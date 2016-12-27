Gauging Facebook's Performance In 2017

Facebook has been one of the best performers on the equity market since 2012, but perhaps its gains will be limited in the near future.

Full disclosure, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been good to me. I've documented my position here on Seeking Alpha numerous times and even doubled down a few quarters ago because I was optimistic that the company would produce a positive return. This is one of the best tech companies out there with massive top and bottom-line growth, robust cash flow, and great multi-time horizon growth opportunities. Unfortunately, with all of that comes high expectations. We're about to head into the new year and it's quite difficult to project just how well Facebook will do. I can give a probable range based on past performance, but we're starting to get into uncertain territory and, with that, more risk. Therefore, I'm exiting my position and putting the capital to work elsewhere.

Evaluating Risk/Reward

Rather than focusing on catalysts this time around, I'd like to look at Facebook's risk/reward situation. One's entire portfolio is a function of risk and reward and it's good to keep that in mind such that you don't overextend your capital. Facebook, since its public inception, has returned hundreds of percent in capital gains to patient investors. It was rocky for nearly a year, but the year 2013 began a historic uptrend. Since that point in time, Facebook's share price has continued to go up, receiving large boosts from quarterly earnings reports. It has been an ideal core holdings in a portfolio since 2012, as seen below.

Yet, when can stocks like this lose steam? I can't turn to leverage or balance sheet issues, because there simply are none. Rather, technology stocks with high expectations often see some sort of pullback and that's my fear with this stock in 2017. When this company stops living up to expectations, you get an occurrence like what you've seen in the past two months. The stock is now down about 10% from its 52-week (and all-time) high, which is a sizable dip for investors that took a position in the company at the beginning of Q4.

A Confluence Of Optimism

Take a look at Street ratings for FB. About 88% of analysts are rating the stock a buy, with lofty price targets well into the $150s. Boutique research shops like Pivotal Research are even giving it a price target of $175. The average implied upside is just around 30%, which would almost undoubtedly outperform the broader equity market on a next 12 months basis. But, if you only listened to these analysts, you'd have a warped view of the company because the dip that has occurred over the past two months would make no sense.

Think about this one-sided trade from a different perspective. When you observe small, developmental-stage biotech companies that have a few drugs in their pipeline, you often look to see who has bought the name and, ask yourself, of those individuals, are any of them large hedge funds or major investors? The problem with some of those companies is that the float may be entirely bought up, leaving minimal chance for efficacy if trial data comes back positive, but a large room to fall if the data is poor.

High expectations, in my opinion, are a recipe for disaster. The thing is that Facebook may not even necessarily do anything wrong. Their reports will just eventually miss expectations, despite showing still very strong growth rates. For example, this year, we saw ad revenue growth (YoY) retract from 63% in Q2 to 59% in Q3. If analysts keep expecting above 55% quarterly growth in ad revenue then, at some point, the stock is going to crash and burn. Perhaps you're seeing that now, indicated by the stock moving under its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. On the other hand, perhaps this is just a temporary setback, analyst expectations will come down considerably, and investors buy this dip heavily when we get into the new year.

I try to think about this company more holistically, but it's difficult. In the current standing, two scenarios are possible. The stock is currently trading at $118 and change, having rallied a few points up from its $114 lows just a few weeks ago. The current level is a sharp reduction from the pre-election highs, but a broad sell-off in tech has caused the stock to trend lower. In the first scenario, January buying benefits Facebook and the stock trades up higher. The second scenario, and obviously, a bit more of a pessimistic one, is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. That the company's high expectations and other problems (which I'll get to) join together to push the stock down as institutional investors look to allocate capital to more yield-friendly names.

Financial Optimism

I was reading Credit Suisse's outlook on the company and I'm honestly seeing nothing but positive reinforcement. The estimates for this company make it seem perfect. Look below - nothing but strong improvements in EPS projected over the next two years, with substantial growth rates applied to sales and EBITDA. Additionally, the valuation that everyone was so concerned about when this company was first going public is on track to settle at a P/E below that of the S&P 500.

Year 2016E 2017E 2018E EPS $4.86 $5.97 $7.55 P/E 31.5x 25.4x 20.0x Revenue $26.9B $36.4B $45.8B EBITDA $17.3B $22.9B $29.2B Click to enlarge

Source: Derived From Credit Suisse Research Report

These financial statistics are incredibly optimistic. CS is expecting FB to reduce its P/E by nearly five to six turns each year through 2018, when most companies can't do that over a five-year period. Perhaps, Facebook is special? And perhaps not. Getting caught in a web of high expectations is ill-advised.

The other problem that I'm having with this company is that it has created something bigger than itself. Governments are calling on Facebook and its suite of applications to monitor bullying activity, terrorist activity, etc. Any shortfall in this realm casts a poor light on it. Is it Facebook's fault? No, not at all but, it's certainly not a reason that entices investors to buy more. Here are five instances in Q4 that have shown us that the company has created a slew of externalities as the product of being so big:

Nov. 4 - Facebook and several other social media networks are blocked in Turkey

Nov. 8 - Facebook pauses WhatsApp data sharing in the UK over protection issues

Nov. 16 - Facebook suspends WhatsApp data collection throughout Europe

Nov. 16 - Miscalculated metrics pose a threat to real earnings

Nov. 20 - Allegations of fake news cause Facebook to take action

To provide you with a caveat, back in Q2, I wrote an article digesting this company's 10-year roadmap, in which monetization potential was presented center stage, as well as revenue diversification. Seems like the best thing a company could do is be overly confident about its growth over the next decade. That's the problem. I'd honestly prefer it to be much less transparent and slowly unveil future ventures because now everyone has an expectation about where this company is headed. Is this roadmap a good thing? Sure there's massive potential for monetization on the WhatsApp and Messenger platforms, as well as further earnings potential from Instagram. Except, what happens if the timeline is off? What happens if VR/AR aren't producing enough income relative to Street expectations? What happens if there are limitations on future AI and connectivity such that the company doesn't achieve its goals?

Conclusion

Err on the side of caution is one of the best pieces of advice I have ever received. It's so easy to look at the data presented by analysts and say, "I've got to buy now." It's perfectly acceptable to stop and think, "Did I miss my chance?" The stock has rallied hundreds of percentage points and there are other areas in the stock market that offer significant value to investors with much more stability. Favorable risk/reward scenarios exist elsewhere and I'm out until I see expectations adjust. Before you write an angered comment in the comment section, just try to keep an open mind about the risks that this stock presents.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.