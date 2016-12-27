Kitov Pharmaceuticals: PRECISION Study And Shelf Registration Create Buying Opportunity

KTOV’s share price has returned to where it was at the start of the year despite many positive developments.

I became a Kitov Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:KTOV) investor and proponent at the beginning of this year after the company announced excellent phase 3 results for its KIT-302 drug candidate. However, despite progressing in an orderly and timely manner towards its goal of submitting an NDA for the drug, KTOV's stock price is about where it started (though there was a tradable bounce in between).

The latest swoon is the result of several developments which I appraise below.

1. Progress Towards NDA Submission

The first development (since my last update) is undeniably positive. On September 27, 2016, KTOV announced that it had received further positive study results which prove the pharmacokinetic bioequivalence of the lower dosage titration of KIT-302 (200 mg of celecoxib with 2.5 mg of amlodipine). The results show that the blood levels of the combined candidate drug as compared to taking celecoxib and amlodipine separately are within the confidence intervals necessary to establish bioequivalence.

Then, on December 7, 2016, KTOV announced that all three of the titrations of its drug candidate met the necessary six-month stability requirements.

With the completion of these studies, the company is done with the testing necessary for the NDA, and hence the NDA should be filed in the first quarter as expected. For a company as small as KTOV to avoid any real timeline setbacks is, in my opinion, extremely confidence-inspiring.

2. Shelf Filing

The second development can be construed as negative, neutral or even positive depending on how it's employed. On December 12, 2016 KTOV filed (or actually re-filed) a shelf offering prospectus for up to $200M in securities. For a stock whose total capitalization is $23M and <$50M fully diluted, that potentially represents substantial dilution. However, the prospectus contains language to limit the dilution (my emphasis):

"Furthermore, so long as the aggregate market value worldwide of our outstanding voting and nonvoting common equity held by non-affiliates (the "public float") is less than $75 million, the aggregate market value of securities sold by us pursuant to this shelf registration statement during the period of 12 calendar months immediately prior to, and including, the sale shall be no more than one-third of the public float."

Generally shelf offerings are negative due to the dilution they cause, but if the company uses any prospective funds to acquire the next potential product candidate or to be in a better position to negotiate licensing or other deals with larger pharmaceutical companies, then the shelf could be a potentially very positive development. In my mind, the jury is still out on this, and I even tend to be optimistic about it, though I admit this could be totally due to confirmation bias. I welcome reader comments on this (and of course on every other aspect of the article and the company).

3. PRECISION Study and Removal of NSAID Black Box Label

The third and most complicated development was the release of a 10-year NSAID study known as the PRECISION study, which at the time of its initial release was reported by TIME as follows (my emphasis):

Over-the-counter and prescription drugs that control inflammation, like Advil, Aleve and Motrin, are among the most popular drugs people take. Without a prescription, they can relieve short-term pain from backaches and headaches, and at higher doses can reduce the inflammation behind chronic conditions like osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis. But recent studies have questioned their safety, enough so that in 2015, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) strengthened warnings on the drugs' labels about their risk of heart attack and stroke. But most concerning were the heart risks linked to a new class of these so-called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), the COX-2 inhibitors. These drugs were supposed to be kinder to the stomach and intestines, since NSAIDS typically activated chemicals that compromised the protective lining of these organs, leading to bleeding and pain. It turned out that the benefit for the intestines, however, came at a price to the heart. Two of the COX-2 inhibitors were removed from the market because studies showed they were linked to higher risk of heart attack and stroke. That left one - celecoxib, or Celebrex - on the market, but the heart concerns led the FDA to require its maker, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), to pay for additional studies to ensure that celecoxib did not put people at increased risk of heart trouble. Now the results of the study show that contrary to what doctors and regulators expected, celecoxib does not lead to any higher rates of heart events than ibuprofen or naproxen. In fact, celecoxib may even cause fewer kidney problems than the other two NSAIDs. "I would never have guessed these results," says the study's lead author, Dr. Steven Nissen, chair of cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. "The whole world has been saying for a decade now that if you must take an NSAID, you probably ought to take naproxen because it's the safest. We just don't see that in these results. In almost every measure, ibuprofen looks worse, naproxen is intermediate and celecoxib is the best."

