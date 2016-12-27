Johnson & Johnson: Solid Growth On Pharmaceuticals' Strength

I expect the new approval to help drive Darzalex’s market share in both 2nd line and overall treatment.

I believe that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is positioned for solid growth, driven by continued strength of its pharmaceuticals business, and improving growth in the consumer and medical device segments.

I see 2016 and 2017 sales rising 2.8% and 4.9% to $72.0 billion and $75.5 billion, respectively, following the 5.7% decline in 2015 sales, partly due to the sharp decline in Olysio sales and the July 2014 divestiture of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The key growth driver will likely be pharmaceuticals, which now accounts for about 47% of sales, fueled by gains in newer drugs such as Xarelto, Invokana, Imbruvica, and Zytiga. The consumer product unit should return to sales growth in H2 2016, aided by acquisitions including Vogue International for $3.3 billion. In January 2016, JNJ announced a restructuring of its medical device unit, that it expects to save $800 million - $1 billion by 2018. In April 2016, the FDA approved Inflectra, manufactured by South Korea's Celltrion and in partnership with Pfizer's Hospira unit as a biosimilar to JNJ's Remicade. Pfizer will launch Inflectra, at risk, in November. JNJ believes its 471 patent (6,284,471) is valid until September 2018.

I view JNJ as uniquely situated with unmatched depth and breadth in growing global health care markets, and with solid positions in drugs, medical devices, and consumer products. New drug launches should lead pharmaceuticals growth. In November, JNJ received FDA approval for Darzalex, which has breakthrough therapy designation in double refractory multiple myeloma, based on Phase II data. European approval was received in May 2016. JNJ also believes it will have 10 new drugs from 2015-2019, each with the potential to achieve $1 billion in annual sales. In spite of its biosimilar challenge, I believe Remicade will maintain the majority of its market share due to physician preference and the fact Inflectra was not approved as an interchangeable product.

Johnson & Johnson ranks as one of the largest and most diversified health care firms, with products spanning across the pharmaceutical (44.9% of 2015 sales) and medical device industries (35.9%). The company is also a major participant in the global consumer products (19.3%) business. International sales accounted for about 49.9% of 2015 sales.

The pharmaceutical segment includes products in therapeutic areas including anti-infective, antipsychotic, cardiovascular, contraceptive, dermatology, gastrointestinal, hematology, immunology, neurology, oncology, pain management, urology, and virology.

The medical devices and diagnostics segment sells a wide range of products, including Ethicon's wound care, surgical sports medicine, and women's health care products; Cordis's circulatory disease management products; Lifescan's blood glucose monitoring products; Depuy/Synthes orthopaedic joint reconstruction and spinal products; and Vistakon's disposable contact lenses. JNJ sold its Ortho Clinical Diagnostics' professional diagnostic products to the Carlyle Group for $4 billion in 2014.

The consumer segment primarily sells personal care products, including nonprescription drugs, adult skin and hair care products, baby care products, oral care products, first aid products, women's health products, and nutritional products. Major brands include Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandages, Imodium A-D antidiarrheal, Johnson's Baby line of products, Neutrogena skin and hair care products, and Tylenol pain reliever.

Corporate strategy (M&A)

Johnson & Johnson has over 250 operating companies selling products across the globe. Despite its size, JNJ is highly innovative and seeks to maintain leadership positions by aggressively funding new product development. R&D spending in 2015 totaled $9.0 billion, representing 12.8% of sales. As of October 2016, JNJ had some 20 drugs in late-stage development, with seven in Phase III trials or under FDA review. Key new recent launches included Prezista for HIV, Xaralto for acute coronary syndrome, Invega for schizophrenia, Zytiga for prostate cancer, Invokana for type 2 diabetes and Imbruciva for leukemia.

Internal growth is a key objective, the company has also been pursuing strategic acquisitions. In January 2010, JNJ acquired Acclarent, an R&D firm working on new devices to treat ear, nose and throat conditions. The December 2006 acquisition of Pfizer's consumer health care business added leading brands such as Listerine, Nicorette, Lubriderm, Visine, Neosporin, Sudafed, Zantac, and Benadryl.

In mid-June 2012, JNJ acquired Synthes for $19.7 billion in cash and stock. A Swiss maker of skeletal fixation implants and other orthopedic products, Synthes earned $967 million on sales of about $4.0 billion in 2011. Although regulators required JNJ to divest its trauma business to complete the deal, which should significantly enhance JNJ's global reach in innovative orthopedics and provide important operating synergies. I believe JNJ has effectively funded the entire acquisition via overseas domiciled cash, with the stock portion financed indirectly with overseas cash.

