A Reassuring Experience At The Intersection Of Politics And Investing

We didn’t see this as it was happening, so we can’t brag about how informed and astute we were, but the MMs clearly appear to have had insight and perspective.

Here is an after-the-fact example of their being spot-on in seeing opportunity in the 3X leveraged ETF for Russian economic/profit prospects.

Market-Makers don’t know for sure what is going to happen to prices, but they have to make protection bets while satisfying big-$ fund portfolio manager trade orders.

The US Presidential election and Russia

For those new to this presentation, what you see is a visual history not of past ranges of market prices, but vertical lines spanning the daily price range FORECASTS of likely coming prices for this volatile leveraged ETF.

Each range contains a heavy dot of the ETF's market quote at the day on which the forecast was made. Upside and downside coming price potential changes in the weeks to near months ahead are presented visually. They are measured by the Range Index [RI], a metric that tells what percentage of the whole day's range that lies below the current quote.

That RI lets us look back in time and identify prior forecasts having similar upside to downside balance of prospects.

When we do that we find that, for any given investment candidate security, different price experiences in the next few months tend to occur at different levels of RI. So it becomes useful to know what those priors have experienced, both as good and bad forecasts.

The row of data between the two blue-background pictures tells what 100 (a count by pure chance) prior RIs of 48 produced, in net % payoffs (for all 100), the percentage of those which were profitable (67 of 100) under a standard portfolio management discipline suited to this kind of data, and the average worst-case price drawdown experiences (-20.7%) under that discipline. The average holding period producing the net % payoffs is noted and is what creates the historical (not a forecast) CAGR, here now on 12/23/2016 at +4%.

But that CAGR now is not what draws our attention. Instead the Block Trader Forecast [btf] picture above identifies a low RI for the Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3X ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL) by the green color of the vertical, shortly before the US Presidential election.

At that time the major media outlets in the US were making much of the possibility of Mr. Trump somehow being in cahoots with Vladimir Putin, who might have some measure of political acumen advantage should the matter come to arise in the future.

Apparently the MMs saw it differently, had some confidence that their clients were likely to react positively when (not if?) Trump was elected, and so the MMs were protecting themselves (if being required to be short of RUSL) with hedges effective up to $74-75; it then being quoted at ~$60.

Indeed both the clients and the MMs had a correct perspective, evident in RUSL's ultimate rise to ~$105. The MMs had ample time to unwind their protections before $74-75 was passed. Maybe that's why the term "smart money" gets used so often.

The term also seems to be borne out by the btf picture's red warning line more recently up at that high price day.

Conclusion

Look, they don't always peg the bottoms and the tops this way. But it does show what can happen in an environment of major change, particularly one whipped up by thought-provokers who have their own interests at heart. We see it more often than might be believed. Evidences are to be coming after year-end.

Markets work well when they have the perspective of informed participants who have the money muscle to move prices.

