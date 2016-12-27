Synergy: A Buy, Just Not Right Now

Patient investors will be rewarded, but are encouraged to wait for dips to add to their positions.

Shares of Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) are trading about flat over the past year, although they are up over 50% since achieving a double bottom in the first half of the year.

SGYP data by YCharts

The company is an up and coming player in developing novel gastrointestinal therapies, with the majority of their efforts being focused on plecanatide. Plecanatide would be utilized as a once daily pill for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

A few days ago the company released positive results in a second pivotal trial that enrolled 1,054 adult patients with IBS-C. Both the 3mg and 6mg doses met the study's primary endpoint with high statistical significance. 30.2% of patients in the 3mg group and 29.5% in the 6mg group qualified as overall responders, compared to 17.8% for the placebo group.

It's worth noting that withdrawal rates from treatment due to an adverse event were 2.6% in the 3mg group and 2.3% in the 6mg group, versus 0 in the placebo group. Discontinuations due to diarrhea were also controlled, with 1.7% in the 3mg group and 1.2% in the 6mg group versus 0 in the placebo group.

Keep in mind that the company already reported positive data in its first pivotal IBS-C trial, and that the treatment could potentially be approved in the CIC indication at the end of January. Management plans to subit a New Drug Supplement with Clinical Data (sNDA) for the IBS-C indication in the first quarter of 2017.

According to the company, over 45 million adults in the United States suffer from one of the two targeted indications. Patients are typically told to make lifestyle changes (such as diet and exercise), take over the counter medicines, or look into one of two FDA approved treatments for the conditions (Linzess or Amitiza).

Additionally, there is growing evidence of continued promise in this market, with prescription volumes continuing to rise and the value of the prescription constipation market practically doubling in the past couple of years.

Figure 2: Value of prescription market (source: corporate presentation)

Lastly, with 95% of the market not currently being treated by branded prescription therapies, there appears to be plenty of upside as FDA approved therapies continue to penetrate the market.

Conclusion

With a fully diluted market capitalization of $1.37 billion and cash of around $100 million on hand (versus $44 million in debt), investors shouldn't be fooled by the low stock price. While the supposed blockbuster potential of plecanatide (and its follow-on treatment dolcanatide) is real, the company already sports a hefty valuation to reflect that potential.

Targeting an untapped market with available treatment alternatives, launching a treatment that has a high probability of a slow initial start, as well as the US launch in IBS-C not taking place until 2018, I believe investors who buy at the current valuation will have to exercise patience until they are eventually rewarded. In my mind, the only near-term upside would be in the event of the company being acquired by a big pharmaceutical company, which is always a possibility.

As the company initiates the product launch, I expect cash burn to continue to rise as well. A dilutive share offering in the near to medium term would not be unexpected.

For investors who've done their own due diligence and are interested in the story, I suggest keeping the company on your radar waiting for a better buy point. A small pilot position could be initiated in the present, but I expect volatility and the potential for pressure on the stock price throughout the first half of 2017. Other risks here include regulatory (although somewhat low) and investors losing patience if management fails to execute in a timely manner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.