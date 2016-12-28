Mid-Stream And Downstream Face-Off: Marathon Petroleum Or Phillips 66?

It was a very close comparison, but I give the edge to PSX based on its better balance sheet, exposure to chemicals, and better new project inventory for 2017.

Both companies have more than doubled the performance of the S&P500 since PSX was spun-off in April of 2012.

Today I am going to compare two mid- and downstream heavyweight companies: Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The two companies are very similar in a number of ways: both were spin-offs of what are now pure upstream companies (Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), respectively); both have big domestic refining operations; and both have formed high quality midstream MLPs (MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) and Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), respectively).

Phillips 66 and Marathon Petroleum are the second and third largest independent refiners in the U.S. - the largest being Valero (NYSE:VLO). The following table compares some relative valuation metrics of the two companies:

Marathon Petroleum Vs. Phillips 66 - Relative Metrics

MPC PSX Stock Price $50.78 $87.67 Market Cap $26.8 Billion $45.7 Billion Cash $709 Million $2.3 Billion Debt $6.1 Billion $7.8 Billion Net Debt* $5.5 Billion $5.5 Billion Net-debt-to-capital** 34% 21% Total Refining Capacity 1.8 million bpd 2.2 million bpd TTM EPS $3.62 $5.78 P/E 14.0 15.2 Dividend (Yield) $1.44 (2.8%) $2.52 (2.9%) Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo Finance, Q3 EPS reports (MPC, PSX); *Not counting debt held at the MLPs; **consolidated.

Observations

Phillips is obviously the bigger company and has a stronger cash position as well as a considerably stronger balance sheet. The P/E valuations and dividend yields are relatively equal.

Both companies have formed high-quality MLPs that have excellent access to the debt and equity markets. MPLX has a market cap of $12 billion and currently yields 6.1%. PSXP has a market cap of $5.2 billion and yields 4.4%. While both companies have aggressive drop-down strategies, the difference in size between the two can largely be accounted for by MPLX's takeover of Mark West late last year (See MPLX Swallows Mark West). Cash and debt for that deal was ~$5.5 billion and MPLX's market cap at the time was around $5.7 billion. So that was a huge deal for the MLP. As we shall see next, MPLX delivers more to MPC's midstream segment as compared to PSXP/PSX.

Marathon Petroleum Vs. Phillips 66 - Q3 Results By Segment

MPC PSX Refining & Marketing $306 Million Speedway $209 Million Midstream $258 Million Midstream $75 Chemicals $101 Refining $177 Million Marketing & Specialties $267 Million Click to enlarge

Source: Q3 EPS reports (MPC, PSX)

Although the companies' reporting segment are not exactly equivalent, broadly speaking it would appear Marathon is out-performing PSX in refining and midstream. PSX has the advantage in its M&S and Chemicals Segments.

However, together PSX's Refining and M&S segments generated $444 million of net income in the quarter, topping MPC's R&M segment by $138 million. Yet MPC clearly has the advantage in Midstream earnings - where the combination of MPC's larger distributions from MPLX and PSX's recovering DCP Midstream operations combined to give MPC a big edge in that segment. That said, PSX has been investing heavily in Midstream and the recently inaugurated Freeport LPG Export Terminal is going to increase returns in that segment going forward.

Marathon has no comparable chemicals operations. Phillips 66 is a 50% JV owner in CPChem, arguably one of the best chemical companies in the world. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) owns the other 50% of the JV.

At the end of Q3, ~54% of MPC's EBITDA came from its refining and marketing segment. For PSX, 39% of its EBITDA came from refining. PSX's dependence on refining will drop further in 2017 as its large scale midstream and chemical projects come online. This is a plus for PSX as midstream and chemicals typically have higher full-cycle margins than does refining. As a result, going forward PSX should begin to receive a higher market valuation (expressed in the P/E ratio) as compared to MPC.

For the quarter, PSX delivered net income of $511 million $0.96/share. MPC reported net income of $145 million or earned $0.27/share. If we disregard the $237 million impairment charge ($0.31/share) for the cancelled Sandpiper Pipeline (and thus MPC's entry into the DAPL, a superior pipeline solution that PSX was in from the beginning), MPC's earnings would have been $0.58/share. So in terms of the most recent quarter, PSX clearly outperformed MPC.

Broad Comparisons

In refining, Marathon Petroleum's assets are more centered in the Mid-west region, with three large refineries on the Gulf Coast (Texas and Louisiana). Phillips 66 is strong in the Mid-continent region but also has refineries on both East(1) & West(3) coasts, as well as significant capacity on the Gulf Coast. Both companies have done a good job at sourcing advantaged crude feedstock - be it from Canadian oil sands or from shale.

Both companies have large NGL exposure: MPC indirectly through its Mark West operations within MPLX, and PSX directly with its 50% ownership in DCP Midstream (Spectra Energy (NYSE:SE) owns the other 50% of the DCP JV). Mark West is more oriented toward the Marcellus and Utica plays, while DCP is more dominant across the mid-continent and has better exposure to growing production in the Permian Basin.

From an export perspective, MPC can export gasoline and diesel from its Galveston Bay terminal, while PSX can export LPG (propane and butane) from its Freeport terminal.

From a shareholder return perspective, both companies reward their shareholders. Since its inception in 2011, MPC has grown its dividend at a 28% CAGR and has bought back 28% of its outstanding shares. Likewise, PSX has been growing its dividend at a nice clip, while also buying back a significant amount of stock:

Click to enlarge

Source: November Update

Summary & Conclusions

As an owner of shares in PSX, I am trying to be objective here and this was a tough call as both companies are performing very well and have solid growth initiatives going forward. But I am going to give the edge to PSX for four reasons:

Stronger balance sheet. Better pipeline of new large-scale projects coming online in 2017. Exposure to the higher margin chemicals business. A more broadly diversified asset base with less dependence on refining going forward.

But the truth is, both these companies have been excellent performers and have shareholder friendly management teams. As the chart below shows, since PSX was spun-off from COP, the stock performance of both companies is very similar, and both have more than doubled the performance of the broader S&P500 since April of 2012.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, CVX, PSX, SE.

