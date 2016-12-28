ConAgra Brands: Buy Despite Falling Revenues

Business portfolio optimization and a greater focus on value than volumes will lead to an expansion in gross margin.

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is down about 6% year to date (YTD); however, it looks set to rise. We expect an upside of over 8% in the stock with a target price of $43 per share. We believe that the company's strategy to optimize business portfolio, innovation in products, improved efficiency of pricing with lower promotional expenses, and softness in input costs will lead to an expansion in the company's gross margins. Furthermore, we expect the recent restructuring to improve SG&A optimization, thus supporting the operating margins. While we expect a fall in net revenues over the next couple of years, we forecast the company to reach sustainable sales growth by 2020.

Expected Improvement in Profitability

Gross margins of ConAgra Brands have continued to increase over the past few quarters, expanding roughly 250bps year over year (YoY) to 31.1% in 2Q 2017.

We believe that the company's strategy of portfolio optimization with more focus on value compared to volumes will continue to drive improvement in gross margins in future. For example, the recent acquisition of Frontera reflects the management's strategy of expansion into trending and high-value categories. We believe that the acquisition will help the company benefit from growth of Gourmet Mexican Cuisine and support its profitability going forward.

Furthermore, ConAgra Brands plans to accelerate its innovation progress in fiscal-year 2017, and roll out new high value products in 2018. Looking at the success of pricing decisions taken by the company over the past few quarters, we remain confident about ConAgra Brands' innovation abilities and expect the pricing of new products to support profitability.

While business portfolio optimization, efficient pricing decisions, and improvement in supply chain productivity are expected to continue supporting improvement in gross margins, ConAgra Brands' restructuring initiatives are expected to support its operational profitability. The company's SG&A declined about 21% in 2Q FY17, reflecting the success of ongoing operational restructuring, and further improvement in SG&A is expected as ConAgra Brands continues with its efforts to optimize operations.

Based on these reasons, we expect a 140bps improvement in ConAgra Brands' gross margins to 30.5% for the full fiscal year 2017. We further forecast an increase in the company's gross margins to 32.3% by 2020.

Source: BMM Research, Company data

Fall in Revenues Shouldn't Concern You

The revenues of ConAgra Brands have continued to fall over the past few quarters, dropping about 6.7% YoY to PKR 2.1 billion in 2Q FY17. While the continuous fall in revenues has raised a red flag over the company's outlook, it does not seem to be a big concern in the light of following reasons.

The fall in revenues is a result of business optimization as well as reduction in trade and promotional expenses. It should be noted that the decline in volumes is coming from low-profit categories, thus reducing their proportion in the company's total turnover and helping it expand into high-profit categories. We believe that this short-term fall in revenues will not shed the company's value, but rather help it transition from a promotions-based low-profit business to a high profit sustainable business with low dependency on promotional activities.

We forecast ConAgra Brands revenues to start increasing after decline over the next couple of years, eventually reaching a long-term sustainable growth rate of about 2% by 2020. We further expect that the magnitude of YoY decline in ConAgra Brands' revenues will contract from 6.7% in 2Q FY17 to roughly 1.5% in 2Q FY18.

Source: BMM Research, Company data

Valuation

We target a price of $42 per share for ConAgra Brands, suggesting about 6% upside to the current level. Our valuation estimate assumes a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 21x and earnings of $2 per share for the calendar year 2018. The reasons for our assumptions are discussed below.

Source: BMM Research, Company data

Over the past six months, ConAgra Brands traded at an average forward price-to-earnings multiple of 21.6x, which is roughly 6% higher compared to the peer group's average. Assuming that ConAgra Brands will trade at the same 6% premium to its peer group, the company's targeted P/E multiple comes out to be 21x.

Click to enlarge

Source: BMM Research, Company data

Furthermore, our EPS forecast for the company assumes net sales CAGR for -0.8% during fiscal years 2016-2020, annual EPS growth of 16.8% over the same period, and 320 bps expansion in the gross margins. The below-provided snapshot from our model reflects detailed forecasts.

Source: BMM Research, Company data

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.