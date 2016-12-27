Lithium Miner News For The Month Of December 2016

Welcome to the December 2016 edition of the lithium miner news. As 2017 approaches, lithium demand is rising, and supply is struggling to meet demand, hence lithium prices are remaining strong, and for lithium spodumene prices are increasing.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During December, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices rose by 1.15%. Of note Chinese lithium cobalt oxide spot prices rose 5.34%, and are up 12.35% for the year.

Lithium carbonate China 99.5% spot prices - 1-year chart

(Source)

Note: The above chart is about 3 months out of date. In December Galaxy Resources reported lithium carbonate China spot prices at US$14,500-15,100/t, suggesting China spot prices have moved up again recently. SQM Q3, 2016 reported they are achieving lithium carbonate contract prices at US$12,000/tonne.

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

Currently demand is stronger than supply, resulting in large lithium contract price increases. Last month I mentioned that Industrial Minerals reported on November 11:"Lithium buyers express frustration as suppliers call shots", and "lithium producers are all seeking higher prices and changes to traditional contract terms." This was confirmed this month by Galaxy achieving a 50% price increase for their 2017 lithium spodumene contracts.

On December 2, Joe Lowry tweeted (in reference to lithium), "it is clear that investment in supply is not keeping up with even 50% of demand announcements."

Anthony Tse recently stated (courtesy of Airconditioner on the Hotcopper site), "the industry will continue to be in a tight supply situation until at least 2020, if demand growth is to continue on it's expected trajectory."

On December 1, Investing News, had an excellent interview with lithium experts Joe Lowry, Simon Moores and Chris Berry discussing the lithium outlook for 2017. One insightful comment from Joe Lowry was "These projects (Mt Cattlin, Mt Marion) should help ease the upward price pressure but you should not expect a rapid drop in price." Joe also said "Mt Cattlin & Mt Marion (will) each produce more LCEs in '17 than ORE (Orocobre)."

My view is similar, that lithium prices will stay strong and new lithium spodumene supply from the Australian miners (Neometals/Mineral Resources, Galaxy Resources, Altura Mining, Pilbara Minerals) will fill the gap in demand for 2017 and 2018. I do see demand being a lot stronger than what most experts are forecasting as 2017 should see the arrival of the affordable EV, which should boost EV sales. You can read more here. Finally, in 2017 I think we may see some of the lithium majors buy out some of the lithium juniors, or do deals similar to the SQM/LAC deal. Albermarle may be a possible buyer.

Orocobre updated lithium demand v supply graph as of November 2016

Click to enlarge

Source: Orocobre presentation

Below is an interesting (but not complete) chart summarizing the various lithium miners that are advancing towards production.

Lithium miners comparison by timeline and market cap

Click to enlarge

Source: Sayona Mining presentation page 6

Lithium battery news

In a December 13 presentation, graphite miners Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR) stated regarding utility battery demand: "Lithium-ion batteries will be one technology with a clear and possibly astronomical growth trajectory estimating $30b by 2020, $175b by 2025, and $400b by 2030."

The graphs below highlights the incredible growth forecast for lithium ion battery demand - 16.9% CAGR for automotive, and 74.9% CAGR for stationary energy storage. Great news for the lithium miners.

Panasonic's forecast growth in lithium ion batteries 2014-2025

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On December 14, Albermarle reported: "Albemarle completes sale of Chemetall surface treatment business."

Albermarle also announced Tianqi were taking up their 20% option in Rockwood Lithium GmbH (see Tianqi news below).

It is looking to me that Albermarle is increasingly becoming a lithium focused business, as it's lithium business is steadily growing as a percentage of overall revenues.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

On November 30, FMC gave a presentation at the Citi 2016 Basic Materials Conference in New York. On pages 4 and 9, FMC forecast their lithium segment earnings to grow by 40% in 2017, with a focus on downstream markets and lithium hydroxide (with a 4kt increase in hydroxide production). They forecast lithium earnings to grow from around US$65-69m (2016) to over US$ 90m in 2017. They also mention a "favorable pricing environment" and "accelerating demand growth."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On December 5, SQM gave a presentation in London. They discussed their case with the Chilean Government CORFO and detailed the points of disagreement. SQM mentioned they are now focusing on progressing their 50ktpa JV with Lithium Americas in Argentina, as well as other lithium opportunities. They will be paying 50% of the CapEx. They stated they see "strong demand growth in (the) lithium market (leading to) higher volumes and prices." SQM has recently been selling lithium carbonate on contracts at ~US$12,000/tonne for Q3, 2016.

