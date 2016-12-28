ARMOUR Residential REIT 'Managed' A Disaster For Q4, What's Ahead?

Hopefully this article will help you grow your assets.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is an agency mortgage REIT. It invests in agency hybrid adjustable rate, adjustable rate, and fixed rate MBS. Agency RMBS, especially fixed-rate agency RMBS, usually go down in value when interest rates go up and vice versa. ARR also includes since April 6, 2016 the assets of its subsidiary, Javelin. These include fixed rate, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate Agency RMBS, and non-Agency RMBS. All of the above are managed externally by ACM. ARR pays a 12.2% annual dividend.

On December 23, 2016, ARMOUR Residential REIT released data on its portfolio as of December 21, 2016. This data included an estimate of book value of $23.53 per common share. This is down about -15.6% from ARR's book value as of September 30, 2016 of $27.87 per common share. This rapid a loss of book value by any company is enough to scare off investors. If investors are scared off, that is not necessarily a bad thing. However, it is appropriate at this time to take a close look at the current situation in order to determine for those "die hard" ARR investors what the likely near-term behavior might be going forward.

The chart of the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Note is the first indication (see below).

Click to enlarge

On December 21, 2016, the yield was 2.53%. As of this writing on December 26, 2016, it is almost the same at 2.54%. It appears that the uptrend is weakening. Plus, there is a lot of technical overhead resistance between the current level and the five-year high of 3.00%. That technical resistance should make it harder for the yield to keep climbing in the near term. It will also likely put a near-term cap on the yield at 3.00%.

In the November 18, 2016 portfolio snapshot, ARR cited leverage without considering TBA positions of 7.2x. This likely meant that the leverage with TBA positions was about 9.5x. This was too high for uncertain conditions. It was in general too high. In the December 21, 2016 portfolio snapshot, the leverage had decreased to 6.6x. Since interest rates increased, it is likely that ARR had to sell assets in order to accomplish this. It will be instructive to see exactly what ARR's management did.

ARR's portfolio as of November 18, 2016 is below.

Click to enlarge

ARR's portfolio as of December 21, 2016 is below.

Click to enlarge

The most obvious difference is that ARR's portfolio's Current Value decreased to $9.6497B from $10.2019B (-$.5522B). Ouch! The change in the Total Non-Agency Securities was small and positive. I will ignore it for the purposes of this discussion. The Total TBA Securities increased from $1.9543B to $2.0867B (+$0.1324B). It is hard to make an exact determination in this case because I cannot know exactly when these securities were bought and sold. However, a typical time frame for TBA securities is one month. Hence I am assuming a roughly complete turnover between ARR TBA portfolio updates. In other words, ARR made even more short-term bets after having lost a huge amount already in Q4 2016. Then the new bets lost a lot of money too. Management seems to have concluded that the interest rate rise had to fall backward soon. ARR's management is clearly not disciples of John Maynard Keynes, who said, "Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent." Short-term bets necessitate that you get the direction of a trade right for the short term. Thus far in Q4 2016, it does not appear that ARR's management has done this for its short-term TBA investments. For instance, ARR could have put on short TBA positions, which would have gained during this period.

The Total Agency Securities showed a large drop in value from a November 18, 2016 Current Value of $7.1989B to a December 21, 2016 Current Value of $6.5068B (-$0.6921B). Notably a good part of the drop in value for the entire quarter for these securities came from November 18, 2016 to December 21, 2016. The Weighted Average Purchase Price on December 21, 2016 was 104.3% while the Weighted Average Current Market Price was 103.1% (-1.2%). These figures were 104.2% and 104.1% respectively on November 18, 2016. Since ARR would not likely have turned over these securities much, the securities likely lost a lot of value from November 18, 2016 to December 21, 2016.

