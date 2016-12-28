FirstEnergy Solutions Bonds Distressed For A Reason

Background

FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. is a leading energy supplier, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the Northeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. Based in Akron, Ohio, FirstEnergy Solutions is the competitive subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric utilities, and the unregulated affiliate of Ohio Edison, Toledo Edison, The Illuminating Company, Penelec, Met-Ed, Penn Power, West Penn Power, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), Mon Power and Potomac Edison.

Over the past few years, low natural gas prices combined with decreased nuclear subsidies have hurt FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. to the point where the company is in financial distress with bonds trading below 50% of par. While the parent company (FirstEnergy) had taken numerous financial steps to help its FES subsidiary in the past, the business conditions have changed to the point where FE wants out of the competitive business and is no longer willing to provide support for the competitive generation business. For this reason, we must value FES tradeable debt as a standalone company detached from the parent.

Taking a look at recent power plant sales across the country, we can estimate the market value of FirstEnergy Solutions as an enterprise compared to debt outstanding and determine if there is any value for the bonds. Power segments investigated include Natural Gas Fired Plants, Coal Fired Plants, and Nuclear Plants.

Natural Gas Power plant Recent Transactions

Gas Fired Plant Asset Sales Plant Sales MW Net Cash paid $/MW Source Calpine (2016 September) 720 (345 under construction) 390 million USD 541,000 Calpine AEP (2016) 2533 1,822 million USD assuming avg 131,000$/MW for coal plants 718,000 AEP Average 629,500 Click to enlarge

Based on recent transactions, natural gas power plants have been fetching a very healthy $629,500/MW average in 2016. With 674 MW of Natural Gas Power, we can estimate FirstEnergy Solution gas plants to be worth $424 million. That being said, most of those transactions occurred when natural gas prices were below 3$/Mcfe. Taking a look at transactions which occurred when gas prices were above $3.5 per Mcf (as they are today), we can see that gas plants still fetched close to $480,000/MW:

Gas Fired Plant Asset Sales Plant Sales MW Net Cash paid $/MW Source Entergy (2014 December) 1980 948 million USD 480,000 Entergy Average 480,000 Click to enlarge

Using the lower value of $480,000/MW, we can estimate the market value of FirstEnergy Solutions gas power plants to be worth $323 million-$424 million.

Nuclear Power plant Recent Transactions

Nuclear Power Plant Asset Sales Plant Sales MW Net Cash paid $/MW Source New York State (2016 August) ~ 800 110M 137,500 Entergy Click to enlarge

Based on recent transactions, nuclear power plants have been fetching far less compared to similar natural gas power plants with $137,500/MW average in 2016. Furthermore, the only transaction of 2016 occurred after New York state subsidies were passed to guarantee $7 billion for 12 years. While state subsidies are not guaranteed for FES's nuclear power plants, in Pennsylvania, they did get some subsidies in Ohio and are still in discussions with various other stakeholders. With 800 MW of Nuclear Power, we can estimate FirstEnergy Solution Nuclear power plants to be worth$556 million.

Coal Power plant Recent Transactions

Coal Fired Plant Asset Sales Plant Sales MW Net Cash paid $/ MW Source Excelon 3 plants (2012) 2,648 MW 400 million USD 151,000 Exelon Dominion 3 plants (2013) 4,110 MW 472 million USD 111,000 Dominion Average 131,000 Click to enlarge

Coal power plants are similar to nuclear power plants because they have both fallen victim to cheap natural gas, with recent transactions fetching an average of $131,000/MW over the past few years. That being said, gas prices have rallied hard within the past few months and there have been very few coal fired power plant transactions where natural gas prices have averaged above $3.5/mcfe as is the case today. The $3.5 mark is significant because it represents the breakeven point where coal fired generation can compete with natural gas fired generation.

Reconciliation current gas prices vs. 2014-2016 gas prices

Natural Gas Prices Cost to Run Ohio Gas Plant ($/MWh) Cost Coal Plant Source 1.75 12.25 23$/MWh AEP power plant Sale 2.5 17.5 23$/MWh 3 21 23$/MWh 3.5 24.5 23$/MWh Click to enlarge

Should natural gas prices maintain their current price for an extended period of time, FES coal powered generation could easily fetch prices higher than $131,000/MW. While I could not find a power plant sales from 2014-2015 (when gas prices breached $4/mcfe), we can estimate the value of FES's assets by applying the discount from natural gas power plants (629.5/480) to coal. This raises the value of coal powered generation to $171,000/MW from $131,000/MW, bringing FES coal fired business to $849 million.

Summing it all up

FirstEnergy Solutions Value Per Megawatt (sub $3.5 natural gas case) Type Mw Value / MW (Million USD) Value Nuclear 4048 0.1375 556.6 Coal 4946 0.131 647.926 Gas 674 0.6295 424.283 Total Value 1628.809 Click to enlarge

FirstEnergy Solutions Value Per Megawatt (above $3.5 natural gas case) Type Mw Value / MW (Million USD) Value Nuclear 4048 0.1375 556.6 Coal 4946 0.171 849 Gas 674 0.48 323 Total Value 1728.6 Click to enlarge

Since FirstEnergy Solutions has $425.9 million of secured debt, that leaves $1,200-$1,300 million in enterprise value leftover for unsecured. With $2,372 million in total unsecured debt (combined nuclear generation, coal generation, and FES corporate debt) all of the same seniority within the capital structure, that leaves a recovery rate of 50-54% depending on very volatile natural gas prices. Taking into account the lawsuit, we can estimate the bond market value which can be seen in the tables below:

Cheap Natural Gas Expensive Natural gas Scenario 1 Cost (Million USD) Cost (Million USD) Lawsuit Cost (out of 700m) 100 100 Company Valuation 1202.9 1302.7 Leftover for Unsecured 1102.9 1202.7 Unsecured Outstanding 2372.1 2373.1 Unsecured Recovery 46% 51% Scenario 2 Cost (Million USD) Cost (Million USD) Lawsuit 700 700 Company Valuation 1202.9 1302.7 Leftover for Unsecured 502.9 602.7 Unsecured Outstanding 2372.1 2373.1 Unsecured Recovery 21% 25% Scenario 3 Cost (Million USD) Cost (Million USD) Lawsuit 350 350 Company Valuation 1202.9 1302.7 Leftover for Unsecured 852.9 952.7 Unsecured Outstanding 2372.1 2373.1 Unsecured Recovery 36% 40% Click to enlarge

Conclusion

FirstEnergy Solutions bonds are worth 21-51% depending on various litigation outcomes. Things can change if gas prices stay high and companies are able to sell coal power plants at multiples significantly above $171,000, and if nuclear regulations are passed by the state to help troubled power plant assets generate cash. While regulations and higher natural gas prices could help, regulations are too hard to predict and I personally would much rather long the bonds of natural gas producing companies to take advantage of a gas rally instead of the bonds of a heavy coal/nuclear electricity provider such as FES. That being said, FES bonds are still a good investment for those who believe in nuclear energy while having an appetite for risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.