Clorox Its More Than Just A Bleach Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is another stock that is a member of what Mike Nadel calls the DG50™, a group of stocks whose performance he updates in this article. CLX is a leading manufacturer of consumer products with 39 years of growing dividend payments. However, the run-up in price since the beginning of December has moved the current market price above fair value.

Click to enlarge

Is CLX a good investment partner?

When I think of CLX, I, like many people, probably think all it makes is bleach. Looking at the company website where they have an investor fact sheet, I discovered it had a lot more products. Part of my household duties is to take care of the trash, so I am very familiar with Glad trash bags. Back before we got the gas grill, we often cooked with charcoal during the summer, so I am also familiar with Kingsford as a brand. The slide below shows the range of products made by this "bleach" company and which products are leading in market share.

Click to enlarge

This next slide shows the financial trends of a growing company. It shows growing net sales, net earnings and net EPS over a period where other companies with international exposure have faced significant challenges. Part of that good performance despite currency exchange issues is due to only 17% of their sales coming from outside the US, but that also means they have the ability to grow sales outside the US once the exchange issue stabilizes.

Click to enlarge

Additional information on CLX can be found in the latest Investor quarterly presentation. The next slide shows a new acquisition and how it helps with CLX building the company going forward. The Renew Life acquisition gives CLX new leading products in the natural channel.

Click to enlarge

The slide below shows how CLX is innovating its products by expanding its offerings in existing brands. Innovation is just one way that a company making needed consumer products can get consumers to buy its brand of the product instead of a competitors.

Click to enlarge

Another facet of attracting more buyers is the speed at which a company can develop new features for its products and then bring those products to market. It doesn't do as much good if it takes a company longer to get new features to customers than its competitors. CLX has a goal of reducing its time to market by 50%. Part of that effort is to implement a testing regime that quickly and effectively determines that a particular feature or set of features is attractive to customers and can be produced at a profitable price point.

Click to enlarge

eCommerce is growing so rapidly that retail companies of all types have to figure out a way to use that channel effectively. CLX has partnered with several companies to do that, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The slide below shows CLX progress in eCommerce sales.

Click to enlarge

This next slide shows CLX's plan for 2017. It looks to be a modest plan building on what they have done in the past. As a dividend growth investor, what I take away from this slide is that they expect to grow EPS by 6-10%. That gives me a range for what they can grow the dividend next year.

Click to enlarge

This next slide shows the results of past cost savings programs at CLX and its long term goal. By cutting costs CLX is able to add new features, increase profits or even cut prices (or any combination of all three) in order to increase the sales of its products.

Click to enlarge

On the CLX website they have a dividend page, showing the dividends paid over the last 10 years. As a dividend growth investors, I like to see that a company recognizes that this is important information for investors and devotes some space to showing its dividend performance.

Click to enlarge

CLX has a good range of products that people need regularly. It invests in its brands and is also acquiring other companies that fit with its overall strategy. Sales and EPS are both increasing, allowing for the dividend to be increased as well. Its payout ratio is still low enough at 63% to cover some slower growth. CLX looks to be a good investment partner if the price is right.

What's a good price?

Click to enlarge

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Using the 5 year DGR from the CCC List as the short term dividend growth rate, which is how I evaluated PG in this article and CL in this article, I get a PV of $118.56 for the predicted dividend payments.

Morningstar lists CLX as fairly valued with a fair value of $119. The 4 year average for the dividend yield is 2.8%. Based on those numbers, I think a fair value estimate that I am comfortable with would be $116, assuming that mid-year CLX raises the dividend to $0.83 a quarter that would give a forward looking dividend yield of 2.8%.

Can options help?

Click to enlarge

With the current market price above my target buy price, options offer some help at getting a better price. The January expiration date looks promising, as the $115 strike put has a bid of $0.40. Using a limit order it's possible to write that contract for $45. That's about twice the prorated dividend for the 24 day holding period, so depending on commission charges an investor will have to decide if it's worth holding that much cash as with a Delta of -0.14 there is about an 86% chance that the investor will only get the premium and not the shares when this contract expires.

Using a buy-write strategy (when you buy the stock and then write a covered call), the $115 call has enough of a premium that depending on commissions that trade could be profitable. However the gain is small and it's almost a certainly that the shares will be called away.

Writing a covered call, the $130 strike has too low a premium to be really profitable, and with a Delta of 0.06 the chance of using the call to lock in a sale price isn't likely to happen either. The $125 strike call is a better one to write, especially with a Delta of 0.22. It all depends on the price you paid for the CLX shares, your commission structure and if you are willing to take a risk the shares will be called away. It looks like the price has hit a plateau, so this might be a reasonable bet.

Conclusion

CLX has a very long history of paying increasing dividends to its shareholders. It has a good array of products that consumers need and it weathered the Great Recession without decreasing or freezing its dividend. Right now it's a bit too expensive for me to purchase. But likely a little time, or the use of option contracts will enable an investor to get it at the right price.

Note: I hope you all got something out of this article. I do appreciate the time you took reading it. If you are one of those who follow me here, I appreciate it; if you'd like to include yourself amongst those individuals, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name as well as following other contributors whose work you enjoy. As always, please leave any feedback and questions you may have in the comments below.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.