Other important acquisitions in recent years include Crucell, a Dutch maker of vaccines; Micrus Endovascular, a maker of devices to treat strokes; Cougar Biotechnology, a firm engaged in R&D on anticancer drugs; Mentor Corp., a supplier of aesthetic products; Omrix Biopharmaceuticals, a maker of biosurgical and immunotherapy products; and Conor Medsystems, a producer of a cobalt chromium coronary stent that incorporates innovative drug delivery technology. In July 2016, JNJ acquired Vogue International, LLC, a privately-held developer and manufacturer of hair care and other personal care products for $3.3 billion.

Key trends

Darzalex retakes #1 share position in 3rd line+ use segment of MM.

Darzalex (daratumumab) was FDA approved for treating double refractory multiple myeloma a year ago. On Nov 21, FDA approved Darzalex use with Revlimid + dexamethasone, or Velcade + dexamethasone, for relapsed/refractory patients who have received at least one prior therapy. This effectively moves Darzalex up to 2nd line treatment, significantly expanding its target patient population from its initially approved indication of patients with at least three prior treatments. According to BrandImpact, 2nd line therapy accounts for about 20% of the overall MM market, compared to 3rd line+ therapy at 17% of the total market.

I expect the new approval to help drive Darzalex's market share in both 2nd line and overall treatment.

Yondelis in line YTD.

Yondelis (trabectedin) was FDA approved in October 2015 for soft tissue sarcoma. Based on reported sales for Q1-Q3, I believe the drug is largely on track to meet $53MM US sales for 2016, its first full year on the market. Despite the modest sales, Yondelis is contributing to JNJ's oncology franchise growth, albeit to a lesser degree compared to Darzalex.

In early March, FDA approved Imbruvica for first-line CLL (chronic lymphocyte leukemia) use based the RESONATE-2 trial that showed the drug significantly improved progression-free survival and overall response rate vs. chlorambucil, a chemo agent. First-line CLL approval in the EU followed in May. I believe that the front-line indication is helping to drive broader adoption of Imbruvica, which was previously approved for three later-stage indications: 1) relapse-remitting MCL (mantle cell lymphoma); 2) full R/R CLL, including 1st line in the high-risk 17p-mutation population; 3) Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia.

On a rolling 4-week basis, TRx growth averaged in the 30-40% range, vs. 50-60% growth earlier in the year, while average weekly TRx is closer to 2,500 vs. 2,300 about 6 months ago and 2,100 at the end of Q1. Under the partnership, ABBV books U.S. sales while JNJ books OUS sales and the partners split profits 50-50 on a global basis. In Q3, ABBV reported US Imbruvica sales of $437MM or 64% yr/yr growth while JNJ reported $151MM sales or nearly 100% growth OUS.

Invokana franchise Rx growth declined for the first time.

Monthly Rx for October showed TRx volume down 1% yr/yr, continuing the growth deceleration that has continued through much of 2016. Similarly, running 4-week TRx and NRx data showed low-single digit volume declines starting in late October and continuing into November. The recent Rx trend appears to be directionally consistent with JNJ's Q3 reported US sales, which fell 9% yr/yr due to increasing discounts. Recall that Invokana were removed from the CVS/Caremark drug formulary in Jan 2016, while competitor AZN's Farxiga franchise and Boehringer (BI)/LLY's Jardiance franchise were both added to the formular. As such, JNJ's NRx share in the SGLT-2 class slipped from 60%+ to 51% in the past year, while competitor AZN's Farxiga franchise share rose from mid-20% to 28% and Boehringer (BI)/LLY's Jardiance franchise share increased from low-teens to 17% at the same time.

After strong performances in 2013-2014, both from a fundamental and stock price perspective, J&J took a pause in 2015 with revenue growth decelerating in the face of the Olysio (Hep C) headwind and EPS declining 2.8% in the face of a stronger dollar. Hep C and Fx combined to reduce sales growth by 12% and cash EPS by 13%. To offset the steep decline in earnings power, J&J pruned its portfolio (Nucynta, Cordis, Splenda) and ran the asset sale gains through the P&L, which benefited the bottom line by 8%. In 2016, we've seen organic growth improve to 5% organic in the first three quarters. Going forward, I see stock price driven by (1) the market's appetite for higher-dividend healthcare stocks within their portfolio, (2) J&J's capital deployment with its $40B in cash, (3) pipeline clinical data readouts (which will be limited), and (4) the impact of the biosimilar launch in October.

Upside risks to our Neutral rating and price target include lower bond rates and a continued shift to high-dividend-yielding, defensive names. Fundamentally, I am bullish on Imbruvica and Darzalex and see both as important drivers over the next several years. Street appreciation for these assets as well as J&J's existing portfolio could drive upside in the name. Finally, the prospect of a turn in either the MD&D or Consumer business is key to J&J; should either develop, it could draw new interest to the name.

Downside risks to our Neutral rating and price target include (1) a stronger dollar and the impact of resulting downside to estimates; (2) competitive launches in pharmaceuticals; (3) product liability suits; and (4) clinical trial data and FDA/EU approvals for key pipeline products.

