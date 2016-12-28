Capitala Finance Is Top International MoPay Dog For Safe Gains At Year End

Brokers credited 5 top yield safe International December MoPay Dividend Dogs with 29.92% LESS gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, International MoPay Dogs were also screened for payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth as of December 23 market close, to further gauge their dividend reliability.

Of 160 equities culled from recent MoPay dividend articles, 80 pay dividends deemed safe because their free cash flow yield exceeds dividend yield. These 80 have margin to cover dividends.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

"Safe" International MoPay Dogs Came From 8 of 11 Sectors

80 safe International December MoPay Dividend Dogs hailed from 8 of 11 business sectors. The breakdown of the 80 by sector, most to least, showed: Financial Services=33; Real Estate=29; Consumer Cyclical=6; Energy=5; Industrials=2; Utilities=2 Healthcare=2; Basic Materials=1; Communication Services=0; Consumer Defensive=0; Technology=0.

80 of 160 International MoPay Dogs Have Cash Margins to Cover Dividends

Periodic Safety Check

A previous article discussed the attributes of the full 160 International MoPay Dividend Dogs from which these 80 "safest" were sorted. You see above the green tinted list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 80 Safe International MoPay Dividend dogs report sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial guarantees however are easily over-ruled by a cranky board of directors or company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that wherewithal in the form of cash flow yield is a strong reason to sustain a track record of annual dividend hikes.

Dog Metrics Selected "Safe" International MoPay Stocks

Ten "Safest" top International MoPay Dividend Dogs issues that showed the biggest yields December 23 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated Five Lowest Priced Of The "Safe" Ten Top Yield International MoPay Dogs Would Deliver 10.88% VS. (2) 15.23% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the 10 highest yield safe International MoPay Dividend dog kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 12.23% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The ninth lowest priced International MoPay Dividend dog, Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) showed the top estimated net gain of 26.9% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safe" International MoPay Dividend dogs as of December 23 were: Noranda Income Fund (NIF-UN.TO), Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC), Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN), Energy Leaders Plus Inc (HPF-UN.TO), Energy Leaders Income (HEN-UN.TO), and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) with prices ranging from $2.35 to $8.40.

Higher priced five "safe" International MoPay Dividend dogs as of December 23 were, Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR), Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), Capitala Finance, and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC), whose prices ranged from $8.77 to $18.15.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change. As you see the low price underdogs don't always get analyst support.

Net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest International MoPay dividend dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