Also they stated they are looking at "metal exploration (of) copper, gold, zinc within our current natural resources."

Finally in December, Joe Lowry tweeted "it is clear that SQM is by far the best lithium brine operator on the planet."

Tianqi Lithium (SHE:002466)

On November 30, Albermarle stated that Tianqi "gave notice of its decision to exercise an option to acquire a 20% indirect ownership interest in Rockwood Lithium GmbH (GmbH) and its subsidiaries. GmbH is a wholly-owned German subsidiary of Albemarle that manages a portfolio of downstream products, including organolithiums such as butyllithium, which are manufactured at its facility in Langelsheim, Germany. Exercise of the option by Tianqi does not include any material interest in Albemarle's lithium-based battery and energy storage business, its lithium reserves and operations in South America, the U.S., or Australia, or its pending lithium hydroxide and carbonate asset acquisition in China, all of which are owned outside of the German entity."

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium (SHE:002460)

Of interest, Chris Reed, CEO of Neometals recently stated about their partner Ganfeng Lithium: "They're actually moving beyond lithium conversion into cathode production and batteries."

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF, ASX:ORE, TSX:ORL)

On December 15, Orocobre announced re their Olaroz mine: "Lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) production will be expanded from the current 17,500 tonnes per annum (tpa) capacity to 35,000 tpa with commissioning targeted for late 2018/early 2019." CapEx is "circa US$190 million (including a US$25 million contingency) and is expected to be financed through a combination of project finance and Stage 1 operating cash flows." And, "construction of a 10,000tpa battery grade lithium hydroxide plant is being investigated with the preferred location being in Japan. Additional capital expenditure is expected to be circa US$30 million before potential government incentives."

Finally, Citi recently increased their target price on Orocobre (ASX:ORE) to AUD 4.75. Macquarie's target is $4.95, and mine is currently $4.79 for end 2017.

You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here.

Neometals (OTC:RRSSF, ASX:NMT) and Mineral Resources (OTC:MALRF, OTCPK:MALRY, ASX:MIN)

Neometals and Mineral Resources (co-owners with Gangfeng Lithium at Mount Marion), are continuing their plans to build a downstream lithium processing plant. Chris Reed (CEO of Neometals) recently stated: "Part of the transaction with Ganfeng last year was that they're obligated to purchase the first three years' production from the Mount Marion mine. After the third production year, Mineral Resources and NeoMetals have the option then to buyback 51% of the offtake so that we could have feed for our own downstream processing ambitions." They plan to "make a final investment decision in 2017."

Certainly good to remind investors that both Neometals (13.8% share of Mt Marion) and Mineral Resources (43.1% share of Mt Marion), could end up as larger lithium producers, as well as have a lithium conversion business. Perhaps Chris Reed sees more profits in being a lithium processor (converter), rather than a lithium miner, or at least wants to capture more of the profit from their product. The recent Galaxy Resources deal securing 50% higher spodumene prices has moved significantly towards equalizing the profit share between miner and processor.

Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF)

On November 29, Galaxy announced: "First run grades are coming in higher and mica content lower" for their Mt Cattlin production, and "with the first shipment to customers anticipated by the end of December 2016."

On December 14, Galaxy dropped some huge news. They announced, "120,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate sold for 2017 delivery at US$905/t (FOB Esperance) for 6% Li2O." (NB: US$830 per tonne FOB, minimum 5.5% Li2O). That's about a 50% increase in pricing. The stock popped up 12% on the news. All lithium spodumene miners should soon benefit, especially those currently producing.

Investors can view an excellent interview with CEO Anthony Tse here, courtesy of airconditioner on the HotCopper site. Thanks AC and AT.

You can read more on my latest article on Galaxy Resources here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - An upgrade to the Mt Cattlin mineral resource.

H2 2016 - Commencing project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida.

