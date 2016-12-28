America's Growth Engine May Be Unleashed In 2017

By Gary Alexander

Several small stocks have performed exceptionally well since the surprise election results of November 8th. The Russell 2000 is up 17.9% since November 4th, the Friday before the election. This small-stock revival may be an early sign of a turnaround in new business formation in 2017. In the last 10 years – under both Bush and Obama – the start-up rate for new businesses has declined as the barriers to entry have risen.

Seven months ago (in “Why is the Number of U.S. Startups Failing?” Washington Post, May 19, 2016), Fareed Zakaria reported that “ever-multiplying regulation” has hampered business start-ups. He quoted The Economist, which explained: “After a wave of deregulation in the 1980s, red tape has proliferated, licensing requirements have expanded and legal costs have risen dramatically. Large, entrenched firms — armed with lawyers and lobbyists — are able to navigate this regulatory landscape better than new ones.”

Big government tends to favor big business over start-ups, partly because the big boys can buy political favors or send an army of lobbyists to Washington to help write laws and regulations favoring them and hobbling their competitors. This regulatory briar patch has grown consistently under Obama’s watch.

According to Bret Stephens (in “Doomed to Stagnate?” in last Monday’s Wall Street Journal), the latest World Bank survey on the “ease of doing business” shows that the U.S. ranked #3 in the world in 2009, when President Obama took office, but we are now #8. “Eight years ago,” Stephens writes, “40 days were needed to get a construction permit. Now it’s 81. When President Bush left office, it took 300 days to enforce a contract. Today: 420. As for registering property, the cost has nearly quintupled since 2009.”

Today’s snail-paced economic growth, he argues, is

the result of the never-ending accretion of ever more costly and time-consuming regulations, all of which could, in theory, be overturned at a stroke. These regulations go largely unnoticed by coastal elites because we’re mostly in the business of producing and manipulating words—as politicians, lawyers, bureaucrats, academics, consultants, pundits and so on. But regulations (and those who profit from them) are the bane of anyone who produces or delivers things: jet engines, burgers, pool supplies, you name it.

Lawyers and politicians have become prolific rule-writers.

What’s encouraging (to me) is that President-elect Trump is appointing an army of can-do business leaders who specialize in cutting costs and minimizing the senseless kinds of regulations that threaten to choke small businesses with make-do work. Some regulations are healthy and necessary, of course, but those whose passion it is to meddle can’t seem to draw the line between common sense and overkill.

Over-regulation drives business owners crazy, but most politicians and pundits are blissfully unaware of their impact on the ground. Bret Stephens names a few of the more senseless regulations businesses face:

“Did you know that a company that is a contractor or subcontractor with the government must, according to recent Labor Department regulations, establish a goal of having 7% of its workforce be disabled? Did you know that, to achieve this goal, ‘Contractors must conduct an annual utilization analysis and assessment of problem areas, and establish specific action-oriented programs to address any identified problems.’?”

“Did you know that a driver who makes a delivery within Seattle’s city limits must earn a minimum of $15 an hour, irrespective of whether his company has a branch in the city?”

“Did you know that San Francisco’s Fair Chance Ordinance forbids employers from asking about convictions or arrests on a job application? The list goes on endlessly.”

--From “Doomed to Stagnate?” by Bret Stephens, Wall Street Journal, December 19, 2016

The Mercatus Center at George Mason University recently estimated that regulations have subtracted 0.8% from our average annual GDP growth since 1980 for a cumulative total of $4 trillion in lost GDP.

By repealing the low-hanging fruit of stupid regulations, maybe Trump can revive 3%+ growth rates.

A Review of 2016…and 1992

Before we enter 2017, let’s review the most important game-changing events in the year just past:

On February 11th, oil hit a 12-year low of $26.21 and the stock market hit its lows of the year: The Dow Jones Industrials reached 15,660, while the S&P 500 hit 1810. They’re both up over 25% since then.

On June 23rd, the surprise Brexit vote to exit the European Union (EU) shocked global markets, sending the British pound and euro down. The U.S. 10-year Treasury rates hit an all-time low yield of 1.366% on July 8th. Then, the S&P 500 hit its first new all-time high in over a year (285 trading days) on Monday, July 11th.

The S&P hit 10 new all-time highs during July and August, just after Brexit, and it hit 11 more new all-time highs in November and December, after Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, 30 states to 20, launching a stock market rally and gold market collapse – the opposite of the feared post-Trump outcome.

What will 2017 bring? What if business and GDP growth pick up due to lower taxes and repealing stupid regulations? We could see another decade-long surge – as we saw start a quarter-century ago, in 1991.

The Soviet Union died 25 years ago – Christmas 1991 – just short of 75 years after it was born in 1917. Surely, the world will not “celebrate” the centennial of that misbegotten dream next year, but perhaps we can celebrate what came in the wake of its death. Here were three positive steps that surfaced in 1992:

On January 15, 1992, Tim Berners Lee, the main inventor of the World Wide Web, released a simple line-mode Web browser. By the end of 1992, CERN, the European particle physics lab in Geneva where he worked, released the code to anyone, with no fees: The Internet was born.

was born. On February 7, 1992, the Maastricht Treaty was signed by leaders of the European Community in Maastricht, the Netherlands. This treaty laid the groundwork for the birth of the European Union (EU) in 1993, and the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) which led to the euro , in 1999.

(EU) in 1993, and the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) which led to , in 1999. On August 12, 1992, representatives of the U.S, Mexico, and Canada agreed to form a free-trade zone that would eclipse all other trading blocs in size and capital. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) eliminated most North American tariffs and trade restrictions. The three trading nations signed the treaty in their respective capital cities on December 17, 1992.

In 2016, British voters rejected the EU for the same reason U.S. voters rejected more regulations (under Hillary Clinton). They were sick of too many senseless but binding regulations coming out of Brussels.

Going into 2017, let’s hope President-elect Trump treats NAFTA better than European voters are treating the EU. Under a President Trump, Mexico and American can both prosper if Trump’s team engineers some “great deals” with our domestic manufacturers to match the tax-free carpet Mexico laid out for U.S. companies operating there. By slashing our overall corporate tax rates, we can encourage more companies to stay home, and then our 50 states can compete among themselves by offering local tax breaks to lure more companies back home to their state. Or, as Carrier folks now sing: “Back home again, in Indiana.”

Let’s make it a Happy New Year!

