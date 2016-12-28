The Fed's Trumpian Conundrum

At the beginning of 2016 there were at least two Fed rate hikes priced into the fed funds futures markets. The December 2016 fed fund futures contract (ZQZ16, green line below) started the year below where it expired, meaning more fed funds rate hikes were priced in at the time. But instead of “at least two” rate hikes in 2016, we got only one.

The December 2018 fed funds futures (red line) started trading in January 2016. Until the November 8th Presidential election, the 2018 contract very closely paralleled the December 2017 fed funds futures contract (black line). Before the Presidential election, the fed funds futures market was calling for just one fed rate hike in 2017 and one in 2018. (The way we know this is by subtracting the contract price from 100, yielding the expected fed funds rate). Keep in mind that the contract price predicts the weighted average of the actual fed funds rate in the month of expiration, which can deviate a little from the fed funds target rate, but for our purposes they tend to be rather close.

Clearly, the election of Donald Trump is turning out to be a watershed event for the interest rate markets, ranging from the short-term fed funds rate (pictured above) to the 10-year Treasury market (pictured below). The 10-year Treasury yield has doubled since its intraday low of 1.31% in July 2016, while December 2017 fed funds futures now call for two more fed rate hikes in 2017, on top of the one fed rate hike predicted before the election. The December 2018 fed fund futures (red line, above) call for even more fed rate hikes as it shows a steeper sell-off than the December 2017 contract (black line).

As was the case in 2016, the fact that the fed fund futures markets predict more rate hikes in 2017 does not mean that such a prediction will materialize. Many market observers expected two to four rate hikes in 2016 and we got only one. The same may happen in 2017.

As I elaborated last week, there has never been an expansion in the U.S. economy longer than 10 years (March 1991 to March 2001), while every other previous expansion has been shorter in magnitude. As of June 2017, five months into Trump’s first term, we’ll see the conclusion of year #8 in the present economic expansion that began in June 2009. History suggests that President Trump is likely to have a recession in his first term, with 100% certainly based on the statistical data available since the U.S. stopped being a British colony and became an independent country. It is not impossible that President Trump would prolong the U.S. economic growth cycle past the historical parallels with his policies of tax cuts and infrastructure spending. But based on hard facts, that would seem improbable at the moment.

Leaving aside the historical pattern of U.S. recessions, I do not believe that interest rates can go up dramatically from here, as long as bond yields in the rest of the developed world stay depressed and most central banks outside of the U.S. remain in accommodative mode. This type of rate divergence means a stronger U.S. dollar, which is bound to bite the earnings growth of multinationals and the S&P 500 in general.

For the time being, until the Trump agenda becomes more clear, it looks like the 3% area is more or less a ceiling for long-term U.S. interest rates. At present levels, the U.S. has the highest rates in the developed world, which suggests strong demand from international investors for U.S. risk-free assets. U.S. credit spreads have also dramatically shrunk since the election and it looks unrealistic that they will shrink past the present depressed levels. In other words, the sell-off in the U.S. Treasury market seems overdone.

How About Those Q4 Earnings?

I have fielded many questions recently as to how high I think the stock market will go. My answer is that the stock market can go much higher if the election outcome helps produce future earnings growth.

Theory aside, we have seen a very sharp move higher since early November. November and December are seasonally positive months, so I am not surprised that there has been no meaningful pullback. January is also seasonally a strong month, when one looks at historical distributions (charted below). Then again, January 2016 was the weakest opening month since 2009 and yet we turned out to be having a pretty good year. So much for the old rule that “as goes January, so goes the year”.

I can see the stock market rising into the Inauguration (January 20, 2017) on the theory, “buy the election, sell the inauguration.” Then, after the 4Q earnings reporting period we may see the necessary correction. A little correction would not be unhealthy after the strongest rally ever after any U.S. Presidential election.

The estimated earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 this quarter is 3.2%. If earnings come in as expected, Q4 will mark the first time S&P 500 earnings have seen year-over-year growth for two consecutive quarters since Q4 2014 and Q1 2015.

Seven sectors are predicted to report year-over-year earnings growth (led by the Utilities and Financials), while four sectors are projected to report year-over-year declines in earnings (led by the Telecom Services and Industrials). Since the present rally in the stock market has been led by Industrials and Financials, Industrials may be one sector primed for disappointment when those earnings roll in in late January.

Because a rising tide lifts all boats, the peak Q4 reporting period in late January may be the time to look for a correction in the stock market, led by companies that have poor earnings and guidance. That also lines up with poor seasonality as February (since 1928) has a negative return expectation on average. September and May are the only other months trending down over such a long period of observations.

History may not repeat itself in 2017, but it sure may rhyme.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.