VisionChina Media's (VISN) CEO Limin Li on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Hello, everyone, and welcome to VisionChina Media's third quarter and nine months 2016 earnings conference call.

Today you will hear from our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Limin Li who will talk about our industry, our company's strategy and business operations, and Mr. Stanley Wang, our Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through our financials and key operating metrics.

Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our future results may be materially different from the views expressed today.

As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

Limin Li

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I’ll start our call with highlights of our third quarter and nine months 2016 operations, followed by detailed campaigning to our recent transaction with Ledman Optoelectronic and progress we have achieved with our Wi-Fi business. I’ll also provide an update on our mobile television business to resonate [ph] with our near-term plans and priorities.

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2016 was US$12.8 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%. It turns profitable in the third quarter as we recorded GAAP net profit attributable to VisionChina Media shareholders of US$3.2 million. This has been a year of transformation for VisionChina Media, as we began it with a keen focus on building our mass transit Wi-Fi platform to an in-depth partnership with Baidu.

More over, we had been working on a deal to sell 49% equity interest of VisionChina New Culture Media Co., Ltd., New Culture, the operating entity of the subway mobile TV advertising business, to Ledman Optoelectronic.

Ledman is the professional manufacturer in the Chinese LED industry and a leading Sports Resources Operator listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. On September 14, 2016, we were very glad to announce the completion of this transaction. With the closing of the transaction, the company has received transaction proceeds of RMB61 million in cash and approximately 170,000 shares of Ledman.

In October 2016, New Culture entered into an equity transfer agreement with De Heng He Tai Investment Company Limited to sell 5% of its equity interest for an aggregate consideration of RMB39 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the company has received transaction proceeds of RMB39 million in cash.

The subway mobile TV advertising business was one of our major business components contributing about 50% of total revenues of due diligence evaluation. The management team agreed on the transactions as a culture of strategic step for VisionChina Media, which will provide significant flexibility and fulfill the need for working capital to allow us to focus our resources and invest in our mass transit Wi-Fi business, which we believe help enormous potential and long-term value for the company. We also remain open in the future to sell the remaining 46% of equity position in New Culture.

In China, the mass transit Wi-Fi opportunity is enormous with over 400 million people using mobile Internet on public transit daily at an average daily minutes of 42 minutes. To service this tremendous demand potential, we have developed a mass transit mobile Internet ecosystem. The heart of this ecosystem is a precise media platform based on advanced big data technology, which allow us to understand and pinpoint packages’ [ph] interest and deliver not only high-quality Internet service and digital content, but also insightful consumer data for our clients.

Our extensive experience in the public transit and media industry have enabled us to create this innovative mobile ecosystem, which we can monetize through various channels, including advertising mobile games and other online to offline and mobile services.

As we continue to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in China over mass transit Wi-Fi market. Our mobile Wi-Fi network has attracted advertisers and achieved significant revenue growth. Currently, we provide free Wi-Fi Internet services through our investment in Qianhai Mobile and over 33,000 public buses in China under the brand name VIFI and to 15 million registered users.

Our experience investment and growing critical mass allow us to become the benchmark player in the industry. Qianhai Mobile successfully closed the Baidu-led series A equity financing of US$11.5 million in 2015 and series B equity financing of US$21.58 million, approximately RMB150 million led by China Construction Bank International Shenzhen Investment Capital Ltd. in 2015.

Looking ahead, we aim to grow further our leadership position in China urban mass transit Wi-Fi market by continually improving our service quality and user experience and exploiting in monetization channels provided by our expanding service coverage.

Turning now to our subway mobile TV advertising business, our goal is to build China’s best-in-class subway mobile TV advertising network, further enhancing our advantage in mobile TV of both subway and sub bus and creating a synergy effect with our mass transit Wi-Fi business. As noted previously, we’re strengthening our market competitiveness in the mobile TV business by diversifying our media contract terms to include among other options.

Time-based packages, industry specific packages and regional-based packages, we have received very positive feedback from these broadened terms from the market and we believe they will further add to our service appeal.

Meanwhile we have also strengthened our partnership with major sports investment worldwide. Since 2013, we’ve been the exclusive mobile TV strategic partner and hosting coverage of their procedures Chinese Football Association Super League, also known as CSL In November 2016, we also won the authorization from Ledman for allowing VisionChina to host coverage of football event in different aspects in Asia, Europe, Brittan, and Africa.