Early-mid 2017 - Earnings announcements from Mt Cattlin.

H1 2017 - Work on DFS for James Bay, Canada.

2017 - Mt Cattlin production ramp up to at least 160ktpa. This will significantly increase earnings. Also, Galaxy has AUD 214 million in unused tax losses, so it is unlikely to pay any income tax for a few years.

Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) (OTC:ALTAF)

Last month I reported on the deal wherein Altura secured a 19.9% equity partner Shaanxi J&R Optimum Energy. Altura is now in the process of issuing shares, and receiving the AU$41.6m (less costs). Added to previous cash monies raised, Altura will have around AU$50m to commence mine construction in 2017.

You can read more on my latest article on Altura Mining here, or read their November 2016 company presentation here. Certainly the IRR of 58% is attractive, and with such a low start up CapEx and project payback period of just 1.8 years it looks a bargain. Especially for a lithium miner likely to come online late 2017 or early 2018.

No new news for the month of December.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Final mining statutory approvals expected as they already have their grant of mining lease.

Q1 2017 - Construction of the mine planned to start and expected to take just 11 months.

1H 2017 - Announcements regarding the balance of funding, with ~$AU50m already raised (total mine CapEx is AU$140m).

Late 2017 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) (OTC:PILBF)

On December 16, Pilbara Minerals announced, "Lithium Australia advises re-commencement of Sileach™ pilot plant testing on Pilbara Minerals Limited spodumene concentrates." Lithium Australia's (NYSEARCA:LIT) Adrian Griffin says; "Sileach is the only hydrometallurgical process capable of recovering lithium from spodumene. The ability to achieve that without roasting, is a big step forward for Lithium Australia, and more broadly, the lithium industry." You can read more on lithium extraction techniques here.

You can read more on my latest article on Pilbara Minerals here, and their latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Environmental approval, grant of mining proposal (mine lease and native title already granted), and project financing announcements.

1H 2017 - Mine construction to begin.

Late 2017 - Commence lithium production.

Nemaska Lithium (TSX:NMX) (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On November 29, Nemaska Lithium reported, "that it has obtained issuance of its first United States patent (US 9,382,126) that describes its proprietary process of preparing lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate using membrane electrolysis."

On December 1, Nemaska Lithium announced, "following the completion of the summer 2016 definition diamond drilling campaign, an updated mineral resource estimate has been completed. The results "saw the measured and indicated open pit resource increase to 36.620 Mt at an average grade of 1.48% Li 2 O." And, "the company is currently preparing a National Instrument 43-101 format updated Feasibility Study on the Whabouchi project, which will include the updated mineral resource estimate."

On December 6, Nemaska Lithium announced, "it is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Solactive Global Lithium Index which is tracked by the Global X Lithium ETF."

On December 12, Nemaska announced their "phase 1 lithium production plant was on schedule and on budget. Once in operation, Nemaska Lithium expects to run the phase 1 plant on a 24 hour/7 day a week schedule starting in Q1 2017 at a production rate of 435 tons per year lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). The first shipment of lithium hydroxide produced from Johnson Matthey Battery Materials (JMBM) lithium sulphate is expected Q1 2017."

Certainly a busy month for Nemaska, and 2017 will be a critical year for them. You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements. Mine and plant construction.

Critical Elements (TSXV:CRE) (OTCQX:CRECF)

On November 29, Critical Elements announced: "Critical Elements appoints ex Rockwood Lithium CEO (Dr Steffen Haber) as President". Very positive news for Critical Elements as it shows Dr Haber believes Critical Elements will be a success, and it adds a wealth of lithium mining experience to their team.

I was also recently reminded that Critical Elements have the copper-nickel-cobalt Nisk property as part of their extensive portfolio.

You can read more on my latest article on Critical Elements here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Feasibility Study (FS) results. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% offtake, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements.

2019 - Production is expected to begin.

Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC) (OTCQX:LACDF)

No news for the month of December for Lithium Americas. SQM have (as mentioned in the SQM news) confirmed their commitment to rapidly progressing their Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project towards 50ktpa production. 2017 is looking like being a busy year for them.

You can read more on my latest article on Lithium Americas here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - PFS for Lithium Nevada.

