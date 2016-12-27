Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

We expect -230 Bcf draw for 12/23-week storage report. A storage draw of -230 Bcf would lower US natural gas storage from 3.597 Tcf to 3.367 Tcf and bring storage below the five-year average with a deficit of -83 Bcf. Relatively speaking, the -230 Bcf storage would eclipse the -82 Bcf draw for the five-year average and the -58 Bcf draw from last year.

As we look ahead, 12/30-week storage draw will be very bearish to say the least. Despite some forecasting -120+ Bcf draws, our estimates have been sub -100 Bcf. The warmth we are seeing this week was forecasted by our team two weeks ago when consensus had estimates of -170 Bcf.

The bearish 12/30-week storage draw won't last long however. Current estimates point to much higher HDDs (colder temps) following 12/30 with two back to back -200 Bcf draws forecasted again for mid-Jan. Our aggressive April EOS estimate of 1.41 Tcf does not change, but the consensus's EOS is starting to come closer and closer to our figure. If weather remains colder than normal, and higher HDDs continue to be projected, natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices will soon surpass $4/MMBtu. The team currently estimates that natural gas prices can surpass $4 as early as the first week of January when weather forecasts show the colder trends continuing.

If you are interested in getting our natural gas storage projections four weeks in advance, you can sign up here.

Click to enlarge