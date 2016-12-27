ConocoPhillips: A Beaten-Down Stock For Contrarian Investors

The last couple of years have been rough for much of the energy market, but in 2016, a number of oil stocks have had impressive success as crude oil climbed to more than $50 a barrel after bottoming to less than $27 a barrel in early February. However, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), which produces more oil than any other publicly listed independent oil producer in the world, was one of the worst performing stocks of 2016. But I believe ConocoPhillips could be an interesting pick for contrarian investors.

ConocoPhillips, as well as its peers, were hit hard in the downturn. However, thanks to crude oil's recovery, the shares of a number of large-cap oil producers, such as Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA), Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD), have posted gains of more than 40% on a year-to-date basis. The broader exploration and production space, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), has also climbed almost 40% in the corresponding period. These returns are largely in-line with oil price gains. The US benchmark WTI crude has risen 44% and European benchmark Brent crude has climbed 48% this year. These oil stocks have easily crushed the broader market. The S&P-500 and Dow Jones are up 10.7% and 14.4% respectively year to date. But ConocoPhillips stock is up just 10%, underperforming most of its large-cap peers, the exploration and production industry, oil prices as well as the broader market.

Mr. Market is clearly excited about the future of a number of oil producers who are poised to turnaround quickly in 2017 in a $50 to $60 a barrel oil price environment. Anadarko Petroleum, for instance, managed to reduce its net debt by almost 20% in the first nine months of this year, generated positive free cash flows, added a major deepwater asset to its portfolio - all in 2016 - and is now eyeing up to 12% increase in oil production in 2017. Devon Energy plans to significantly ramp up drilling activity in STACK and Delaware Basin which will fuel double-digit oil production growth in 2017. In addition to this, Devon Energy is also targeting robust cash flow growth, particularly if crude climbs to $60 a barrel. EOG Resources, one of the largest shale oil producers, is targeting up to 25% increase in oil production. Also note that these companies are not targeting production growth just for the sake of it. Rather, they intend to continue living within cash flows.

ConocoPhillips's future, however, isn't looking that exciting. That's because firstly, although the company has surpassed its $1 billion asset sale target for this year by roughly $300 million and paid down $2.2 billion of debt, its debt levels are still elevated. At the end of the third quarter, the company had $27.35 billion, which translates into a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 75%. Furthermore, ConocoPhillips is also facing significant maturities in each year through 2021 ($1.1Bn bonds maturing in 2017, $1.9Bn in 2018, $2.3Bn in 2019, $1.6Bn term loan due 2019, $1.6Bn fixed bond due 2020, $2.2Bn fixed bond due 2021).

Click to enlarge

Unlike its above-mentioned peers, production growth isn't a priority for ConocoPhillips. In a recent presentation, the company said that its "1st priority" is to maintain production. The company is using the improvement in oil prices as an opportunity to get its house in order.

In 2016, ConocoPhillips expects to produce around 1.54 to 1.55 million barrels of oil equivalents per day, which could increase to the range of 1.54 to 1.57 million boepd in 2017. At the mid-point, this would translate into just 1% annual growth. However, this forecast does not include any negative impact on production related to asset sales that might happen in 2017. Actual production in 2017, therefore, might come in lower than the guidance.

ConocoPhillips appears as a boring stock, but it can prove to be a promising pick for contrarian investors. The company's shares are cheap, thanks to the underperformance. According to data compiled by Thomson Reuters, the company's shares are priced just 7.77 times EV/EBITDA (2017e.), making it cheaper than all of its above-mentioned peers. The average EV/EBITDA of ten US-based large-cap exploration and production companies is 10.12-times.

Although ConocoPhillips's financial health isn't pristine, and that has weighed heavily on its valuation, it can gradually reduce its debt levels. The company has said that it will end the current year with $27 billion in debt, but is planning to reduce this to $20 billion by the end of 2019. The $7 billion reduction will be driven in large part by ConocoPhillips's $5 billion to $8 billion asset sale program ($1.3Bn sold so far). An increasing oil price context has put ConocoPhillips in a good position to achieve, or even surpass, the asset sale target and use the proceeds to pay down debt.

In addition to this, ConocoPhillips has proven in the second and third quarters that it can generate enough cash flows (ex. changes in working capital) to fund its entire capital budget at $45 oil. In fact, in the third quarter, when the company also received support from high natural gas prices, it generated enough cash flows to fund its capital expenditure as well as dividends. In 2017, when oil prices could average around $50 to $60 a barrel, ConocoPhillips will likely report cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends.

In 2017, ConocoPhillips can use money received from asset sales and excess cash flows to pay down debt, increase dividends or lift capital spending to boost production. Either way, the company will end up lifting shareholder value.

