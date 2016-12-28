Weight Watchers' Operating Metrics Are Improving; Are Shorts Noticing?

This weekend, within the commentary section of my recent Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) article, I got into a spirited and very worthwhile debate with a fellow SA contributor and hedge fund analyst, Suhail Capital. Interested readers can see the discussion, if you are so inclined. Anyway, as part of that discussion, I promised that I would publish a piece highlighting the improving operating metrics of WTW's business.

As management cited on its Q3 2016 earnings call, WTW's revenue grew for the first time since Q4 2012. Moreover, I highlighted the five key metrics showcasing management has finally stemmed the subscriber declines and how the trends have shifted from intense headwinds to a bit of a tailwind. Since this is a seasonal business, investors need to compare the YoY subscriber trends for the same periods. Weight management tends to be seasonal with large increases in subscribers during Q1 and then a fight to retain subscribers during Q2 - Q4, as the average duration of a subscriptions is eight to nine months, per WTW's management.

As management cited on its Q3 2016 earnings call, YoY Q3, subscribers are up 260,000. Given the inherent lag between adding subscribers and having it translate into revenue and pricing yield, the shorts' thesis that WTW is in secular decline doesn't show up in the data.

Click to enlarge

I am encouraged by the increase in paid weeks and not overly concerned by the modest decline in yields, as there are often incentives offered during the first three months of subscriber reactivation/ initial activation, which are recaptured during the back half of the eight to nine month subscription duration.

Click to enlarge

I plan to write a more detailed piece over the coming days (or week depending on my bandwidth) highlighting more of the qualitative tailwinds as Weight Watchers moves into Q1 2017 and the upcoming media blitz highlighting Oprah's 40 lbs. of weight loss. I am not sure it will rival Donald Trump's hundreds of millions of dollars of free network airtime, but for a business that is targeted to spend $195 million in FY16 marketing spend, this free press can create nice operating leverage. As I noted in the opening bullets, we added to our position this morning at $11.75.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.