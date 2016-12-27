We Don't Need No Stinkin' Hedges!

Here's an update on one of the most important macro dynamics playing out across markets.

Who wants to talk about dollars or, more specifically, a lack thereof?

There are a number of reasons why I enjoy writing about the worsening USD (NYSEARCA:UUP) shortage, not the least of which is it gives me a chance to hearken back to the Heisenberg classic "'FRYBOR': Conversing With Drunk Albanians."

(longtime readers will remember the "Heisenberg gimlet threshold")

But beyond the satisfaction I derive from reminding readers that it takes the ingenuity of a particularly dexterous bartender to deftly blend a story about hot sake, tuna tataki, and flirtatious young ladies from the Balkans with a technical discussion about CLO LIBOR floors, I also like discussing the increasingly pervasive global dollar shortage because it's another one of those macro themes that most investors simply don't understand.

When last I broached the topic, I noted that a Trump administration is likely to make the dollar shortage even more acute. Here's what I said earlier this month:

Basically you're talking about decreased capital mobility as a Trump administration not only cracks down on the provision of dollar funding, but encourages US corporates to repatriate USD funds that currently reside outside of the country.

And here it is visually:

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

This of course comes on top of US money market reform which served to suck some $800 billion of dollar liquidity from the market thus making it more difficult for corporate borrowers to access short-term USD funding (hence the sharp rise in 3-month LIBOR).

The scarcity of USD funding is also showing up in widening cross currency basis swaps, a development I've discussed on too many occasions to count.

So let's dive back in and take a look at how this dynamic has progressed.

The first thing to note is that unlike previous episodes of scarce dollar liquidity, risk assets have managed to rally. "Unlike other occasions the rising cross currency basis has not yet undermined risk appetite," Morgan Stanley observed, in a note out earlier this month. "Previous cycles did see widening cross currency spreads leading to an immediate negative risk reaction, unlike nowadays when the widening cross currency basis seems to coexist with investors piling into shares and other risky assets." Just have a look at the following chart:

(Chart: Morgan Stanley)

Think that's sustainable? Neither do I. And neither does Morgan (emphasis mine):

Good risk appetite and a higher USD cannot co-exist for long. The USD has been the world's single most important reserve currency since WWII. What comes with this status is the globe's private sector using the USD for funding purposes. Hence, periods - like the current one - when we see the USD rising accompanied with supportive risk appetite and increasing USD funding costs, have been the exception and not the rule. We have to go back to 1999 and 1984 to see the USD appreciating under similar circumstances. The function of a reserve currency is to provide sufficient global funding conditions to keep economies going. Rising USD funding costs, especially when combined with a 'USD shortage', will ultimately undermine economic prosperity globally. Indeed, there are increasing signs of a USD shortage. Exhibit 7 shows the combined effect of USD liquidity provided by the US 'paying its bills', i.e. the current account deficit combined with prime funds related USD outflows from the US into the ROW. According to this measure international USD liquidity has declined markedly over recent months. The widening cross currency basis also indicates that USD liquidity has tightened. Click to enlarge

So that's the big picture. Combine that with Trump's repatriation plans and the possibility that the new administration's inward-looking bias (i.e. "America first") may discourage the Fed from deploying USD swap lines in a pinch, and you have all the ingredients for even tighter dollar liquidity.

Now let's look at a specific example of how all of the above affects investor behavior (perhaps in doing so we can at least mitigate charges that none of this matters for those who don't care to ponder macro themes or prepare for left tails).

Think, for a moment, about what a widening cross currency basis means for investors looking to hedge dollar exposure. Here's Morgan Stanley to explain:

USD hedging becoming increasingly expensive may change the risk structure of foreign asset holding, forcing yield hungry cross border investors to run higher FX exposures. Especially lower yielding assets held abroad were currency hedged. Concretely, currency hedges are more common in bond relative to equity and in DM relative to EM exposures. However, with USD hedging costs moving exponentially higher - even before the US yield curve has flattened - JPY based investors may soon run higher balance sheet risks. Should Japan, influenced by recent JPY weakness, USD strength and rising FX hedging costs, increase its FX exposure then USDJPY should break sharply higher. Click to enlarge

You want a concrete trade idea? There's one for you. Look at the chart in the left pane above. So that's basically the yield pick up a Japanese investor would get from taking an unhedged position in US 10s versus a hedged position.

Think about it. If the USD/JPY (NYSEARCA:FXY) is headed higher anyway and the cross currency basis is blowing out, why in the world would you sacrifice 170bps in yield to hedge out your USD exposure? "The point [of Exhibit 9] is that hedge ratios are high relative to the recent decline of the JPY," Morgan Stanley adds. "Should Japan's Lifers and insurance companies decide to reduce the hedge ratio, USDJPY may receive another shot in the arm."

Hopefully you can see why this matters. It's yet another macro dynamic that shapes the way the "smart" money does business.

Personally, I think that's pretty important to ponder but then again, I realize it sounds like indecipherable Albanian to some investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.