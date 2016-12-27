Oil Supermajor Total S.A. Shows Potential For Investors

At the same time, Total S.A. has been significantly reducing its costs. This, combined with the oil recovery potential, should significantly help Total S.A.'s future earnings.

Total S.A. anticipates that the oil markets and the natural gas markets will both recover in the coming years. This will leave huge room for Total S.A.'s production to grow.

Total S.A. has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash. While the company's stock price is 70% of its pre-crash highs it offers a respectable dividend.

Even with Total S.A.'s stock price recovery of almost 25% from its January 2016 lows, Total S.A.'s stock price is still noticeably below the company's pre-crash highs. However, despite these difficulties, Total S.A. continues to offer investors a respectable dividend of more than 5% and has strong growth potential. Combining these things, we will see how Total S.A. is a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) is a French multinational integrated oil and gas company and one of the seven 'Supermajor' oil companies in the world. The company has a market cap of just under $125 billion and currently offers investors an annual dividend of more than $6 billion or 5.4%. As a supermajor, Total S.A. focuses on the entire crude oil and natural gas business along with businesses in chemical manufacturing and solar power.

Click to enlarge

Total S.A. Tanker - Fortune Dot Com

Total S.A. has had a difficult time since the start of the 2014 oil crash. The company's stock price peaked in mid-2014 at just under $75 per share. From that point, the company's stock price crashed down to a January 2016 low of just over $40 per share. From that point, Total S.A.'s stock price has recovered by 25%. Despite that recovery, Total S.A.'s stock price is still 70% of the company's pre-crash price. At the same time, Total S.A. has continued to offer investors its very respectable dividend. As we will see, Total S.A. is a strong investment at the present time.

Total S.A. Market Outlook

Now that we have an introduction to Total S.A. including the company's recent stock price performance, it is now time to discuss Total S.A.'s outlook for the oil markets which are currently going through a difficult crash.

Click to enlarge

Total S.A. Oil Market Outlook - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

Total S.A. is having to deal with a short-term oversupply in the oil markets. The oil glut first began in late-2014 and peaked in 2015 with a supply surplus of several million barrels per day. However, oil supply has been dropping as a result of the crash and falling capex. As a result, by the end of 2016, Total S.A. anticipates that the oil supply and demand market will recover. At this point, it should only be a matter of time before oil prices recover.

And in the long run, after a recovery in the oil demand, the oil market should recover. From 2015 to 2020, not only should demand grow, but a 5% decline in production from existing fields will result in a significant need for new oil supply. As a result, we can see that from 2015 to 2020, the oil markets will need 25 million barrels a day of new supply. A significant portion of this supply can come from Total S.A..

Click to enlarge

Total S.A. Natural Gas Outlook - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

At the same time, along with the difficulties in the oil markets and a long-term recovery, natural gas prices have had a difficult time. Starting in 2013, Asian spot and NBP natural gas prices have dropped significantly. HH natural gas prices have also had an incredibly difficult time, with these prices bottoming out in early 2016 at 50% below their previous highs.

However, natural gas prices and markets have incredibly room to grow. From 2020 to 2025, natural gas demand is anticipated to grow by 2% annually. On top of a 3% annual decline in existing natural gas fields, that means that roughly ~900 billion cubic meters in new natural gas supplies will need to be found.

While some of this will come from sanctioned projects, and some will come from shale, there will still be significant additional natural gas resources required. This is another place where Total S.A. has room to expand.

Total S.A. Oil Market Reactions

Now that we have an introduction to Total S.A., including a detailed understanding of the company's outlook for the market, which it expects to recover significantly, it is now time to discuss Total S.A.'s reactions to the difficult oil environment.

Click to enlarge

Total S.A. Operating Expense Savings - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

Total S.A. is significantly increasing its operating expense savings. The company anticipates that its savings will grow from $1.5 billion achieved in 2015 to more than $2.4 billion in 2016, all the way to $4 billion in 2018. Even in the face of a difficult oil environment, which it expects will recover, Total S.A. is focused on saving every dollar it can. When oil prices recover, these savings will translate to increased earnings for investors in Total S.A..

Click to enlarge

Total S.A. Capex and Upstream Spending - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

At the same time, Total S.A. has been decreasing its capex to save on its earnings in the immediate term. Total S.A.'s 2016 capex was $18-19 billion and the company anticipates that this will decrease to an average of $15-17 billion from 2017 to 2020. This means that on average, Total S.A. will save approximately $10 billion over this four year time period compared to 2016 capex.

At the same time, Total S.A.'s upstream costs, in terms of $ require to produce oil, have been dropping. The company's upstream costs, which increased and then stayed fairly consistent throughout the last oil crash, have already fallen by 30%. Even without a further fall in upstream costs, Total S.A. will be able to continue finding oil on the cheap. That means with a lower capex, Total S.A. will be able to find the same amount of oil as before.

Total S.A. Earnings

Now that we have an introduction to Total S.A. including a discussion of the company's market outlook and a discussion of the company's reactions to a crash in the oil markets, it is now time to finish up by discussing Total S.A.'s earnings.

Click to enlarge

Total S.A. Cash Flow Growth - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

Total S.A.'s downstream earnings have increased significantly from 2012 to 2016. This increase in cash flow means that Total S.A.'s downstream business alone has approximately $8 billion in annual cash flow. Given Total S.A.'s total market cap, that means Total S.A.'s market cap to cash flow ratio from its downstream business is just 15. This shows the value of Total S.A.'s downstream business.

At the same time, while total S.A.'s upstream business have had a difficult time, the company's cash flow has been continuing to improve. Total S.A. anticipates that its cash flow from new projects in 2017 will grow from $2-3 billion in 2017 to more than $7 billion in 2020 at oil prices of just $60 per barrel. These are significant upstream earnings in the face of a mild recovery in oil prices from their present level.

This shows Total S.A.'s incredible growth potential and how the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Click to enlarge

Total S.A. Earnings and Spending Potential - Total S.A. Investor Presentation

At the same time, past the company's recent project startups, Total S.A. continues to have impressive growth potential that will continue to support the company's long-term rewards for investors.

Total S.A. had total adjusted net income of $4 billion. Given the company's present market cap, this means that Total S.A. is trading at a P/E ratio of just 30. While this P/E ratio is slightly above the market average, especially for oil companies that generally trade at a lower P/E ratio, Total S.A.'s downcycle earnings potential is incredibly strong. More so, this points to how strong Total S.A.'s earnings will be once the market recovers.

And Total S.A. isn't allowing market difficulties to be an excuse for low earnings. The company has continued to achieve a very impressive 10% return on equity. This return on equity beats all of the company's peers. And the company is using this return in the form of strong upstream production growth at 5% annually.

This means that in the future, Total S.A.'s earnings will likely continue to grow backed by the company's strong usage of equity during the crash.

Conclusion

Total S.A. has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the market crash. Even with the company's stock price recovery from its January 2016 lows, the company's stock price is still 70% of its pre-crash highs. Despite these difficulties, Total S.A. continues to offer investors a very respectable dividend of 5.4%. At the same time, Total S.A. has incredible future growth potential.

Total S.A. has been taking a number of impressive investment decisions since the start of the market crash. The company has been saving a significant amount of cash and increasing production. The company has managed to decrease its capex while increasing production. As a result, Total S.A.'s earnings will continue to grow rapidly.

This earnings potential combined with Total S.A.'s dividend shows why the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.