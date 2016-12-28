We believe that President-Elect Trump’s focus on lowering taxes, reducing regulation, and accelerating economic growth should reduce the likelihood of tenant defaults.

The Net Lease sector is still relatively small, when you compare the fact that Simon Property Group has a total capitalization of around $86 billion.

The Net Lease REIT sector is my favorite property type and that's actually where I began my career, early in life, as a Net Lease developer.

Nothing But Net Lease

Now, beside hoops, my second passion is also "nothing but net" but in the form of real estate investing.

That's right, the Net Lease REIT sector is my favorite property type and that's actually where I began my career, early in life, as a Net Lease developer.

Back in the day, I used to build stores for companies such as Advance Auto (NYSE:AAP), Blockbuster Video, Hollywood Video, CVS, Eckerd Drug (purchased by Rite Aid), Bi-Lo, Econo Lube n' Tune, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), Outback, Red Lobster, Applebee's, I-HOP, Waffle House, and Dollar General.

Over a twenty-year period, I built over 100 freestanding stores and I sold many of them to high net worth investors looking for stable rent checks. Little did I know that I would become a Net Lease REIT analyst…

Today, the Net Lease sector is exploding and the list of free-standing REITs has grown from a handful to around a dozen. We include 9 "pure play" Net Lease REITs in our research, but you could also include non-traditional REITs such as Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI), MGM Growth (NYSE:MGP), and CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR) as they are all companies that monetize free-standing assets using the sale/leaseback structure. Our "pure play" list is comprised of the following REITs with a combined total capitalization of around $80 billion.

See article on HASI HERE and CORR HERE.

Click to enlarge

Keep in mind, the Net Lease sector is still relatively small, when you compare the fact that Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has a total capitalization of around $86 billion.

However, according to Jones Lang LaSalle:

investor demand continues to rise …and increased desirability for this product type has led activity to gain momentum through the third quarter of 2016. After steadily increasing since 2009, single asset sales have reached the highest of the cycle - up 3.5% year-over-year across sectors."

According to JLL, "after a slowdown in the first half of the year, sale leaseback volumes doubled in the third quarter." Twelve large office transactions over $100 million - including sale/leasebacks by State Farm, Coach (NYSE:COH), and Verizon Wireless (NYSE:VZ) - are responsible for much of the third quarter activity.

JLL explains that "the quality of assets closed and brought to market during the third quarter has increased, evidenced by many assets having stronger lease quality with greater than 10 years of remaining lease term."

Notably the enhanced quality of assets being sold has created a variance in cap rates through the year. Retail cap rates continue compression consistently as a result of private buyers driving up prices.

For REIT 101 Investors: The CAP rate; or capitalization rate, is the relationship of the net operating income (NOI) of the property divided by the sales price or appraised value. So a property with $200K of NOI that sold for $2 Million, sold at a 10 CAP - ($200K divided by $2 Million).

As you can see, cap rates for retail properties have averaged around 6% in 2016 - drugstores have steadily climbed (likely due to the WAG/RAD merger) and banks are up (likely due to a reduction in brick and mortar due to technology). Office cap rates (according to JLL) are flat year over year and industrial cap rates are actually down 58 bps (as illustrated below):

There is little doubt that cap rates will rise as interest rates rise, but as JLL points out, "foreign liquidity in net lease real estate has gained momentum in the industrial sector, with over one-third of industrial acquisitions by foreign buyers."

Net Lease REITs Outperform

The free-standing retail sector has outperformed the broader REIT universe by 370 bps in 2016 (+5.7% for Net Lease vs. 2.0% for the broader REIT universe).

Due to the bond-like ingredients (long-term leases) that make up Net Lease REITs, the sector is more sensitive to any interest rate movements and is highly dependent on external growth and lacks internal growth of other sectors that are more economically sensitive.

We have been pleased with the performance of most all Net Lease REITs YTD:

Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

A few days ago, we wrote on W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), and although we aren't thrilled with the stock price performance, we continue to believe that the market is not providing the company with an adequate valuation. We recognize that Europe and the Investment Management businesses (owned by WPC) are distracting; however, we suspect that the market does not recognize the benefits. WPC is now trading at a multiple of 12.1x, far below the blue chips (O and National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)) with multiples of 18x and 19x.

Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) - as you can see above - is also trading at a discount (to P/FFO) and although we have a BUY recommendation on the shares, we believe that the recycling has been the big overhang. We like the fact that VER's CEO is expediting the turnaround; however, the company has been boxed out of acquiring new deals and has had to play defense for over a year.

This has led to dilution, and until VER is able to get back in an "offensive mode," we believe share growth will be modest. Also, VER has the same non-traded REIT overhang as WPC. Now that Blackstone has entered the non-traded REIT world, perhaps VER has an exit strategy for Cole.

As you can see below, we forecast no dividend growth for VER in 2017:

Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

One name that pops out - in terms of forecasted dividend growth - is STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR). We wrote on the company a few weeks ago (HERE) and we like the outsized AFFO/share growth projected in 2017 as well as the attractive dividend yield. This combination (AFFO growth and dividend yield) sets the stage for solid returns (even if there is more volatility related to rising rates). Here's a snapshot of STOR's dividend yield (compared with the peer group):

Click to enlarge

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

To sum it all up: We continue to maintain around 25% of REIT capital within the Net Lease sector. Although rates will continue to rise in 2017, we believe that most of the managers have purposely prepared for the expansion by extending debt maturities and match-funding lease terms to debt maturities. Also, we believe that President-Elect Trump's focus on lowering taxes, reducing regulation, and accelerating economic growth should reduce the likelihood of tenant defaults.

As much as we like Net Lease and our crown jewel holding, Realty Income (NYSE:O), we would not recommend holding all of your eggs in one basket. Putting on my coaching hat, investors should always maintain adequate diversification - it's called teamwork!

Click to enlarge

We will be publishing our top picks for 2017 in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

See recent articles: on VER, STOR, O, National Retail Properties, Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), and Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC).

Source: Jones Land LaSalle and S&P Global Market Intelligence

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.