We look forward to these exciting partnership programs with our strong mobile TV experience. We will continue to provide a powerful platform for integrating, marketing, and communication footprint in China.

Additionally by strengthening our cooperation with CCTV, leading satellite TV station and media website in China to broadcast highly-rated and customized content. VisionChina created additional advertising sales opportunities for popular programs, such as Run For Time, Internet Challenges and Running Man 3 by leveraging our nationwide outdoor mobile TV network and influence and the uniqueness of daytime TV broadcasting.

We are committed to creating value for our advertising customers, which in turn ensures sustainable long-term growth in our subway mobile TV advertising business. As we continue to make progress, we’re confident that we will be able to achieve the profit target described in a profit compensation of – compensation agreement under the Ledman’s transaction.

With a keen focus on building our mass Wi-Fi Plus, our goal is to create synergies by integrating digital television network with mass transit Wi-Fi. Our aim is to establish vast mobile Internet entry point on public transit and become an integrated platform providing highly targeting media opportunities to our customers using big data analytics and data mining from our extensive user base.

With the successful close of Ledman’s transactions, we believe we’ll have more flexibility to focus on our resources on our Mobile TV Advertising segment, while improving the monetization of our fast-growing Wi-Fi business.

Lastly, with amount of data, Mr. Stan Wang, our Chief Financial Officer has resigned effectively immediately to pursue other opportunities. On behalf of the company and the Board, I’d like to thank Mr. Wang for his significant contributions to VisionChina Media and leadership in very successful events and transactions in the past eight years. We wish him well on his future endeavors and maintain good relationship with us.

Meanwhile we have appointed Mr. Johnson Chou, our Financial Controller to build Mr. Wang’s visibility. Proud to join VisionChina Media. Mr. Chou was the Financial Controller at SF Express and an audit manager at a notable accounting firm. With his passion and great experience, we have full confidence in the ability of Mr. Chou and the rest of our management team to continue the development of our business and create long-term shareholder value.

With that, I will now hand over the call to our Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Stanley Wang to discuss our financials and operating metrics in more detail.

Stanley Wang

Thank you, Mr. Li. First, I would like to provide a quick update on our Wi-Fi business. As of today, VisionChina Media through its consolidated affiliate Qianhai Mobile have secured exclusive concession contracts for bus Wi-Fi services in 25 cities across China, including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Tianjin, covering approximately 80,000 buses. Currently, Qianhai Mobile provides free Wi-Fi Internet services on over 35,000 buses under the brand name VIFI, with approximately 15 million registered users.

I will now review our third quarter financial and operating metrics in more detail. Please note that denominating currency is U.S. dollar unless otherwise specified. Total broadcasting hours were 27,788 hours compared to 32,340 hours in the third quarter of 2015. The company sold a total of 102,523 advertising minutes in its network, compared to 207,532 advertising minutes in the third quarter of 2015.

The company sold an average of 3.69 advertising minutes per broadcasting hour compared to 6.42 advertising minutes per broadcasting hour in the third quarter of 2015. During the third quarter of 2016, 144 advertisers purchased advertising time on the company’s advertising network, either directly or through advertising agents, compared with 257 advertisers in the third quarter of 2015.

Following the sale of our subway TV advertising business, the company’s continuing operation include our national mobile digital television broadcasting network on bus and our urban mass transit Wi-Fi network. The company’s discontinued operations represented our advertising business on our national subway digital television network.

Total revenues from continuing operations were $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2016, an increase of 8.5% from $11.8 million in the third quarter of 2015, as an increase of 3.5% from $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Cost of revenues from continuing operations were $11.6 million in the third quarter of 2016, a decrease of 6.1% and $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2015, and an increase of 5.3% from $11 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Gross profit from continuing operations was $1.2 million, compared with gross loss of $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2015 and a decrease of 11.2% from gross profit of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Gross profit margin from continuing operations was 9.4%, compared with gross loss margin of 4.6% in the third quarter of 2015 and gross profit margin of 11% in the second quarter of 2016.

Selling and marketing expenses from continuing operations were US$2.4 million, a decrease of 13% from $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2015, and a decrease of 13.3% from $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Selling and marketing expenses from continuing operations accounted for 19.1% of company’s total revenues from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2016, compared with 23.9% in the third quarter of 2015 and 22.8% in the second quarter of 2016.