Another noticeable change in the composition of ARR's portfolio was the percentage of roughly 30 year 4.0% coupon Agency MBS. This percentage moved from 18.1% on October 14, 2016, to 15.5% on November 18, 2016, to 10.8% on December 21, 2016. In other words, its percentage was cut by roughly 40%. A chart of the FNMA 30-year fixed rate 4.0% coupon MBS closed at 107.42 on September 28, 2016. On November 17, 2016, it closed at 105.50 (-1.98 in Q4 that far). On December 21, 2016, it closed at 104.35 (-3.07 in Q4 that far). Ouch! It would appear that ARR sold a good deal of this security after much of the damage was done in Q4 2016. The bottom so far was on December 14, 2016 with a close of 103.88. In other words, ARR's management waited to sell until the worst possible time. It would appear that the motivation for the sales of this security was to bring down the amount of leverage. Leverage climbed too high as the value of the securities went steadily downward as interest rates rose in Q4 2016. I note that the shorter-term Agency fixed rate RMBS usually lose less of their value as interest rates rise. They have less extension risk.

It is instructive to view a three-month chart of the 30-year FNMA 4.0% coupon MBS (see chart below).

The above shows a steep downtrend that may or may not be bottoming in the near term.

It is important to view management's leverage during Q4 too. Without TBA positions at Q3E 2016, it was 6.03x; and with TBA positions, it was 8.28x. On October 14, 2016, the leverage without TBA positions had climbed to 6.7x. On November 18, 2016, the leverage without TBA positions had climbed to 7.2x. By December 21, 2016, the leverage without TBA positions had fallen again to 6.6x. The percentage of TBA securities went from 17.8% on October 14, 2016 to 19.2% on November 18, 2016, to 21.6% on December 21, 2016. In other words, ARR's management gambled more on the short-term investments as the quarter progressed. It also increased its leverage with respect to TBAs from October 14, 2016 through December 21, 2016. This has generally turned out poorly for ARR. The only good point is that ARR did decrease its leverage on Agency securities, excluding TBAs, from November 18, 2016 through December 21, 2016. However, this may have been "closing the barn door after the horse has bolted." Plus, the current high percentage of TBAs may leave ARR open to a big swing in book value. It could see big gains; but it has so far seen big losses. I just don't like the gambling.

The other item that determines gambling is the amount of hedging. However, ARR has kept this amount relatively consistent at 51%-54% of its Agency fixed rate assets. ARR would have benefited from higher hedging in Q4 2016; but ARR's management was again willing to sacrifice safety for the possibility of greater profits. Instead, it ended up with greater losses. This has been ARR's history. It has far too often bet big with high leverage. It has far too often bet the wrong way.

The two-year chart of ARR provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

Click to enlarge

The above chart shows that ARR appears to have found a bottom about one year ago. It had appeared to be headed upward from there. However, that up move has taken a nasty turn downward, especially fundamentally in Q4 2016. The book value has fallen from $27.87 per common share on September 30, 2016 to $23.53 per common share on December 21, 2016 (-$4.34 per common share or -15.57%) during that time. It may fall still further? As a comparison, I estimated recently that AGNC's book value fell approximately -12% during the same period of time. That is bad; but it is still substantially less than ARR managed.

The stock price has fallen from $22.54/share on September 30, 2016 to $21.78/share on December 23, 2016 (-$0.76/share or -3.37%). The book value losses and the stock price losses do not agree with each other. Given ARR's past history of being overleveraged in troubled times, the losses were not surprising. However, ARR has to worry investors. The discount to book value as of December 23, 2016 was only approximately 7.44%. This is a much smaller discount than at Q3E 2016. Then the discount to book value was 20.13%. ARR is much less of a bargain. The leverage is down from its recent high; but the amount of TBA positions is still high. Plus the TBA positions have been losing book value quickly. Given its recent rate of loss, the 7.44% discount to book value is not enough. ARR is a sell.

NOTE: Some of the fundamental fiscal data above is from Yahoo Finance.

Good Luck Trading/Investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.