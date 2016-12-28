Regulatory Upheaval In 2017

The election of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United State of America will have a profound effect on markets across all asset classes in the weeks, months and years to come. During his campaign, President Trump rallied against excessive regulation that stands in the way of American business.

Over recent years, one regulation after another has presented increasing challenges for businesses operating in the U.S. when it comes to competition for business around the world. On the energy and manufacturing front, agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency caused the cost of goods sold and production costs of many commodities and goods produced in the U.S. to rise as compliance costs skyrocketed. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 changed the way Wall Street operated. The Act created new verticals within banks and financial institutions centered on interpretation of the statute. The result of Dodd-Frank was a decline in many entrepreneurial endeavors and an increase in the legal and regulatory compliance staffing in the interest of protecting against systemic risks and monitoring the institutions that had become too big to fail.

On January 20, 2017 when Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office, there is likely to be a dramatic change in the regulatory environment in the United States. Leading up to Inauguration day, President-elect Trump has already signaled the many changes under foot with his nominations for cabinet secretaries and those who will head agencies in Washington D.C. Last week, the appointment of Carl Icahn as the incoming President's special advisor on regulation raised many eyebrows and attracted a fair amount of criticism but it should not have. Mr. Icahn is probably in one of the best positions to advocate for the overall efficiency of businesses operating inside the U.S. when it comes to the regulatory environment and the good of the nation's economy.

Carl Icahn gets the nod

Carl Icahn was an early supporter of the President-elect. Mr. Icahn has been a rare breed of activist investor a course of decades. While he has earned himself billions, his investments have always been in the interest of shareholders who depend on company management to focus on their main responsibility which is to increase the return on shareholder investment.

I have read some criticisms about the appointment of Mr. Icahn as the regulatory adviser to the incoming President. Some political and financial analysts have written that Mr. Icahn in the role as a regulatory activist amount to the fox watching the hen house. However, I would argue that his appointment is not only appropriate but he will be an effective spokesman offering wise counsel to the administration when it comes to revamping regulation to make American business flourish and cutting waste within the regulatory regimes that currently exist in Washington.

In an interview last week on CNBC, Mr. Icahn stressed the need for accountability by those running U.S. companies. He was particularly critical of CEO's who show up at a company for a couple of years, collect hundreds of millions in pay packages and go off to play golf for the rest of their lives leaving shareholders to foot the bill for their actions. Their pay packages rather than what is best for shareholders often drives CEO behavior.

Mr. Icahn has sat on many corporate boards over the years and his expertise is cutting the fat that eats into shareholder returns. When it comes to the current regulatory environment, I cannot think of any person more qualified to identify issues that stymy U.S. business than a businessman who made billions for himself and his investors. In his role as a special advisor on regulation, Mr. Icahn will likely advise the President's economic team as to where to cut waste and which regulations are impeding the growth of the U.S. economy. Perhaps the easiest place to start will be in the new President's backyard in Washington D.C.

Cut government waste- Combine the CFTC and SEC

The number of employees in regulatory agencies in the nation's capital is enormous. When it comes to some of these agencies, regulatory oversight overlaps and not only creates waste but confusion leading to effective rules for markets.

The Dodd-Frank Act expanded the powers of the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The SEC has around 4000 employees while the CFTC employs around 500 staff. The SEC is the regulatory agency when it comes to financial markets but the CFTC handles not only commodity but also futures contracts on financial instruments. The Senate Banking Committee is the liaison with the SEC but it is the Agriculture Committee that has oversight responsibilities for the CFTC.

Implementation of Dodd-Frank, clearing over-the-counter transactions and other areas where supervision of financial and futures markets have overlapped has created a less than efficient environment for regulation in the nation's capital. A combination of the two agencies would likely streamline the regulatory process while saving taxpayer millions. While commissioners at the combined agency would likely come from the financial as well as the commodity worlds, consistency, efficiency and economies of scale would be created by a combination of both regulatory agencies into one. Many of the power granted to the SEC and CFTC in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis were an overreaction that did more harm than good to the U.S. economy.

The Volker rule is too rigid

I do not think anyone, Democrat or Republic, believes that addressing systemic risks that exist in markets and financial institutions is a bad thing. In fact, it was long overdue. Clearing swap transactions, in a similar fashion to futures transactions through a clearing house, has tremendous benefit when it comes to avoiding the types of meltdowns witnessed in 2008 in the mortgage-backed securities and credit default swap markets. One of the resulting concepts born of the crisis was the Volker Rule.