General and administrative expenses from continuing operations were US$1.6 million, a decrease of 31.8% from $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2015, and an increase of 52.6% from US$1.1 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Research and development expenses from continuing operations were $0.3 million compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2015 and $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Operating loss from continuing operations was $2.8 million, compared with an operating loss of $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2015 and operating loss of $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2016.

The company recorded net interest expenses from continuing operations of $1 million, compared with $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2015 and $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2016.

The company recorded income tax benefit of US$3.3 million in the third quarter of 2016, including current tax income expenses of $4.9 million, offset by income tax benefit of $8.2 million, which was mainly due to deferred tax assets recognized in connection to deferred net investment gain from the Ledman transaction.

Net loss from continuing operations was US$0.4 million, compared with a net loss of $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2015 and a net loss of $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Net profit from discontinued operations, net of income tax and portion attributable to minority interest was US$3.6 million, compared with $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2015 and $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2016.

GAAP net profit, sorry, GAAP net profit attributable to VisionChina Media shareholders was $3.2 million, compared with a net loss of $5 million in the third quarter of 2015 and a net loss of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2016.

GAAP basic and diluted net profit per ADS were $0.63 and $0.19, respectively, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.98 in the third quarter of 2015, and basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $0.27 in the second quarter of 2016.

The company’s non-GAAP financial measure, net profit attributable to VisionChina Media shareholders, excluding share-based compensation expenses was $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2016, compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $5 million in the third quarter of 2015 and a net – and a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2016.

As of September 30, 2016, the company, including continued operations and discontinued operations had cash and cash equivalents of $17.2 million, compared with $35.4 million as of June 30, 2016 and $8.5 million as of December 31, 2015. Net cash used in operating activities was US$13.5 million in the third quarter of 2016, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of US$2.4 million in the third quarter of 2015 and net cash used in operating activities of $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2016.

Turning to our results for the first nine months of 2016 ended September 30, 2016, I will briefly summarize our top line gross profit and the GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Total revenues from continuing operations was US$33.1 million for the first nine months of 2016, an increase of 3.5% from $32 million in the third quarter – in the same period in the last – in the same period last year.

Gross profit from continuing operations was $2.4 million, compared with gross loss of $3 million in the first nine months of 2015. Gross profit margin was 7.3% in the first nine months of 2016.

Net loss from continuing operations was US$7.3 million, compared with a net loss from continuing operations of $20.9 million in the same period last year. Net profit from discontinued operations, net of income tax and portion attributable to noncontrolling interest was US$8.1 million, compared with US$6.4 million in the same period last year.

GAAP net profit attributable to VisionChina Media shareholders was US$0.8 million, compared with net loss of $14.5 million in the same period last year. GAAP basic and diluted net loss income per ADS was $0.16 and $0.06, respectively, compared with GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS of $2.84 in the same period last year.

The company’s non-GAAP financial measure, net income attributable to VisionChina Media shareholders, excluding share-based compensation expenses was US$2.5 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of US$14.5 million in the same period last year.

Please refer to our earnings press release for further detail regarding our nine months financial results. In July, we announced the ruling of Grand Court of Cayman Islands concerning the company’s breach of the settlement agreement dated April 30, 2014 with former DMG shareholders. Pursuant to our settlement agreement with former DMG shareholders, we issued them a – we issued them convertible notes of US$58 million.

As of August 31, 2016, we payout to comply with our payments application under the – looks at a settled agreement to the former DMG shareholders have declared [the first agreement. The first agreement and few of us] [ph] and the former – certain rights with respect to increasing members of the Board of Directors VisionChina Subsidiary Group. As of today, the DMG shareholders have not exercised such right.

That said, with the successful sale of subway business, we continue to improve our liquidity. We’re in excellent communication with the DMG shareholders and are confident to – which are new settlement agreement with DMG shareholder.

Before the conclusion of my prepared remarks, I would like to express my warm thanks to all investors, analysts, and the company’s senior management team and other people who have worked during the past several years. I really appreciate your generous support and I’m confident that company will be in good hands with Johnson Chou or the rest of management team.

Thank you for joining us today. And I would now open the call for your questions. Operator, please proceed.

