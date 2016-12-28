Bitcoin And Gold - The Trend Continues

On Nov. 30, Seeking Alpha published a piece that I wrote titled "Bitcoin Might Be A Better Investment Than Gold." In that piece I outlined the reasons why I thought that Bitcoin would outperform the yellow metal. The day that piece appeared, gold was trading at around $1175 per ounce and Bitcoin was at the $742 level.

I received over 100 spirited comments on that particular article. I got everything from comments saying that the article was "the dumbest thing I've ever heard" (that was the first comment) to "You make excellent sense in your analysis." Needless to say, both gold and Bitcoin evoke a tremendous amount of both opinion and emotion.

I have sparred over the past year or so with many Bitcoin devotees about the futures of the cryptocurrency. I have sparred with many gold bugs over the decades as I am an agnostic when it comes to the yellow metal, I love to trade gold and often move from short to long and back again. Many gold bugs view this as heresy as for them, the yellow metal is the only valuable asset that reflects true global economic fundamentals and is the ultimate safe harbor in times of crisis. When gold moves lower, many of the most vocal gold devotees cry manipulation. When the price appreciates they tend to adopt a "see, I told you so" attitude.

I have discovered that a faction of the Bitcoin generation is as passionate about their cryptocurrency as the diehard gold bugs are about the yellow metal. To me, until all hell breaks loose in the world, they are both just trading sardines and the prices move around all over the place. In less than one month since I wrote that piece on the yellow metal and the global computer-based currency, the two assets have continued on their merry trends, Bitcoin has moved higher and gold has declined in value.

Gold near recent lows

Gold has had a tough time since Election night when it rose to $1341 per ounce on the nearby February COMEX futures contract.

As the daily chart highlights, the price has declined another forty bucks since my November 30 article and reached a low of $1124.30 on December 15. Gold was trading at the $1140 per ounce level on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The monthly chart for gold is particularly ugly. After making a bearish key reversal trading pattern in November, the yellow and rare metal appears that it will follow through on the downside in December. At $1140 per ounce gold will still register a gain of over 7.5% in 2016 but that pales in comparison with Bitcoin both in the long and short term.

Bitcoin hits $900

Meanwhile, gold has declined by over 15% since election night on Nov. 8. That night the price of Bitcoin stood at around the $710 level.

Click to enlarge As of Dec. 27, Bitcoin was above $927 after reaching a high of $938.13 the same day, the highest level since late 2013 and not far off a record level. Bitcoin is up over 30.6% since election night and is up by way over 100% in 2016. The cyrpotcurrency has outperformed gold dramatically both since the election and over the course of the year that will end this week.

Alternative versus cyber currencies

Both gold and Bitcoin are alternative means of exchange however, at this point the cryptocurrency might have more utility than the yellow metal. More and more merchants around the globe are accepting Bitcoin as a means of payment. It is very rare indeed for transactions to include a mechanism for payment in gold metal.

Gold is old school, perhaps as old school as it gets. The yellow metal has been a symbol of wealth for thousands of years. Bitcoin is new school, a child of the computer era and millennial generation seeking a global means of exchange that transcends governmental influences. In countries like China, Bitcoin offers a method to move wealth into a form that can move around the world without restriction. While many will argue that the cryptocurrency could present problems when it comes to computer hacking or other cyber threats, the price appreciation is a testament to the fact that demand is on the rise.

Traditional currencies have been moving with gold and Bitcoin since the U.S. election and the dollar has moved into a new zone, the highest level on the dollar index futures contract in over a decade and a half.

The dollar breaks out

The U.S. currency began its ascent in May 2014 from 78.93 on the dollar index.

As the monthly chart of the dollar index shows, it took the greenback ten months to rally from under 79 to the 100 level. After a twenty-month period of consolidation that kept the greenback in a range of 92-100 the dollar broke higher after the U.S. election and now stands at the 103 level on the nearby March dollar index futures contract.

The inverse relationship between the dollar and gold has fostered a lower price for the yellow metal. The first interest rate hike of 2016 on Dec. 14 and an indication that three more could be coming in 2017 from the Federal Reserve did not do gold any favors. Additionally, gold made its 2016 in July at the $1387 per ounce level, the same month that the bond market in the U.S. turned lower and longer-term rates began to increase. Gold is fighting a higher dollar and rising U.S. interest rates and it is losing the battle. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is ignoring the dollar strength and has emerged as the anti-dollar, for now.

Bitcoin rather than gold is the anti-dollar

Bitcoin is a very useful currency for those living in China, Russia, Venezuela, Brazil or any nation where local currency is subject by tight governmental controls or where currency volatility and inflationary pressures cause the value of paper government-issued currencies to fluctuate in a wild fashion.

Gold used to be the asset of choice during periods of uncertainty and it was for many centuries a vehicle for flight capital. After all, ten ounces of gold is currently the equivalent of 114 one hundred dollar bills. However, when stored on a wallet on laptop, iPad or even a small mobile phone, the possibilities for the utility of Bitcoin transcend gold's when it comes to flight capital.

One of the reasons that the price of Bitcoin has taken off like a rocket ship, more than doubling since last year at this time, is that the market is so small and thin. With only 21 million Bitcoins and a total market capitalization of $19.5 billion the potential for more gains, assuming there are no more Mount Gox type issues, means that there could be a lot more upside for the cryptocurrency in 2017.

Bitcoin has emerged as the anti-dollar alternative for many around the world over the course of 2016. While gold has lost a bit of its luster since July, Bitcoin has powered forward and it approaching its all-time peak price. I summed up my November 30 piece by writing, "I continue to believe that gold will struggle and Bitcoin will move higher as the world will reject low interest rate central bank policies of recent years and embrace technology."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.