1H 2017 - FS, financing, and construction commencing at Cauchari-Olaroz are expected. The first production stage will be 25,000 tons per year, with stage 2 adding an additional 25,000 tons per year.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Lithium X (TSXV:LIX) (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF)

No news this month from Lithium X, however they do have a recent investor presentation you can view here. They give some updates on their Sal de Los Angeles project in Argentina, including plans for an "initial ponding facility aims for 2,500tpa LCE with option to move to 5,000tpa LCE once the project is cash flow positive for a full 12-month period." Page 19, gives an excellent project timeline through to 2018.

You can read more on my latest article on Lithium X here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2017 - PFS for Sal de Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal de Los Angeles.

1H 2017 - Drill results at Clayton Valley.

Q3 2017 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal de Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15ktpa.

Bacanora Minerals (OTC:BCRMF) (TSXV:BCN)

In December two analyst firms came out with buy ratings on Bacanora. Numis Securities Ltd gave a price target of US$1.61, and Liberum Capital gave a price target of US$1.49. Plenty of upside given the stock is currently trading at US$1.06.

On December 20, Bacanora announced that "they were now in advanced talks with a potential Asian offtake customer."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Feasibility Study in the summer of 2017.

Neo Lithium (OTC:NTTHF) (TSXV:NLC)

On December 12, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium discovers significant extension of the high-grade northern target at the (Tres Quebradas) 3Q project." And "the results suggest a doubling in the surface footprint of the northern reservoir down to a depth of approximately 100 meters." CEO Waldo Perez said "the final geophysical survey results on the 3Q project are very impressive and encouraging. These results indicate that the highest-grade lithium zone is extensive and deep, generating a much larger target than originally anticipated." The company also states: "Recent exploration results indicate a high-grade lithium target (895 mg/l average lithium concentration) in the northern portion of the salar complex with a footprint extending for approximately 20 km by 5 km, and with the combined lowest magnesium and sulphate impurities in the industry." Great news for Neo Lithium.

I would not be surprised if we see a takeover offer for Neo Lithium in 2017, as they have a great resource and a low market cap of just CAD 68m.

Pure Energy (OTCQB:PEMIF, CVE:PE)

On November 28, Pure Energy reported, "Pure Energy confirms high lithium values in claystone sampling program on Glory claims in Clayton Valley Nevada." And, "the sampling program returned some of the highest lithium rock samples yet reported in Nevada."

We can expect some resource estimates soon. Insider Financial wrote a good piece on Pure Energy in December that you can read here.

European Metals (OTCPK:MNTCF, ASX:EMH, AIM:EMH)

On December 13, European Metals announced, "the successful manufacture of >99.5% pure lithium carbonate using an industry proven, sodium sulphate roast-based flow-sheet from mica-concentrate from the Cinovec Project."

Upcoming catalysts include:

PFS expected early 2017.

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$24.75

LIT was up 2.2% for the month, and up 22.5% for the past year. The fund currently trades at a P/E of 23.49.

LIT chart - 2011 to December 2016

(Source: Nasdaq)

Conclusion

Lithium demand remained very strong and pricing extremely robust with Galaxy Resources announcing an approximate 50% price increase to US$905/tonne for 6% lithium spodumene.

EVs are still growing rapidly and the ICE car companies are all planning EVs, including Volswagen's plan to have a 373 mile (597 km) range EV by 2020. That should push the average amount of lithium per EV up significantly. Meanwhile energy storage is also growing very rapidly from a low base, up around 100% in 2016.

As usual, all comments are welcome, and if you have some lithium miner news from November that I have not covered, feel free to add it in along with a link.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALBERMARLE (ALB), OROCOBRE (ASX:ORE), GALAXY RESOURCES (ASX:GXY), PILBARA MINERALS (ASX:PLS), LITHIUM AMERICAS (TSX:LAC), LITHIUM X (TSXV:LIX), ALTURA MINING (ASX:AJM), CRITICAL ELEMENTS (TSXV:CRE), CRYSTAL PEAK MINERALS (TVXV:CPM) (OTCQX:CPMMF), INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:ILC), SAYONA MINING (ASX:SYA), NEO LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:NLC).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.