Part of Dodd-Frank, the rule restricts banks from making certain types of "speculative investments" that do not benefit customers. There is a tremendous amount of conjecture surrounding the Volker rule. In the world of commodities, the concept has caused many banks to exit the physical commodities business when it comes to production and logistical investments. Before 2010, many of the major financial institutions in the U.S. made investments in raw material output, pipelines, storage and warehousing facilities and other areas of the commodities business to compliment derivatives trading when it comes to servicing customers in the U.S. and around the world. The essence of the Volker rule caused most of the institutions to sell their interests in commodity assets to companies away from the shores of the United States. Many of the buyers came from Switzerland and Asia. The sale of the assets resulted in three major problems for the U.S.

First and foremost, understanding the flows of raw materials around the globe is a national security issue for the U.S. and other nations around the globe. The departure of many physical commodities businesses decreased transparency for U.S. security agencies like the FBI and CIA. Second, businesses that depart the U.S. do not feed the tax base of the nation. Chasing businesses away from American shores amounts to forfeiting revenue. Finally, the U.S. is the richest nation in the world with the largest economy; China is number two but is fast approaching the U.S. as the Asian nation has a population that is more than four times larger. China is the most influential consumer of raw materials in the world and as a result of the threat of the Volker Rule some commodity businesses previously operated inside of the U.S. has moved offshore and control has been ceded to the Chinese.

Wild speculation by banks in the interest of profits is an activity that is a no-no and could lead to dangerous consequences. However, the Volker Rule is far too rigid and the unintended consequences could increase a whole host of risks for the United States in the years and decades ahead.

Energy independence depends on smart regulation

President-elect Trump has argued that the energy independence is an imperative for the United States. When it comes to government regulations over recent years, many rules have thwarted the energy potential of the nation by increasing compliance costs which translates into a higher cost and less competitive energy industry. Energy regulation needs to walk a fine line between protecting the environment and protecting the interests of the nation from producers around the globe who could hold the U.S. hostage as they did in the late 1970s. However, over recent years, technology has led to massive discoveries of natural gas and crude oil in shale regions around the nation. The regulations surrounding extracting the energy from the crust of the earth have become so onerous on companies that the cost of producing a barrel of oil or a cubic foot of gas became prohibitive when compared to other producers around the world. Higher production costs put the United States at a disadvantage to the rest of the world therefore increasing U.S. reliance on other cheaper production from outside its borders.

Mr. Trump has made several nominations that are likely to lead to a wholesale change in energy regulations in the U.S. The Energy Secretary in the new administration will be former Texas Governor Rick Perry, from the biggest energy producing state in the nation. Trump's selection for the head of the Environmental Protection Agency is Scott Pruitt, the current Attorney General of the state of Oklahoma. Pruitt has a long history of suing the agency he was nominated to head when it comes to less regulations and more favorable treatment for oil and gas producers. The appointment of Mr. Icahn is also a sign that energy regulations will change dramatically. The activist investor has had many investments in the oil and gas business and has been a staunch advocate for smarter and more efficient rules for the energy businesses in the United States.

Regulators can protect against bad behavior and systemic risk while supporting business at the same time

We are on the verge of the biggest upheaval in regulations in perhaps our lifetimes. Regulators are critical when it comes to understanding, watching for and punishing bad behavior from certain market actors in all businesses. However, the vast majority of American businesses are good corporate citizens and the current regulatory environment not only restricts their businesses but punishes them for the bad deeds of a few.

The regulatory environment in Washington, D.C., in recent years has created an overwhelming sense that businesses work for and report to the regulators. As we move forward to 2017, it is becoming clear that the new regulatory regime that the administration is constructing will work to support and enhance business, providing additional strength to the U.S. economy by increasing both jobs and tax revenues. The job of the regulator is to foster business growth and profits while protecting against bad actors and systemic risks like witnessed in 2008. Get ready for regulatory upheaval in 2017, business is going to change dramatically in the United States and regulation will become a friend rather than foe. The regulatory moves made in the lead up to the inauguration of the forty-fifth President will lower the production cost of U.S. energy and hopefully will bring back some of the lost commodity flows to our shores. While some are criticizing the appointment of Carl Icahn as an advisor on regulations I say bring it on. The President-elect could not have made a wiser choice picking a person who has a wealth of knowledge and experience and a long history as a shareholder advocate, isn't that what the U.S. needs when it comes to advocating for its citizens and taxpayers?

From an investor's perception, the cost of doing business is going down in 2017 and that is good news for all U.S. energy producers and others involved in raw material production.

