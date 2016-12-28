Boeing Is Likely To Top 800 Deliveries In 2017

At the start of the year, Boeing's (NYSE:BA) shares dropped as the jet maker set a delivery target of 740-745 aircraft, which disappointed investors. With some changes on Boeing's key programs, I want to have a look at what we can expect from Boeing's Commercial Airplanes deliveries in 2017.

Boeing 737

In 2017, Boeing will be hiking the production rate on its Boeing 737 program. The aircraft is one of Boeing's cash cows and therefore rate increases will directly positively impact the bottom line of the program.

The output on the Boeing 737 program will increase from 42 aircraft per month to 47 aircraft per month in 2017. This means that Boeing's output should increase by 60 units.

Simultaneously, Boeing will start delivery of the Boeing 737 MAX, the aircraft should compete with the Airbus A320neo. It will be interesting to see how Boeing will feather the Boeing 737 MAX into the production line.

Boeing did not outline a delivery target yet for 2016 or give a clue on the number of expected deliveries in the first year of the Boeing 737 MAX, but I think the jet maker should be able to devote the increased production capacity to the Boeing 737 MAX. I estimate that the increase in production capacity should lead to a $3B higher revenue on the Boeing 737 program.

Boeing 747

Despite some satisfying order inflow for the Boeing 747 in 2016, the production will remain low in the years to come. This reflects the tough environment on the cargo market. Production rate on the Boeing 747 has been decreased to the bare minimum of 6 aircraft per year. The lower production means a revenue headwind of 0.6B for the Boeing 747 program.

The Boeing 747 drives some cash to Boeing, but the main goal is to keep the line open until the replacement cycle for freighter aircraft kicks in.

Boeing 767

The Boeing 767 output has increased to 2 aircraft per month this year and will further increase to 2.5 aircraft per month in the 4th of quarter of 2017. Part of the production is dedicated to delivery of the KC-46A. The delivery schedule of FedEx (NYSE:FDX), the largest customer for the Boeing 767, suggests that it will take delivery of only 2 Boeing 767 freighters in 2017, while Boeing should deliver 17 aircraft to the US Air Force. On the commercial part of the program, this means a $0.6B headwind, while the contract with the Air Force should result in $3.3B higher revenues. The delivery schedule, however, remains challenging and the Air Force might seek compensation as Boeing has missed its scheduled deadlines.

Boeing 777

The Boeing 777 used to be one of Boeing's most profitable aircraft with high market appeal and Boeing used that to its advantage by increasing the production rate to as high as 100 aircraft per year. This enabled the jet maker to cover up part of the dilutive impact the Boeing 787 had on company earnings and margins. In 2017, however, the rate will be cut to 7 aircraft per month and will be cut even further to 5 aircraft per month in August of the same year.

I estimate that the number of deliveries will be roughly 20 units lower in 2017 leading to a $2.7B headwind on the program.

Boeing 787

The Boeing 787 program has the highest production rate of any wide body aircraft available. In 2016, Boeing delivered 137 aircraft, and for 2017, there are 145 deliveries scheduled. The combination of higher deliveries and more deliveries of the bigger Boeing 787-9 should drive revenues on the program higher by approximately $1.2B.

Conclusion

In 2017, the net effect of changes on the various programs should be positive but only marginal. Revenues on Boeing's commercial program is likely to be more or less flattish, with the Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 programs offsetting lower deliveries on the commercial part of the Boeing 767 program, 747 program and 777 program.

A rough calculation shows that higher deliveries will add only $250 million to Boeing's Commercial Airplanes top line and I expect deliveries to be top 800 deliveries for the first time ever. Compared to the forecasted revenue for 2016 this is a revenue growth of just 0.4%.

The flattish top line supports my view that 2017 will be a year were cutting costs will be predominant to achieve earnings and free cash flow growth.