The immediate take on this, I think, was for investors to ask, "if celecoxib doesn't increase the risk of heart events relative to ibuprofen or naproxen, then where's the need for a combination drug like KIT-302?" However, the devil is in the details, and as other researchers began examining the data and study design, several critical objections were raised.

From an article at the American Heart Association (my emphasis):

"The trial was so poorly designed that the conclusions are unsupportable," said Garret FitzGerald, M.D., director of the Institute for Translational Medicine and Therapeutics at the University of Pennsylvania, who wrote about the study in an editorial published in Circulation. "The trial is called PRECISION, and that's the last thing it delivers," he said. "It provides us no useful information to influence practice." […] "Doctors may have been nervous about giving people with high cardiovascular risk a COX-2 inhibitor, so they never enrolled them in the trial," said Elliott Antman, M.D., a cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston and associate dean for clinical/translational research at Harvard Medical School, who was not involved in the study.

And from an article at the Cardiology Advisor (my emphasis):

During the trial, 68.8% of patients discontinued taking the study agent, and 27.4% of patients were lost to follow-up. "The principal limitation was the low retention and nonadherence rates," Nissen said. "This is more typical in pain trials than in CV outcome trials." A second limitation he noted was that, due to regulatory restrictions on the doses of celecoxib, "we used doses considered to be moderate-100 mg twice a day, which could be increased to 200 mg twice a day for those with RA. But patients with RA were only 10% of the total number of participants." By contrast, those taking naproxen or ibuprofen were allowed to escalate doses without restriction. In an interview with Cardiology Advisor, Elliot Antman, MD, professor of medicine, Cardiovascular Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital and associate dean for Clinical and Translational Research at Harvard Medical School in Boston concurred that these were important limitations. "Poor adherence and low retention challenge the claim of noninferiority since the proportion of individuals who discontinued the drug was significantly higher in celecoxib, as compared to ibuprofen or naproxen, suggesting that the dose of celecoxib was too low to achieve pain reduction," Dr Antman said. By contrast, "those who discontinued ibuprofen or naproxen did so because of adverse reactions, and were receiving comparatively higher doses." He expressed additional concerns: "Previous data showed that high doses of celecoxib were associated with risk of [CV] events, and this study utilized relatively low doses." "Moreover, since a relatively small percentage of participants had known heart disease, the population can be considered low-risk. The low dose of celecoxib administered to a low-risk population calls into question the statement of noninferiority," Dr Antman said.

My take is that the low dosage of celecoxib administered during the study will render the chances of the FDA removing the black box label on celecoxib - based on this study alone - to essentially zero (For example, the PRECISION study used a 100 mg dosage of celecoxib while all three of KIT-302's titrations use 200 mg of celecoxib). Thus KTOV's advantage for KIT-302 still stands. Moreover, the target population for KIT-302 is patients known to be suffering hypertension. For these patients, not only does the issue of liability suggest that physicians will prescribe the combination drug which will have a huge labeling advantage, but KIT-302's synergistic effects on blood pressure will also cause doctors to choose KIT-302 over prescribing separate arthritis pain medications and anti-hypertensive drugs.

Trading Plan and Borrow Costs

Based on my belief that the market is misreading the most recent developments at KTOV, I have added to my "trading share" position. As an explanation: I mentally divide my holdings into "core" shares, which I aim to sell when full valuation is achieved, and "trading shares" which I trade as the stock moves towards my target. I hope to sell my trading shares at prices in increments from $3.50 to $10.00. My target of $22.50 for my long-term "core" shares is unchanged.

Lastly, the chart below updates the borrow costs for the stock, which is another bullish factor, as shorts are still laboring under substantial borrow costs (about 60% per annum), and hence may cover, particularly in the New Year when any taxable gains have been successfully deferred by an entire calendar year.

