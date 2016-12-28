DryShips Continues To Sail Economou-Class - A Closer Look At The Latest Toxic Financing Agreement

Major self-dealing transactions most likely ahead - DryShips might soon repurchase large parts of its former fleet from its chairman.

Note:

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Two weeks ago, DryShips successfully closed a $100 mln equity offering, a highly toxic, custom-tailored transaction with a single, somewhat suspicious offshore-based investor, British Virgin Islands-based "Kalani Investments Limited" (Kalani).

Picture: Panamax bulk carrier "Rapallo" - Picture: shipspotting.com

I have already commented on the financing in two recent articles and also expressed my strong suspicion that the company's colorful chairman, Greek shipping magnate George Economou, not only orchestrated the deal but also is secretly pulling the strings behind Kalani thus enabling him to profit from the transaction in multiple ways:

Recapitalizing DryShips for renewed self-dealings and enabling the company to repay debt owed to one of his privately held entities. Pocketing up to several hundreds of millions of dollars by using Kalani to buy heavily discounted shares from the company and selling them to the public.

I already estimated Kalani's potential gains from the recently closed offering at up to $200 mln so it shouldn't come as a big surprise to investors, that Economou has decided to capitalize on the recent success story and orchestrated a follow-on deal with Kalani:

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) (the "Company"), an international owner of drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Kalani Investments Limited, an entity organized in the British Virgin Islands ("Kalani") and that is not affiliated with the Company. Under the agreement the Company may sell up to $200.0 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months, subject to certain limitations. Proceeds from any sales of common stock will be used for general corporate purposes. Kalani has no right to require any sales and is obligated to purchase the common stock as directed by the Company, subject to certain limitations set forth in the agreement. In consideration for entering into the agreement, the Company has agreed to issue up to $1.5 million of its common stock to Kalani as a commitment fee. No warrants, derivatives, or other share classes are associated with this agreement. (...)

Admittedly, the terms of this new transaction are improved from the recently closed equity offering as:

DryShips isn't obliged to sell any shares to Kalani The applicable discount to the lowest value weighted average trading price over a certain pricing period has been reduced from 22.5% and 15% respectively to 6% (plus an additional 1% fee).

Still, the deal structure remains toxic as Kalani will be incentivized to short the company's shares as soon as DryShips sends the required share purchase request notice to maximize their profits from the transaction.

This time, the floor price has been set at just $1.00, so there would be ample room for the shares to fall to new all-time lows should DryShips elect to utilize the share purchase agreement in a substantial way or even entirely over the next 24 months.

For example:

At an average issuance price of $3, the company's share count would more than triple from current levels.

Suffice to say, I do expect DryShips to fully utilize Kalani's latest commitment rather sooner than later and quickly get involved in some renewed self-dealing transactions with entities controlled by George Economou.

With the company's liquidity potentially increasing to above $300 mln, Economou would be in the position to target some really large transactions, like selling back the tanker fleet and/or all the Drybulk carriers acquired from DryShips since 2015 to the company.

He might even decide to go for some of the assets of Dryships' troubled former offshore drilling subsidiary Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG), as the company is widely expected to restructure its substantial debt obligations in court after having already been in negotiations with its senior lenders for some time now. I have covered the events around Ocean Rig extensively in a series of articles in the recent past.

Of course, he could also targeting vessels and newbuilding contracts held by unrelated parties but if history will be any lesson, his focus will remain on self-dealings as the most simple way to make money at the expense of outside shareholders. At the end of last year, his privately held fleet was comprised of more than 70 active vessels, mostly bulkers and tankers with a whopping 26 newbuildings on the way, so clearly he has more than enough assets for the all new DryShips to deal with.

Bottom line:

George Economou is clearly striking while the iron is still hot as another toxic financing deal with Kalani could further shore up DryShips' available liquidity to more than $300 mln thus enabling him to repeat some of his past, large self-dealings with the company. Investors shouldn't be surprised to see DryShips repurchasing large parts of its former fleet in addition to a couple of newbuilding contracts from its chairman pretty soon.

Particularly Ocean Rig investors should keep their fingers crossed that Economou will abstain from stripping the company from its assets at rock-bottom prices.

Given Economou's notorious disregard for outside shareholders and countless self-dealings in the past, investors should avoid the company's shares as ongoing substantial dilution will continue to pressure the share price for the foreseeable future.

While I firmly expect the shares to move to new all time lows in 2017, investors looking for an outright short sale should wait until DryShips has announced its first major transaction to get at least some insights on the company's future direction.

With the share count expected to move above 100 million over the next 24 months, the risk of a major short squeeze like the one witnessed in November will be basically zero.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.