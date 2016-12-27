Ralph Lauren: The Recent Correction Is A Buying Opportunity

In this article, I will share a few thoughts about Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), after the stock has declined by roughly 20% in the last month. I think the market's reaction to the possibility that the Government may impose import tariffs is exaggerated and I consider the stock, at its current price, a buy.

A brief Introduction

Ralph Lauren has experienced a strong downtrend between 2014 and 2016. The decline was triggered by a mix of management's missteps and external events. In the last few years, RL tried to expand through a high number of brands and styles, many of which have been unprofitable. These investments reduced the financial resources devoted to the company's core brands. After realizing the mistake, management has started to divest unprofitable segments and has refocused on its three core brands: Ralph Lauren, Polo and Lauren. Restructuring processes clearly bear costs, which have reduced the company's profitability. While RL was dealing with a costly restructuring process, the general environment in the retail industry suffered because of weakness in emerging markets and the negative effects of a strong dollar on tourism and tourist spending.

After many months of consolidation, the stock is again trending down, this time, with the rest of the fashion industry. There are two main reasons for this correction:

- Fear that import tariffs under President Trump would damage the industry. After all, it heavily relies on imports of materials, semi-finished and finished products.

- The strength of the dollar triggered by rising interest rates in the U.S. and continuing stimulus in other developed economies (Europe, U.K. and Japan).

As a result of such concerns, the stock has declined by almost 20%.

RL data by YCharts

Import Tariffs

Trump is a businessman, so he probably knows that these measures would heavily damage the industry and do more harm than good for the economy. It's difficult to believe that production can be moved to the U.S. in the short term, since the country currently lacks the necessary capacity. In such a competitive environment, companies wouldn't be able to raise prices to offset the higher costs, leading to losses, bankruptcies and, possibly, higher unemployment in the industry. Because if retailers and fashion companies raised prices, consumers would surely reduce their spending. If they did not raise prices, large losses would jeopardize the survival of these companies, which have been already damaged by a competitive environment and unfavorable macroeconomic trends (strong dollar, recessions in the emerging markets and anemic growth in Europe). I think this is very different from what the Government wants.

Should the Government impose import tariffs, there would be no winner. A 45% tariff on Chinese imports, for example, would drive prices up by 10%, according to Capital Economics. Consumers would pay more for the same goods, while companies would earn less and possibly embark on trade wars with other countries. The Government's goal is to probably bare its teeth and hope to obtain concessions from China and Mexico.

If I am wrong I think the Government will act in a different way. For example, it may pass rules that give tax breaks to companies that re-establish their production facilities in the U.S., and impose some sort of "punishment" only on companies that will move production abroad. In this case, I think the effects would be less violent and less harmful.

The opportunity and the risks

I think the market may be overestimating the probability of harmful measures by the Government. This situation of uncertainty has led to a strong and exaggerated correction. Ralph Lauren, like other fashion and retail stocks, was in the middle of consolidation right before the concerns around import tariffs triggered the correction. At the moment, the stock is trading at around 14.8 times adjusted earnings, 2 times book value and, at a P/S ratio of 1. These are very low multiples compared to its historical valuations.

Click to enlarge

N.B. TTM earnings are adjusted for non-recurring expenses

The bullish thesis exposed in my previous article remains valid and I think that the opportunity is even more compelling after the recent decline.

However, my assumption that the Government will not do anything harmful for the economy could be wrong and high import tariffs would seriously damage the profitability of fashion companies such as Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), Coach (NYSE:COH), Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE), PVH (NYSE:PVH) and retailers such as Macy's (NYSE:M) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), to name a few.

At the same time, a rising dollar could affect the translation of results from divisions abroad, and continue to affect tourism. Nonetheless, I think the effects should not be very strong, since the tourists who are sensitive to currency fluctuations have probably already adjusted their spending, and only an additional appreciation of the USD against other currencies would cause further damage.

Should the Government suddenly set up high import tariffs, or should the dollar's appreciation against other currencies accelerate, the bull thesis on Ralph Lauren and other fashion stocks would be seriously compromised. For the moment, I think it's likely that the Government will pass "light" measures, if any. I, therefore, took advantage of the correction and added to my position in RL.

