according to the article. Unless the list isn't complete, analysts have either yet to catch up or are much less bullish, as the consensus estimate is for 74 cents per share this year to 67 cents next year.

In the light of the cost cutting that Alpha Investor reported upon this is somewhat odd, as analyst do expect revenues to rise a not inconsiderate 10%. Below you see the stock price in relation to the forward P/E ratio:

And the stock price in relation to the forward EV/EBITDA ratio:

We don't see any obvious overvaluation, the company has been considerably more expensive on both metrics in the past.

The main risk, in our view, is a considerable slowdown in Chinese steel demand, which will impact iron ore prices in a significant way. On the other hand, if trade frictions with China increase, Cliffs could very well profit from a further boost to domestic steel prices on the back of more protectionism.

Conclusion

The company has a number of tailwinds going for it that allowed the share price to recover rather spectacularly, albeit from rather extreme depths. Some of the expected infrastructure boost under the incoming U.S. government is already priced in, in our view.

We don't see the company going back to the heydays of five years ago in terms of demand. But on the cost side and with respect to debt reduction, the company has already achieved a lot. So it is very well-positioned in case the environment changes in a favorable way.

