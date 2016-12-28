Why ConocoPhillips Is A Strong Buy

With a price to cash flow ratio of 14, COP’s market cap will go up by 30% in 2017 as compared to current levels.

As oil prices rise next year, COP’s cash flow will go up to $6 billion as compared to around $4.5 billion this year, which will enhance its market cap.

COP has been focused on lowering its break-even costs to $50 per barrel as compared to $75 per barrel earlier, which is why it needs less capital to sustain production.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is all set to take advantage of a potential increase in oil prices next year since it is enhancing production from low cost assets in the Lower 48. More specifically, there is a strong correlation between the price of Brent oil and ConocoPhillips' cash flow performance, which is why higher oil prices in 2017 will prove to be a tailwind for the company. In this article, we will take a look at the factors that will drive ConocoPhillips' performance in 2017 and how much upside investors can expect.

Increasing production from low-cost assets will aid growth

ConocoPhillips has remained aggressively focused on bringing down its break-even costs to $50 per barrel of oil as compared to the earlier break-even cost of $75 per barrel. In fact, over the past couple of years, ConocoPhillips has lowered its cash flow neutrality level by 60% on the back of project completions, higher capital efficiency, and lower operating costs.

In fact, ConocoPhillips now has one of the lowest capital requirements in the industry due to its low base decline rates. Now, having low base decline rates means that an oil producer needs to spend less capital in order to keep up the production rate from its existing wells. As a result, ConocoPhillips needs less capital in order to keep its production levels at strong levels as compared to its peers in the industry. This is shown in the chart given below:

Click to enlarge

Source: ConocoPhillips

The advantage of low capital requirements is that ConocoPhillips can post a stronger cash flow as the pricing environment improves. In fact, if the Brent oil price increases by $1 per barrel, the operating cash flow of ConocoPhillips will go up by $110 million annually. This is great news for ConocoPhillips investors as an increase in the operating cash flow will lead to strong upside for the company next year.

This is because in the trailing twelve months, ConocoPhillips has generated operating cash flow of $4.56 billion, which translates into a trailing price-to-cash flow ratio of 14 at its current market capitalization of $64.1 billion. Thus, in 2016, Conoco seems on track to generate operating cash flow of around $4.50 billion, with the Brent oil price averaging at around $46 per barrel.

How higher Brent prices will impact the cash flow and stock price

Next year, Brent oil prices are expected to increase to at least $60 per barrel after the recent production cut moves. According to a Reuters report:

"Speculations are rife that oil price could reach $60 per barrel in 2017 and $70 in the subsequent year but price of more than $50 would trigger additional output from US shale producers, pushing market "rebalancing" to late 2017, according to a study. According to the two output cut agreements within the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and with non-Opec members, a total of 1.8mn barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil has been decided to be curtailed, starting next month."

Hence, as the crude oil price rises to at least $60 per barrel next year on account of the rebalancing in the market, which is an increase of $14 per barrel from current year's levels, Conoco's operating cash flow in 2017 will increase by $1.54 billion. So, as compared to the cash flow of around $4.50 billion in 2016, ConocoPhillips's operating cash flow will increase to just over $6 billion.

Now, as mentioned earlier in the article, ConocoPhillips has a trailing price to cash flow ratio of 14. At this price to cash flow ratio in 2017, ConocoPhillips' market capitalization will increase to $84 billion next year since it is expected to generate $6 billion in cash flow. This means that as compared to the current market capitalization of $64 billion, ConocoPhillips will witness a jump of 31% next year. As such, ConocoPhillips looks set to deliver upside of 30% in 2017 after a strong run on the market in the past six months.

Conclusion

The increase in oil prices will prove to be a tailwind for ConocoPhillips in 2017 since this will enhance its cash flow on the back of low costs. Now, a higher cash flow will also translate into gains on the market as seen above, which makes ConocoPhillips a good buy going into the New Year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.